Frank Thompson talks ASU pledge
Many prospects don’t want to delay the inevitable and finish up their recruiting process in the early summer months. Local Peoria Liberty offensive lineman Frank Thompson is one such recruit, who had a great vibe from the Sun Devils in the last several days and decided to act on his sentiments.
Proud to announce that I’m staying home, and that I’m 100% committed to 🔱🔱🔱🔱🔱ASU🔱🔱🔱🔱🔱🔱🔱 @LibertyFBLions @Coach_Gloden @Koach_C @KevinMawae @RonTBAOL @CoachPerrone @ASUFootball #2020Vision #Blessed pic.twitter.com/cqth3y63Ou— Frank Thompson #61 (@57FrankThompson) June 13, 2019
“Arizona State has an excellent football program,” Thompson said following his decision. “So that was a leading factor. My great grandpa on my mother’s side, Dick Law playing there (played for ASU in 1949) I wanted to continue that legacy.
“What it really came down to is that ASU is the offer I wanted, so I figured there’s no point on screwing around.”
“The coaches were pretty excited when I gave them the news, and I was proud to tell them I’m coming there. My mom was crying a little bit because she always wanted to see me go there and wear the ASU colors as my Pop did. My family is pretty happy (mother Robin said in the background “not pretty happy, ecstatic!”).”
In a previous interview the lineman, who comes from a military family (uncle served in the Navy) said that his affinity to ASU was in part because of Pat Tillman, in addition to dreaming about his future which became reality today.
“Watching ASU when I was younger,” Thompson recalled, “I was always very impressed with them up front just even as a little kid. When I found out I was going to be a lineman my whole life and play in college as they have…I was blown away honestly. Watching them last year, I really like their run game. I’m an inside zone, strap, power-counter kind of guy and I think ASU does that really well.”
Thompson perfectly capitalized on a strong performance in ASU’s Big Man competition last Tuesday, to have Sun Devil offensive line coach, Dave Christensen, invited him to the school’s Big Man Camp held at Sun Devils Stadium last Sunday night, an event that immediately preceded his scholarship offer.
“Going into the Big Man Camp I definitely thought that there was a good chance I get an offer if I just went out there and performed,” Thompson admitted. “I haven’t talked much to coach Christensen before the Big Man competition last Tuesday. He saw me doing pretty well in my one-on-one’s, so he talked to me a little bit more. Then the day after I called him and he said ‘I want to get you out in front of some of the other coaches,’ and I told him I’ll be there on Sunday.
“So, I definitely thought that there was a good chance that if I just performed on Sunday then I could walk out with an offer. He said that he liked the control I had and just the way that I can use my leverage from wrestling. He said that he could tell that I was a wrestler just by my control and hips.”
“Coach Christensen said that I was definitely going to play inside. Played mostly right Huard at Liberty and a little tackle. He said that he said he’s like to train me how to play center. I know I would do well there with my strength, I put up good numbers in the weight room, my leverage and, the mentality that I just want to hit people. If you’re going to play inside then you definitely need to have a mentality that you just want to go out there and just hit.”
"Frank Thompson is a very athletic and powerful offensive lineman," said recruiting analyst Cody Cameron. "With only one year as a Varsity starter, Thompson showed off his great skill set finishing many defensive linemen by burying them into the dirt on running plays. Thompson was also a State qualifier in the heavyweight division for wrestling in the Winter.
The lineman reported personal bests in the weight room of 385 lbs. benching, 315 on the power clean and a squatting personal best of 615 lbs.
615x1 for funzies @LibertyFBLions @RonTBAOL @CoachPerrone pic.twitter.com/ZrXcwigtjx— Frank Thompson #61 (@57FrankThompson) May 8, 2019
“My parents didn’t really expect me to be squatting up in the 600’s just as a 16-year-old,” Thompson stated.
NAU is the only other team that has offered Thompson to date, and schools such as Arizona and Boise State, where the lineman attended their respective camps, have been showing strong interest.
But there’s little doubt as to which school is Thompson’s had in the lead all along.
“You could definitely say ASU is my favorite school,” Thompson remarked. “This is my hometown and I’ve definitely just grown up just loving ASU football. That school is definitely family, and going there is just continuing that legacy. Obviously, it’s an excellent school, they’re number one in innovation. They have an excellent kinesiology and business program, which is what I’m interested in currently, and then the coaching staff seems like an excellent staff.”
ASU could add up to 7 offensive linemen in this class, and already has three pledges in @__BenBray__ and @57FrankThompson who are both local, and @MicahSoliai . Would expect the majority of commits at this position from here on out to be from the junior college ranks.— DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) June 13, 2019
