As the youngest Power Five head coach at 33 years old, Dillingham hasn’t been shy about admitting what he didn’t know coming in about being the CEO of a program. Even though he has repeatedly stated this is the dream job he has worked for throughout his coaching career, Dillingham isn’t trying to do everything himself. He places immense trust in his coordinators to help steer the team in the right direction as he tackles the first stage of turning his alma mater around.





We caught up with Offensive Coordinator Beau Baldwin and defensive coordinator Brian Ward to solicit their respective units heading into preseason practices, detailing their primary goals.





Beau Baldwin– Offensive Coordinator





Baldwin – who most recently is coming off a three-year stint as the head coach at Cal Poly – will call plays for Arizona State this year. He won the 2010 FCS National Championship as the head coach at Eastern Washington and also coached NFL All-Pro wide receiver, Cooper Kupp. So even though Dillingham won’t be calling the shots on the heels of a stellar season at Oregon, the offense is in capable and confident hands.





Baldwin’s main priority this fall is the same objective ASU’s previous staff had to face a year ago – deciding who the starting quarterback will be. Dillingham made it clear at Pac-12 media day that returning starter Trenton Bourguet, Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne, and freshman Jaden Rashada will compete for the role. However, the race to be the team’s signal caller should be considered a lot tighter between the two more experienced quarterbacks on the roster.





And while he doesn’t have all the answers yet, but Baldwin got a good idea of each quarterback’s strengths and weaknesses in the spring. And after watching last year’s film, he likes that both Bourguet and Pyne have a resume to help guide him through these critical next few weeks.





“I get excited about the fact that we’re talking about guys who have played some college football at a high level,” Baldwin said. “Drew won a lot of games as a starter. Trenton was 70 plus percent (completion rate) as a starter. So it’s exciting to be working with those two guys, and they’re both awesome to coach.”





The Pac-12 boasts some of the best returning quarterback talent in the country. Headlining the group are Caleb Williams at USC, Michael Penix at Washington, and Bo Nix at Oregon. All three signal callers have one thing in common: they all carry arms with the elite strength to blast the top off the defense at a moment’s notice.





In a conference that will pride itself on the frequency of explosive plays it can generate on Saturdays, Arizona State can’t lag behind. And just because its quarterbacks aren’t touted for their velocity doesn’t mean the offense will be forced to avoid those deep-field concepts entirely. Baldwin wants to improve the vertical shots he knows are well within the range of his quarterback room so that the other elements of the scheme they excel at can be amplified.





“You have to a threat deep to be able to throw a lot of those underneath passes because they’re threatened by it,” Baldwin explained. ‘We still have to build things off the ability to push it vertical when it presents itself and push it vertical to be able to soften what they’re doing.”





“At the end of the day, if we’re moving the ball, and we’re having success and moving it down the field, and the quarterback is getting out of his hands quick and getting it to athletes in space, I don’t care how far the throw is. But the reality is, if you’re not able to do that, then you don’t set up some of the same things that are working. It only works underneath if you got some threats over the top. Otherwise, a team will just suffocate your underneath stuff because they’re not afraid of [the vertical game].”





On top of working on that area of the game, Baldwin wants his quarterbacks to be self-starters off the field and proactive in perfecting their craft.





“We’re all taking a test on Aug. 31. You can come to the classroom and listen to the lecture, but if you don’t go home and study for that test, how well are you really going to do on it? Most guys got to do extra to do well on that. That’s always how I try and put things so they can picture what I’m talking about.”





***







Brian Ward - Defensive Coordinator





During the spring, Brian Ward overhauled the 4-3-4 scheme of old and installed a new 4-2-5 system that features five defensive backs on the field at all times. Ward’s scheme at Washington State and in the past is characterized by its aggression and putting pressure on quarterbacks to decipher the intentions of the bodies in front of him. Whether it’s sending an all-out blitz or loading up the box with defenders wedged into gaps, Ward wants incoming pressure to be always in the back of the opposing signal caller’s mind, even if it’s just the product of some clever pre-snap fabrication.





Bottom line – Arizona State will take more chances on defense this year, and because of that mindset, Ward expects effort and intensity from his defense – no matter what the call is.





“We really want to have a defense that runs to the football and runs with passion to the ball,” Ward said. “That’s something I think we instilled and laid a really good foundation on in the spring. We just want to take the next step forward with that.”





And there is a reason why Ward has opted to go with a higher number of defensive backs than a traditional 4-3 scheme. He has a talented secondary that showed flashes of consistency and playmaking last season, and it only got better with the addition of key transfers in the spring.





Ro Torrence returns as the de facto number-one cornerback. Chris Edmonds led the Sun Devils in interceptions last season. Jordan Clark is a veteran leader who can seamlessly switch between safety and nickel defender. Transfers Xavion Alford and Shamari Simmons already look right at home running the back half of the defense. And then there’s a talented group of young players waiting in the wings – freshman defensive back Montana Warren – who saw run time with the first team in the spring.





The confidence in the defensive back group will allow Ward to coach the defense in a different way than in his previous 26 years and enhance the unpredictability.





“We’re able to do a lot out of the same looks, and really with the exception of maybe one or two coverages, we pretty much can run everything in our defensive system,” Ward said. “We can do it out of the same look, or we can do it out of multiple looks; we can have multiple guys doing the same responsibilities.





“I’m coaching the secondary now, and thankfully if I were to take six guys, all six of those guys can play all three positions that I’m coaching in the secondary – the free, the strong, and the nickel. I can honestly say that I haven’t been anywhere where someone could coach them like that. That’s how we define our defense as multiple.”





And it wouldn’t be a stretch to say what Ward plans to do at Arizona State could be his most refined product to date.





“From year to year, you just continue to evolve. . . I’ve been in the same defensive system since 2005, and every year we just evolve a little more. We find a way to teach something a little quicker, a little easier. We’re able to maybe move away from one principle and add another principle. We’re able to clean up a teaching progression, able to clean up a way we install it or communicate a new defense or coverage or blitz.





“Every year, it becomes a little more clean. It’s really a process of being consistent, and consistency is a byproduct of being successful. We’re really excited to run our style of defense.”