For the first time this spring, Arizona State’s brand new coordinators, Rob Likens and Danny Gonzales spoke with the media following Thursday morning’s practice, the second of the new season.

→ Effort: The most obvious difference between the defense in this year’s early practices as opposed to last year’s style of practices has been its effort after the play. In team-oriented drills, players are called to run to the final whistle and chase any loose ball, most commonly on incomplete passes. It’s created a far more energetic practice atmosphere.

“The spirit has been really good,” he said. “We’re asking them to do some things that they’ve never done before. It’s all new to them. I think the effort has been good. I think they had a little bit of an eye-opening today of what our expectations are from the first practice, and after grading it and showing them what we expect and what we won’t accept, and we came out day two ready to go, same energy as day one, which is good.

This early, effort is the biggest trait that Gonzales is emphasizing, knowing full well that practices aren’t going to fundamentally proficient at this point in the season.

“You can make up for mistakes if you’re going 100 miles an hour,” he added. “If you’ve got more people around the ball, good things generally happen. So, we’re going to have as many Sun Devils around the football as we can. And like I said when I took the job, that’s going to be coached harder than anything we coach around here is the effort.”

That being said, it’s to be expected that the very first practices will show more effort and energy. The hope is that it’ll carry over when ASU’s able to start playing with pads — and, therefore, contact — next week.

“Once they get a little cranky and tired from being beat up a little bit and have a few injuries, we’ll really tell the difference in what they’re doing,” he said.

In order to work against some of the lack of effort that can come by human nature in a tough, physical football practice — referred to by Gonzales as “loafing” — the staff has instilled a specific punishment for each instance on defense, referred to as “Perfect 10s.”

"We’ve got 43 (defensive players) out there,” he said. “They all walk up to the line of scrimmage together, they go down together. behind the line, I give them a snap count, and I pull the ball and they sprint for 10 yards, and all the coaches are eyeballing them. If they touch the line, it doesn't count, if they don't go down together, it doesn't count, if they don't sprint full speed, it doesn't count. We had 69 of them today. When you have 69, it's probably going to take 100 of them to get it done. What that does is it instills, all we have to do is run and we don't have to do this silly nonsense."

“The expectation is, don’t loaf,” he added. Run to the ball. On a good practice, with a veteran team that’s been in the scheme for a couple years, you’ll go through a game with two or three, and that’s guys being frustrated and not running to the ball.”

→ New Scheme: In coming over from San Diego State, Gonzales brought his own 3-3-5 defense to ASU. The learning curve has made itself known, as he surely expected, but he’s pleased with the way his guys have been initially picking things up.

“We’re still making a lot of mistakes,” he said. “But the mistakes we’re making, we’re making them at 100 miles an hour, we’re making them full speed, which is good. You can make up for some mistakes. It’s not very good football right now, we’ve got a long way to go, but it was day two. So we had some good things, the guys are starting to figure out where they belong, how they fit, and we’ll keep going from there.”

→ Defensive Backs: While Gonzales mentioned that he likes what he’s seen from the marquee members of his secondary, but he’s still looking to the rest of the group to add depth in the defensive backfield.

“I think we’ve got plenty of talent,” he said. “We’ve got some guys that can play man coverage, and I think what we are going to figure out is what kind of depth we have. I think across the board, we’ve got five out there that can play football, that can play at a competitive winning level. We need to establish some guys behind them, and that’ll come with reps.”



