Recruiting prowess and youthful vigor are some of the traits that ASU offensive analyst Derek Hagan and former Oregon offensive analyst Prentice Gill bring to the table as they were announced today as ASU's newest assistant coaches. Both will coach on offense joining newly named offensive coordinator Zak Hill.



"Derek is someone who knows what our program is all about. He understands the importance of what we are trying to do and the type of program we're trying to build," ASU head coach Herm Edwards said. "He's invested because he's a Sun Devil, it's important to him. He played the wide receiver position at the highest level and he's always needed a chance to impart that knowledge to younger players. Now, he can."

A 2015 Sun Devil Hall of Fame Inductee, Hagan has spent the previous two seasons as an offensive analyst with the Sun Devils and spent a majority of that time working closely with the coaching staff overseeing the team's receivers. While working as an analyst, the Sun Devil receivers have experienced two of the most prolific campaigns in program history behind N'Keal Harry and Brandon Aiyuk. Harry, a first-round selection by the New England Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft and All-Pac-12 selection, finished third in program history in both career receptions (213) and career receiving yards (2,889). That latter tally was within 50 yards of second in program history, despite the fact that seven of ASU's 10 all-time leading receivers did so in four seasons. With 22 career receiving touchdowns, Harry finished tied for 5th in ASU school history. In his junior season, Harry ranked in the Top-30 nationally in receiving touchdowns (9/21st), receiving yards (1,088/15th), receiving yards per game (90.7/18th) and receptions per game (6.1/24th). Harry posted an 83.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, among the Top-15 highest-graded wide receivers nationally and the 7th-highest-graded offensive player in the Pac-12 – regardless of position.

For the third consecutive season in 2019, the Sun Devils laid claim to a 1,000-yard receiver with Brandon Aiyuk entering the bowl game eighth nationally and second in the Pac-12 with 1,192 receiving yards on the year while his 99.3 receiving yards per game are also 13th in the FBS and second in the league. He is fifth in ASU single-season history in single-season receiving yards and within 18 of fourth and 56 of third. Aiyuk was tabbed a First Team All-Pac-12 choice at receiver in one of the elite conferences in the nation at the position. He was additionally selected as a First Team choice return specialist. Aiyuk finished the regular season sixth nationally and first in the Pac-12 in all-purpose yards at 155.83 per game – the most for any wide receiver in the country.

Hagan played wide receiver for the Sun Devils from 2002-05, a period in which the program enjoyed some of the greatest offensive success in school history. He appeared in 50 games across four seasons at Arizona State, finishing his career as one of the greatest receivers in both school and Pac-12 history. Hagan left Arizona State as the Pac-12 record holder for career receptions with 258, ranks second all-time in the conference with 3,939 yards, and broke five school records, including receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, 100-yard games and receiving yards per game as he averaged more than 100 yards per game in his final two seasons. The two-time semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award earned First-Team All-Pac 12 honors after his final season in Maroon and Gold. A captain during his senior season, Hagan is the owner of two of the top-five highest single-season receiving yardage totals in school history and finished with more than 150 receiving yards in eight games. He caught a pass in 41 consecutive games to end his career and had at least one reception in 48 of 50 career games. He was selected in the third round of the National Football League draft by the Miami Dolphins, where he spent three seasons. Hagan would move on to play for the New York Giants, Oakland Raiders and Buffalo Bills before ending his career with the Tennessee Titans. Hagan compiled 148 receptions for 1,734 yards and seven touchdowns during his nine-year NFL career.