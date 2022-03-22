'Genuine' ASU backfield offers tight-knit bonds, flavorful running styles

It is hard to deny that the Arizona State offense flowed through the run last season.





The Sun Devils ranked fifth in the Pac-12 with 193.3 yards per game coming from the ground. The backfield, headlined by the three-headed monster of Rachaad White, DeaMonte Trayanum, and Daniyel Ngata, averaged 5.1 yards per carry. It lit up the scoreboard, too, in the form of 34 touchdowns.





With an ongoing quarterback competition in full swing, maintaining the production of the backfield is critical for some offensive stability. But discussions about the current room would be premature without mentioning what parts of the unit’s success needed to be replaced.





White proved he could shoulder a full workload, dazzled with his potential to take over games, and departed for the NFL. Trayanum, disgruntled at his diminished playing time toward the end of 2021, left to pursue a career as a linebacker for Ohio State. Quarterback Jayden Daniels, whose dual-threat abilities were a handy crutch to break the Sun Devils out from moments where the offense stalled, is now an LSU Tiger.





Those three players accounted for 84% of ASU’s rushing yards from the previous year. With big shoes to fill and an abundance of carries to be handed out, George Hart III is confident this group can rise to the challenge.





“We all know we can do what they did,” Hart told the media on Monday. “We all got that dog mentality. Everybody is helping everybody out to be the best that they can be.”





The impact players may be gone, but the teachings and conversations that transpired throughout the season remain close in memory. Last year’s running backs were a tight-knit group. They talked to each other frequently, carpooled, compared notes, and picked each other’s brains.





Ngata is grateful for those bonds, which he said have enhanced his football knowledge.





“Their vocabulary – just talking to them last year – made me a smarter player,” Ngata said. “Even just asking them the smallest questions. They would give you the most in-depth answer about a swing (play). It was crazy.”





Fast forward to another spring camp in the valley, not much has changed regarding the nature of Aguano’s room. The group comes into the facility on off-days together to take ice baths, underdog soft-tissue therapy, and learn the playbook. The familial aspect was apparent to Wyoming transfer Xazavian Valladay, who seems to have fit in and connected with the backfield right away.





“The running back room is close, and it’s real genuine,” Valladay nodded. “I can say that. The atmosphere is different.”





The running back room certainly offers a variety of flavors. Hart freely listed attributes about each member that stuck out to him. He described freshman Tevin White as a “young bull” who will be a worthy match for defenders once he adjusts to the speed of college football. On Ngata, Hart said he believes the redshirt junior “has seen it all” and is ready for a more prominent role. Hart was impressed with Valladay’s explosiveness for his size.





There is no doubt that Valladay passes the eye test both on-field and in the box score. At Wyoming, Valladay rushed for two 1,000-yard seasons and averaged over 5.0 yards per carry in all four years there. ASU lists Valladay at 6-0 and 198 pounds, but he is much quicker than that and looks even stronger. However, the trait that impressed Hart the most was Valladay’s pre-snap processing.





“X has a really good knowledge of the game,” Hart said. “I go up sometimes and ask him, ‘what did you see?’ He calls out cuts before the play has even started.”





Ngata watches his teammates closely to see what elements of their game he can add to his bag. The graduate transfer’s combination of speed, twitch, and power is a unique one. Ngata’s study of Valladay’s skill set left him in awe and at a loss for comparison.





“He moves in his own way, really,” Ngata said, shaking his head incredulously. “I’ve never seen anybody move like that, for real. It’s intriguing.”





Valladay also prides himself on his versatility and wants to excel in both the air and ground attacks for ASU this season. He said he came to ASU to prove himself against a step-up in competition and improve his vocality as a leader. The NFL Draft was an option, plus Valladay originally had no intentions of entering the transfer portal.





In the end, ASU was the destination that made the most sense.





“There are a lot of things I am still learning as a young man,” Valladay said. “On the football side, I don’t know it all as well. Just to have Coach Aguano sharpen my intellect and give me some key pointers on how to be a better football player has been great so far.”





This spring, Valladay will not be the only player to start from scratch. The players had just finished up with offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas’ fourth day of installs. Early reports suggest ASU will huddle more and employ a more calculated approach this season. Ngata used the word “balanced.”





Overall, the scheme is shaping up to prioritize the best weapon for the best play.





“He transfers the ball out everywhere,” Ngata said. “I think, personally, that’s the best way to run an offense. Get the ball to the playmakers on the field. Have all the different people make the defense work, run, and get tired.”





Ngata made his first start in the Las Vegas Bowl against Wisconsin last December. It yielded mixed results. Facing off against one of the nation’s pricklier run defenses, Ngata mustered only 23 yards on 11 attempts. Yet, he scored ASU’s only touchdown in the game and





When asked to reflect on his performance, Ngata took a glass-half-full approach as he aims to use his experience for better results in the future.





“It was hard not playing the last few games of the season and then getting thrown in against such a big opponent,” Ngata said. “But I was up to the challenge, no doubt about it . . . I count it as a lesson. I got film from that game, and I go back and watch it gratefully and learn from it.





“I just know where I’m at right now and know I’m a better player – both mentally and physically – from that game.”





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!