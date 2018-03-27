Frank Darby has waited quite some time for an opportunity like the one presented to him this spring. Since he set foot on the Arizona State campus in 2016, he’s been working towards a full-time starting role.



“When I first came in, I just knew I had to work,” he said. “I just knew there were people in front of me… I just knew that coming from high school, you can’t bring the same type of skill to college.”

Now in his third year with the ASU program — he spent the first redshirting — Darby is in prime position to secure a spot with the first-team wide receivers.

“Secure the bag,” as he put it.

“Right now, I just feel like I’ve just got to go get that opportunity and take advantage of it,” he said. “I’ve just got to keep balling hard, out there balling, and everything’s just going to fall into place.”

Some of the circumstances that opened the door for Darby can be chalked up to sheer happenstance, like Jalen Harvey making the move to the defensive side of the ball. Others are much heavier.

Darby’s potential move into a starting role became much more realistic with the loss of John Humphrey to a season-ending Achilles injury. This isn’t the first time Humphrey’s missed a season of his football career due; he sat out 2015 while redshirting at Oklahoma, and 2016 after transferring to ASU.

But this is the first time he’ll miss a year of college football with an injury. To make matters worse, it was quite the blindsiding blow, having happened on a non-contact injury during the second week of spring practices.

Understandably, Darby feels for his teammate.

“I would say, I’m sorry that it happened to John like that,” he said. “We didn’t expect it the way things were going, he was competing.”

But he’s still chomping at the bit to make the most of the open spot in the pecking order.

“When one man goes down, it’s the next person up,” he added. “So being that I was the second behind him, it’s just a bigger part for me, I’ve got to grow, I’ve got to get better, so I can fill in some shoes.”

For a large portion of last season, Darby and Humphrey sat behind Harvey and on the depth chart. With 558 yards, Harvey was the Sun Devils’ third-leading receiver, behind only N’Keal Harry and Kyle Williams, this year’s two bonafide starters.

In terms of production, Darby and Humphrey were the next two options on the list, with no other receivers amassing more than 100 yards on the 2017 campaign. For the most part this spring, Humphrey had been taking first-team reps over Darby.

“Anything can happen,” Darby said. “When it’s your time that you’ve been waiting for all your life, then you’ve got to make something… you’ve got to go do it, you’ve got to do whatever you’ve got to do.”

Of course, the spot isn’t automatically Darby’s. He’s got plenty of guys to compete with for the starting job.

The likes of Ryan Newsome, Curtis Hodges and Terrell Chatman, among others, all showed potential last season in flashes and have continued to do so in second-team roles throughout the spring.

As of right now, though, Darby’s no longer the one eyeing the top line of receivers on the depth chart. He’s the one being chased down.

“I like it,” he said. “I just love competing, I love competing, it doesn’t matter who’s in front of me, I’m just always going to compete. Like last year, when I was behind N’Keal and (Terrell Chatman), I was just competing and competing, and got the chance to just play some plays here and there, just to get my feet wet.”

However, Darby mentioned that sometimes the coaches have moved other receivers ahead of him at times during practices. In his eyes, it’s a test of his patience in terms of the competition for the starting role.

“They just want to see where my mind is at,” he said. “Today, they slid Ryan Jenkins in front of me at first, and they wanted to see where my head was at. And I just kept going on, I just kept doing me.”

With a new staff this season, Darby said he was excited for this season, as an opportunity to have a “clean slate” and show a new group of coaches what he’s capable of.

“I’ve got to show my position coach who I am, who I really am,” he said. “And that I’m good enough to play at the college level, and I feel like I should be playing more.”

For his position group, in particular, Darby said he thinks the transition to new wide receivers coach Charlie Fisher has been a smooth one.

“Coach Fisher is a good replacement, too,” he added. “He’s smart, knows what to do, knows how to teach us and how to get better, things of that nature.”

The group of wide receivers that’s been getting to know Fisher so far this spring has a wealth of expectations surrounding it this season.

With Harry and Williams bringing back a combined 1,905 receiving yards — more than half of the Sun Devils’ receiving output from a year ago — and the emergence of younger players like Darby, not to mention a three-year starter under center, 2018 looks to potentially be a breakout year for the ASU receivers.

But it all starts with Harry, and that’s already proving true from a leadership perspective as well. Darby said he’s been receiving advice directly from Harry and hopes to make the most of it in order to be making plays opposite the elite receiver in a few months’ time.

“You already know about N’Keal,” he said. “He’s a big playmaker and he’s been in situations that I probably have not been in. Learning from him, I also go up and ask him what I should do better because he’s been playing at the college level since he got here. We’re like best friends, so he already knows if something’s wrong with me, so he’ll always come over like, ‘This is what you need to do.’ So, I’ll always take that in and go out and make the change.”

One of the biggest things Harry has noticed in Darby — his versatility — is an aspect of Darby’s game that coaches told him he lacked in 2017. He was well-known for being a deep-ball threat, almost to a fault, and other teams started to figure it out.

Darby said his coaches noticed a similar problem at the end of last season, and he’s spent most of the offseason working to develop a more diverse skill set.

“It got to the point last year when I ran in the game, I’d just see everybody shift over,” he said. “Like, ‘They’re going to throw the ball deep, it was easy to pick up when I got out there. I just don’t want that to come into this season.”

If he’s able to continue improving on some of those weaknesses, and the guys around him continue to progress the way they have this spring, Darby anticipates quite the year for the wide receivers at ASU.

“We’re hungry,” Darby said. “From the start, when we first came, I just knew that all of us here were hungry. We’re all eligible to play, and it’s whoever’s going to make it because we only play three receivers. I just feel like the whole receiver corps, if we just stay healthy, we could have a blast year.”