Many prospects don’t want to delay the inevitable and finish up their recruiting process in the early summer months. Local Peoria Liberty offensive lineman Frank Thompson is one such recruit, who had a great vibe from the Sun Devils in the last several days and decided to act on his sentiments.





“Arizona State has an excellent football program,” Thompson said following his decision. “So that was a leading factor. My great grandpa on my mother’s side, Dick Law playing there (played for ASU in 1949) I wanted to continue that legacy.

“What it really came down to is that ASU is the offer I wanted, so I figured there’s no point on screwing around.”

“The coaches were pretty excited when I gave them the news, and I was proud to tell them I’m coming there. My mom was crying a little bit because she always wanted to see me go there and wear the ASU colors as my Pop did. My family is pretty happy (mother Robin said in the background “not pretty happy, ecstatic!”).”

In a previous interview the lineman, who comes from a military family (uncle served in the Navy) said that his affinity to ASU was in part because of Pat Tillman, in addition to dreaming about his future which became reality today.

“Watching ASU when I was younger,” Thompson recalled, “I was always very impressed with them up front just even as a little kid. When I found out I was going to be a lineman my whole life and play in college as they have…I was blown away honestly. Watching them last year, I really like their run game. I’m an inside zone, strap, power-counter kind of guy and I think ASU does that really well.”

Thompson perfectly capitalized on a strong performance in ASU’s Big Man competition last Tuesday, to have Sun Devil offensive line coach, Dave Christensen, invited him to the school’s Big Man Camp held at Sun Devils Stadium last Sunday night, an event that immediately preceded his scholarship offer.

“Going into the Big Man Camp I definitely thought that there was a good chance I get an offer if I just went out there and performed,” Thompson admitted. “I haven’t talked much to coach Christensen before the Big Man competition last Tuesday. He saw me doing pretty well in my one-on-one’s, so he talked to me a little bit more. Then the day after I called him and he said ‘I want to get you out in front of some of the other coaches,’ and I told him I’ll be there on Sunday.

“So, I definitely thought that there was a good chance that if I just performed on Sunday then I could walk out with an offer. He said that he liked the control I had and just the way that I can use my leverage from wrestling. He said that he could tell that I was a wrestler just by my control and hips.”