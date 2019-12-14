Hagan, Gill hired as offensive assistant coaches
Recruiting prowess and youthful vigor are some of the traits that ASU offensive analyst Derek Hagan and former Oregon offensive analyst Prentice Gill bring to the table as they were announced today as ASU's newest assistant coaches. Both will coach on offense joining newly named offensive coordinator Zak Hill.
"Derek is someone who knows what our program is all about. He understands the importance of what we are trying to do and the type of program we're trying to build," ASU head coach Herm Edwards said. "He's invested because he's a Sun Devil, it's important to him. He played the wide receiver position at the highest level and he's always needed a chance to impart that knowledge to younger players. Now, he can."
A 2015 Sun Devil Hall of Fame Inductee, Hagan has spent the previous two seasons as an offensive analyst with the Sun Devils and spent a majority of that time working closely with the coaching staff overseeing the team's receivers. While working as an analyst, the Sun Devil receivers have experienced two of the most prolific campaigns in program history behind N'Keal Harry and Brandon Aiyuk. Harry, a first-round selection by the New England Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft and All-Pac-12 selection, finished third in program history in both career receptions (213) and career receiving yards (2,889). That latter tally was within 50 yards of second in program history, despite the fact that seven of ASU's 10 all-time leading receivers did so in four seasons. With 22 career receiving touchdowns, Harry finished tied for 5th in ASU school history. In his junior season, Harry ranked in the Top-30 nationally in receiving touchdowns (9/21st), receiving yards (1,088/15th), receiving yards per game (90.7/18th) and receptions per game (6.1/24th). Harry posted an 83.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, among the Top-15 highest-graded wide receivers nationally and the 7th-highest-graded offensive player in the Pac-12 – regardless of position.
For the third consecutive season in 2019, the Sun Devils laid claim to a 1,000-yard receiver with Brandon Aiyuk entering the bowl game eighth nationally and second in the Pac-12 with 1,192 receiving yards on the year while his 99.3 receiving yards per game are also 13th in the FBS and second in the league. He is fifth in ASU single-season history in single-season receiving yards and within 18 of fourth and 56 of third. Aiyuk was tabbed a First Team All-Pac-12 choice at receiver in one of the elite conferences in the nation at the position. He was additionally selected as a First Team choice return specialist. Aiyuk finished the regular season sixth nationally and first in the Pac-12 in all-purpose yards at 155.83 per game – the most for any wide receiver in the country.
Hagan played wide receiver for the Sun Devils from 2002-05, a period in which the program enjoyed some of the greatest offensive success in school history. He appeared in 50 games across four seasons at Arizona State, finishing his career as one of the greatest receivers in both school and Pac-12 history. Hagan left Arizona State as the Pac-12 record holder for career receptions with 258, ranks second all-time in the conference with 3,939 yards, and broke five school records, including receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, 100-yard games and receiving yards per game as he averaged more than 100 yards per game in his final two seasons. The two-time semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award earned First-Team All-Pac 12 honors after his final season in Maroon and Gold. A captain during his senior season, Hagan is the owner of two of the top-five highest single-season receiving yardage totals in school history and finished with more than 150 receiving yards in eight games. He caught a pass in 41 consecutive games to end his career and had at least one reception in 48 of 50 career games. He was selected in the third round of the National Football League draft by the Miami Dolphins, where he spent three seasons. Hagan would move on to play for the New York Giants, Oakland Raiders and Buffalo Bills before ending his career with the Tennessee Titans. Hagan compiled 148 receptions for 1,734 yards and seven touchdowns during his nine-year NFL career.
"Prentice is a young, up-and-coming star in our business. He's an excellent recruiter and he's already demonstrated that with us," Edward said. "He understands the DNA of the type of player that it takes to win. He can identify those players and recruit them to our model. He's worked at USC and at Oregon, so he's very familiar with our conference. He'll add a wealth of information and recruiting knowledge to our staff."
Gill has extensive experience with two of the premier programs in the Pac-12, most recently spending the 2019 season as an offensive analyst at Oregon. Prior to that, Gill spent three seasons (2016-18) as a graduate assistant at USC and worked primarily with the wide receivers. He was also a staff assistant in the USC football office in 2014. Gill is regarded as a talented young recruiter with strong ties in the Southern California area.
The 2019 Oregon Ducks won the Pac-12 Championship and will play in the Rose Bowl following a commanding victory over Utah in the league title game. The Duck offense scored as the eighth-highest graded program in the FBS this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Johnny Johnson III emerged in a big pay over the final month of the season, recording 422 yards over the final four games with five touchdowns after having just 396 yards and two touchdowns in the first nine games of the year.
The 2018 Trojans featured a trio of talented receivers in Michael Pittman, Tyler Vaughns, and Amon-Ra St. Brown, who accounted for over 2,00 receiving yards between them. In 2017, USC was 16th nationally in passing offense while setting school season records for passing yards (4,157) and passing first downs (192). Wide receiver Deontay Burnett had 86 catches for 1,114 yards with nine touchdowns as USC played in the 2017 Cotton Bowl. In 2016, USC was 25th in pass offense (276.4) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster moved up to fourth on USC's career receptions list and was an NFL Draft second-rounder as USC advanced in the Rose Bowl.
He spent 2015 as a graduate assistant at San Jose State, working with the defensive backs. The Spartans won the Cure Bowl. He began his coaching career in 2012 as the receivers coach at Los Angeles (Calif.) Harbor College (the team played in the Golden State Bowl) and he held a similar position at Long Beach (Calif.) City College for the 2013 season. Gill was a wide receiver at Old Dominion for two seasons (2010-11). As a 2010 junior, he had 41 catches for 686 yards (16.7 avg) with five touchdowns, including a trio of 100-yard outings. As a 2011 senior, he caught 42 passes for 591 yards (14.1 avg) with seven scores as the Monarchs advanced to the second round of the NCAA FCS playoffs.
Gill spent two seasons (2008-09) as a wide receiver at Los Angeles Harbor Junior College. As a 2008 freshman, he had 18 catches for 216 yards (12.0 avg) with a touchdown. As a 2009 sophomore, he had 48 receptions for 651 yards 13.6 avg) with five touchdowns. He was a wide receiver and defensive back at Cathedral High in Los Angeles (Calif.), where he caught 55 passes for 772 yards (14.0 avg) with five touchdowns and made 29 tackles and three interceptions as a 2007 senior. He previously played at Narbonne High in Harbor City (Calif.).
Gill received his bachelor's degree in sociology from Old Dominion in 2012 and studied for his master's degree in communication management at USC.
