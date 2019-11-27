“We’re going to keep recruiting good players, we’re in the mold of building something. There are spurts that we play so good on defense, I mean we’re really good, and then those same guys will make just crazy mistakes that they weren’t making earlier, that they’ll get better, and better, and better.”

“I love where we’re at,” defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales said. “We have a great opportunity here, I really believe that. As bad as it seems in some aspects, we’ve made progress, and we’re going to continue to make progress.

The positive national exposure for the program (again) on a primetime game, ending an insufferable four-game losing streak that avoids a 2016-like meltdown, plus the defense allowing the fewest points since the 21-3 loss at then No. 13 Utah on October 19 are all reasons to be optimistic about what’s ahead for ASU.

There’s no overstating the value of Arizona State’s 31-28 victory over the then No. 6 Oregon Ducks last Saturday night in Tempe.

That performance last Saturday, as well as the overall job Gonzales has done in two short years in Tempe has naturally fueled speculation that he may leave for a head coaching job elsewhere, especially when his alma mater where he both played and coached, announced that they will be seeking to replace Bob Davie at the University of New Mexico.



“I’m the defensive coordinator here at Arizona State," Gonzales said. "I do love this place. I was taught a long time ago, between Bronco Mendenhall and Rocky (Long) that when people talk, you always listen. And I think that’s the best thing to do. When you’re wanted, it’s always nice. I don't chase anything and I haven't made a single phone call fr somebody to get me that (New Mexico) job.





"My name has been brought up for a couple of jobs, and I haven’t made a single phone call and I won’t. It’s just not what I do and I was also taught that in this profession that those guys that are constantly chasing jobs get a reputation. And that’s just bad business. I love where we’re at. I mean, we got a great situation here with my family, but more so, maybe not more so because my family is no. 1 for me we have a great opportunity here. I really believe that."

ASU’s performance on defense from week-to-week has been akin to the lines of an ECG monitor that measure the activity of one’s heart in hospitals. Early in the season, the Sun Devils were flying high as a unit and deservedly earned national attention as a potentially elite defense.

Then when Pac-12 play began, the group came back down to Earth after being humbled by an inconsistent Colorado offense. But the group followed with three strong weeks, leading the way in a victory at Cal, playing pretty well against Washington State, considering the potency of the Cougars offense, and then forcing several turnovers in what would’ve been a shutdown of Utah had they gotten any help from Rob Likens’ offense.

Of course, over the few games that would follow, the concerning trend of terrible first halves—especially first quarter—defense followed by shutdown showings in the second continued to develop stronger. A trend that, starting with the UCLA loss at the Rose Bowl, would prove to bury the whole team in too deep of a hole to dig out of for three weeks in a row, which is how the team got to fighting to stay above .500 in the first place.

However, last Saturday’s culminating performance of holding such a nationally respected offense as the Ducks to seven points through 52 minutes, before some bad plays late led to touchdowns, and getting two interceptions serves as strong evidence that Gonzales’s original hopes for the progression of his unit, and the program as a whole may still be valid.

“Now we’re two years into this,” Gonzales noted, “Three years into this deal I think we should be pretty good, and ain’t nobody going to have to chase me out of here, if we ain’t any good, I’ll walk away, I ain’t got a problem with that. I think you have to be willing to bet on yourself in anything you do, and that’s the confidence that I took with this job, and I think we’re going to build something really special around here.”

Obviously, this sentiment and attitude centers around the fact of how young the team is, something that even the casual ASU fan should be tired of hearing about by this point in the season.

As the saying goes, hindsight is 20/20. But with this hindsight of how the season has gone for the Sun Devils, things have played out to just about perfectly reflect a team that has elite talent, but does not yet have the experience to live up to its full potential consistently.

It even played out this way during the team’s losing streak, when younger players seemed more and more like they were burned out, which led to frivolous penalties and mistakes. Although, it’s worth mentioning that older players were just as responsible for these errors during that stretch.

With that being said though, it seems that the victory over Oregon was indeed the turning point the program needed, as our Jordan Kaye alluded to in Saturday night’s game story.

“The way we played in the secondary, and getting our hands on the ball, that’s kind of what I envisioned coming into this deal,” Gonzales said.

