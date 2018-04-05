Maybe, he thought, it could be chalked up to the rising temperatures. Perhaps, he added, the coaches were a bit too congratulatory of the Sun Devils after a more successful practice session on Tuesday.

“The expectation that we have for them,” he said Thursday, “is that you’re going to come out every day and you’re going to compete, and you’re going to work hard.”

It’s been no secret that Arizona State defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales has emphasized effort, hustle, and an elimination of “loafing” throughout the spring.





“It got a little bit warmer, we patted them on the back a little bit Tuesday because we had a pretty good practice, so we go out there today and a non-veteran group, they got my blood pressure up,” Gonzales said. “I probably yelled today more than I’ve yelled since I’ve been here.”

At the end of the day, he continued, what he saw Thursday isn’t going to fly.

“I’ll tell you what,” he added. “I won’t settle for a soft football team. I’ll put 11 guys out there that’ll run into somebody and beat their head against the wall.”

Case in point: At one point during Thursday’s practice, the first-team defense was on the field for eight plays in a row. By the end of that stretch, Gonzales was already noticing a group that was, essentially, spent.

Granted, the Sun Devils are still six months removed from games, but that’s not a particularly good sign from a unit that ranked 86th in the country in opponents’ plays per game and 88th in opponents’ third-down percentage in 2017.

Even though this year’s group seems to be prepared to take a step forward, long drives aren’t just going to disappear.

“I hope next year, we don’t have many eight-play drives,” Gonzales said. “That means we’re pretty good on defense. But I can tell you from statistics, we’re going to be out there, some 10-, 12-play drives that we just, we don’t make a play, or the quarterback makes a great throw, or they’re driving the ball down, then those guys got to be able to play 10 plays. And they didn’t today.”

With that in mind, conditioning is a major factor in spring practices.

In part, it’s the reason ASU’s defense had to spend eight consecutive plays on the field. It’s also the reason why the Sun Devils don’t take advantage of luxuries like the fully-indoor Verde Dickey Dome but instead practice right outside of it.

“Nobody out here is going to die of dehydration or exhaustion,” he said. “We’ve got more water and trainers out there, we have theory periods, we take breaks. They get plenty of down time so they’re not out there dying… We very easily could have went inside that bubble today and practiced where it’s air-conditioned. And what’s that going to do? It’s going to make a bunch of guys that are soft softer.”

The positive takeaway? The players got it, loud and clear. According to Gonzales, there wasn’t much of anything in terms of backlash or cursing among the defense in response to his vocal displeasure.

“As much as I yelled at them today, nobody yelled back,” he said. “We don’t allow that, and send them off the field. But nobody’s fighting back, they kind of understand like, ‘Oh, god, we pissed him off today.’ That’s good.”

For the players, though, a lackluster practice isn’t encouraging given the importance of the few remaining spring practices. Head coach Herm Edwards has made it abundantly clear in recent press conferences that very few spots are truly safe.

On March 30, he mentioned that there were, in his mind, “10 or 11 guys” whose starting jobs could be “penciled in.” Tuesday, of course, he added the wrinkle that cuts should be expected at the end of the spring, and even some scholarship players may not be immune — that said, they’ll still keep their scholarship.

As far as the latter was concerned, Gonzales defended Edwards’ comments and explained how “cuts” aren’t an uncommon practice in college football.

“That’s no different than anywhere in America,” he said. “I think he just phrased it to them. The good thing is, we’re not taking a scholarship away from anybody. No kid on this football team is going to lose their scholarship. Every year, in every program, coaches evaluate kids. Kids that fit into your scheme and kids that you recruit, some of them work out, and there’s kids sometimes that just don’t fit into your scheme or what you’re doing.”

Gonzales added that, if those cut from the roster express interest in doing so, the coaching staff is more than happy to help find other schools at which current Sun Devils would be more successful or a better fit.

“You have conversations with them every spring, you tell them, ‘Look, you’re probably not going to play in our program.’ But we have enough connections on this coaching staff and throughout, that any kid that really loves the game of football and wants to play, we’ll find them a place. There’s plenty of schools out there that’ll take kids that might not fit into what we’re doing.

“I think the really good thing is, everybody around here sees what we’re doing, they’re buying into where we’re taking the program and the direction we’re going. There’s some kids that just don’t fit in. And it’s nothing against them. A lot of them understand, the ones that don’t, they’re still going to have their school paid for, or if they really love football, they’ll find a spot to play, and we’ll help them do that.”

But before anyone gets cut, Gonzales is focused on using the last four spring practices to ensure that his defense sheds its “soft” tendencies.

“We got a little bit tired,” Gonzales said. “That’s the culture we’ve got to change. You can’t give in.”

