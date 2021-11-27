Gentry, Czaplicki pace newcomers as Sun Devils claim Territorial Cup

SIGN UP TODAY AND SAVE BIG!!! 80% off of the first year of an annual subscription is the best deal you find anywhere, and your $1.68 monthly cost extends for all 12 months, not just the first month. Click here





Arizona State football (8-4) overwhelmed Arizona (1-11) 38-15 on Saturday as ASU claimed its 5th-straight win in the Territorial Cup series and 4th-straight win in the rivalry under head coach Herm Edwards.





ASU’s newcomers had a quiet but impactful day to help the Sun Devils keep the cup in Tempe.





Here is the full newcomer report:





Defense:

In his first Territorial Cup, true freshman linebacker Eric Gentry was the standout young player on defense. He started the game in place of the injured Darien Butler and had six tackles, five of which were solo, and a massive sack.





Gentry’s sack was huge for the Sun Devils. It came with about 11 minutes left in the second quarter, backed the Wildcats up 12 yards, and forced Arizona into a third down and 22. The Sun Devils stopped the Wildcats on the ensuing fourth-down play, and Arizona had to punt. The sack was a great example of what Gentry could turn into. He used his tremendous speed to beat the Arizona blocker around the edge and take down Wildcats quarterback Will Plummer.





On a slightly negative note, Gentry was injured in the third quarter while covering a kickoff but would return to the game.





Special Teams:





ASU’s fresh faces had a busy day on special teams. The standout yet again was true freshman punter Eddie Czaplicki. He punted five times for 242 yards (48.4 average). He had the highlight of his season late in the game when he booted a punt 62 yards to the Arizona 9-yard line. The punt did not count as a punt inside the 20 as it was poorly covered by the ASU special teams unit and returned to the Arizona 28-yard line. Nevertheless, the punt was Czaplicki’s career-long.





Czaplicki also had punts of 43 yards, 46 yards, 56 yards, and 35 yards (fair caught at the Arizona 5-yard line). He capped off a tremendous regular season in which he was thrust into the starting role as a true freshman after Michael Turk transferred to Oklahoma right before the season began.





Freshman Tommi Hill made an impact as well on special teams. He had a solid, 23-yard kick return late in the third quarter to give the Sun Devils decent starting field position on their 34-yard line.





Offense:





It was a quiet day for ASU’s offensive newcomers. Redshirt freshman wideout Elijhah Badger had one reception. He fought hard on the play to make something out of nothing but was stopped for no gain.





Another fresh face making a slight impact was transfer wide receiver, Bryan Thompson. He caught one pass for three yards.





An interesting note regarding offensive newcomers was Chad Johnson Jr. seeing playing time on offense. The redshirt freshman has not seen much playing time on offense this season. He recorded no receptions in Saturday’s game.





Other newcomers seeing playing time in the game were true freshman defensive back Isaiah Johnson, true freshman wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr., true freshman defensive back RJ Regan, redshirt freshman defensive back Jean Boyd III, true freshman defensive lineman B.J. Green II (two solo tackles) and true freshman running back George Hart III.





True freshmen who have played more than four games and can no longer redshirt this season





Running back George Hart III





Linebacker Eric Gentry





Defensive back Tommi Hill





Defensive lineman B.J. Green II





Defensive back RJ Regan





Punter Eddie Czaplicki





Defensive lineman Gharin Stansbury





Offensive lineman Isaia Glass





True freshmen who can play in more contests and still redshirt





Defensive back Isaiah Johnson (three games played)





Wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander (two games played)





Offensive lineman Armon Bethea (one game played)





Offensive lineman Austin Barry (one game played)





Offensive lineman Sione Veikoso (one game played)





Punter Adam Babb (zero games played)





Long snapper John Ferlmann (zero games played)





Kicker Jace Feely (zero games played)





Offensive lineman Ezra Dotson-Oyetade (zero games played)





Linebacker Jaydon Williams (zero games played)





Quarterback Finn Collins (zero games played)





Freshmen (under the eligibility freeze rule) that can still redshirt





OL Ben Bray (three games played)





TE Ryan Morgan (one game played)





DL Jordan Banks (four games played)





QB Daylin McLemore (zero games played)





TE Jake Ray (zero games played)





***

Graduate transfer defensive lineman Travez Moore played in three games before suffering a season-ending knee injury and could be eligible for a medical redshirt.