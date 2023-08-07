The fall camp practices for the Sun Devils have been hot in more ways than one, and although the offense has won some days, the defense took the cake on Monday. When wide receiver Giovanni Sanders reflected on what transpired, he believes the energy level and effort had a direct effect.





“I think the offense got it today after the first period and then slowly fell off,” Sanders explained. “On top of the energy and effort, I think our physicality wasn’t really there. We were getting blown off the ball and not making certain blocks and things like that across the board. It’s hard to even get a play going when you can’t start up front with the blocks.”





The wide receiver room has no shortage of competition, and the returning players know that the high levels of newcomers on the squad have only heightened that aspect. Sanders did have a breakout season a year ago, Finishing second on the team in both catches (40) and receiving yards (500) and thus having plenty of momentum to build on. Yet, he knows that, in essence, he will have to work all over again to regain his niche on the depth chart.





“There’s a lot of competition for sure,” Sanders said of the wide receivers' room. “I think with competition, you have to come every day on your A-game regardless of how you feel; if you’re tired, you’re sore, whatever it is, you gotta be on your A-game, and you gotta be available. You don’t want to miss practice. You want to be getting reps. You always want to make sure you make the catch. You always wanna make sure you’re blocking. You wanna give your energy and effort.”





Sanders has been working on honing his craft this offseason, with one of his biggest focuses being on his yards-after-catch prowess, as he’s not resting on the laurels that saw him in 2022 post a 5.8 yards average good for 12th in the conference. He added that this was an element that the unit as a whole was looking to improve this season.





“I think that it’s been going really good,” Sanders said of the group's progress. “I think it picked up in the past few days. The first few days of fall camp, everybody is getting used to the heat, used to the pads, and things like that. I think it definitely wasn’t where I wanted it to be at first. It’s still not where I want it to be, but I’m getting better.”





Sanders has a bit of a fan club amongst his teammates, including defensive lineman BJ Green who had to hop in as the wide receiver was addressing the media and asked him if he believes he is the next great Sun Devil receiver.





“I believe I am the next man up,” Sanders replied, “but I believe we got three or four guys.”





For these receivers, there are a lot of new moving parts in place to adapt to, but perhaps none greater than the scheme change brought in by head coach Kenny Dillingham and company. Sanders says that the offense's makeup is dramatically different from a year ago, especially in its pace and wide array of calls, traits that wide receivers coach Ra’Shaad Samples has worked to instill in his group.





“Our tempo, our energy, and our effort like coach (Ra’Shaad) Samples preaches,” Sanders described. “Getting lined up, running back and chasing the ball, running back when your play is over, and getting lined up quick. It’s just an energy and effort thing.”





The wide receiver added that the accountability demanded from each and every player does start at the top, with head coach Kenny Dillingham.





“He runs a tight program,” Sanders said of Dillingham. “He wants the best for everybody. If you’re not following the guidelines, the standard he has set…he gives you a little leniency but to a certain point. But he’s gotta go away from some people.”





Case in point, the Sun Devils, in the last few days, have dismissed two players from the program due to conduct detrimental to the team, in cornerback Isaiah Johnson and linebacker Juwan Mitchell.





“It’s a lot tighter around here in a good way, though,” Sanders commented. “There are a lot more rules to set the standard. Everybody has to follow that standard. There’s still some leniency, but not like before where you can just kind of get away with whatever you want to.”





A high level of competition isn’t foreign to a deep and talented defensive backs room, who is naturally able to stand out if they contain wide receivers such as Sanders. It’s a dynamic that Sanders does embrace as a tool for his own personal improvement.





“Definitely, iron sharpens iron,” Sanders explained. “It’s always good, having quality reps going up against each other. Not only do you have to be out there every day and ready to go, but you also have to be on top of your technique and little things like that, too.”





And while the wide receiver versus defensive backs matchups dictate the level of success that Sanders may have, the wide receiver feels that the ongoing battle for the starting quarterback role is less of a factor figuring into the productivity equation. He and his teammates are prepared to work with any quarterback, tossing the pigskin, and does like that each guy has their own unique spin as to how they throw the ball.





“Drew (Pyne) has a little bit of like an arch on the ball,” Sanders described. “Jaden Rashada has some zip on his ball. Compared to usually catching from Trenton (Bourguet) a lot, I think those are really just the differences. I think we (the wide receivers) are adjusting good. At some point, you can’t just pick your QB; you gotta just go out there and catch the ball.





“I think our QBs have done a good job. Like I said, it’s really up to our energy and effort.”