In December, that didn’t seem to bother ASU’s coaches. In short, they told the media they offered all the best players in their state and, after all, they can’t force kids to play for them. This go-around, their tone shifted.

The counterpoint of ASU nabbing some of the Golden State’s most elite talent is that the best players from Arizona have left the state -- namely five-star running back Bijan Robinson (Texas) and five-star defensive back Kelee Ringo (Georgia).

Arizona State finished up its 2020 signing class with just one signee from Arizona – offensive lineman Ben Bray. To some, that’s not a problem. California has more talent. ASU’s coaches have more connections in California. And in the last two years, more ASU starters hailed from California than any other state.

1.) ASU backtracks on all the California talk, says Arizona is still its “home base”

On Wednesday, Arizona State rounded out its 2020 recruiting class, the second full cycle for head coach Herm Edwards. While most of the Sun Devils’ recruiting success came in December, the February Signing Period offered a few insights.

“(Our) home base is Arizona,” Pierce said Wednesday. “First base is California.”





Now, in saying that, Pierce didn’t apologize for anything. Some Valley high school coaches have recently voiced their frustration with the Sun Devils’ coaches for not allotting the maximum resources to the schools in their home state.





“We’d like to give every five-star guy in Arizona a scholarship, but they got taken. Can’t force them,” Edwards said, before adding ASU has already offered 15 local kids in the 2022 class.





“We could always hit the head about California. Arizona is where this school is located. We’re going to go after every good player in Arizona -- and we’re going to offer them.”





Was this an opportunity for ASU’s coaches to assure local coaches and players they’re still looking at them and still care about them? In some ways, defiantly. But, even in talking up their efforts in Arizona, they weren’t shy about their aspirations to recruit nationally.





Already in their tenure, Edwards and Pierce have ventured outside of their recruiting footprint (Arizona, California and Nevada) to find guys. Take this year as a prime example. Running back DeaMonte Trayanum is from Cleveland. Defensive back D.J. Taylor hails from Tampa. And defensive end Joe Moore is traveling to Tempe from St. Louis.





“Playing in the Las Vegas Bowl was cool. Winning the Sun Bowl … that was cool,” Pierce said. “But you know what’s really cool? Playing in the Rose Bowl. And to play in the Rose Bowl, we need different types of players. It’s not a political deal. It’s about (finding) the best players to help us get there.”





2.) Sun Devils searching for a profile in the recruits they go after





Like everyone else in the country, ASU Director of Player Personnel Al Luginbill watched the Super Bowl on Sunday. Speaking of ASU’s 2020 recruiting class, he brought it up. Not because of the score or anything like that, but because one play reaffirmed his beliefs on evaluation.





With just over five minutes remaining, and the 49ers up three, Kansas City’s 6-foot-6, 310-pound defensive tackle Chris Jones batted down a 2nd-and-5 pass from San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo that seemed like a surefire first down to tight end George Kittle.





The Niners would go on to punt and the Chiefs, of course, would lift the Lombardi Trophy. Jones, who batted down three passes and brought intense pressure on both of Garoppolo’s interceptions, played a significant role in that.





“We look at that. That was something, right away, I said, ‘That wasn’t coaching. That was drafting,’” Luginbill said. “They’re Mandrakes.”





That’s what ASU wants and covets -- length. That’s “everything” in the evaluation process, Luginbill admitted. He referenced Sun Devil freshman defensive lineman Amiri Johnson, who redshirted last year.





Johnson is 6-foot-6. When ASU recruited him, he was around 230 pounds, dipping to just 218 by the time he arrived on campus last year. In some ways, the weight loss set him back. Fast forward to this spring, he’s up to 258 pounds “and there’s not an ounce of fat on him,” Luginbill quipped.





“If you can bring in one or two people like that a year, and then the numbers start adding up so that when your rotation goes out there there’s a 6-4, 6-5 guy with long arms, check how many times we knock down a pass,” Luginbill added. “That’s huge in a football game and we don’t do it because we’re not very tall.”





Edwards was quick to jump into the conversation. Ever since he arrived in Tempe, he’s been adamant that ASU needs to gain more size, more bodies that intimidate opponents looking across the field. In Johnson, ASU has that. So, too, do they with Texas A&M transfer offensive lineman Kellen Diesch (6-foot-6, 300 pounds).





“I ain’t even going to say something. If you come to practice, look at the left tackle. Just look at our left tackle,” Edwards said. “That’s what we want to look like.”





3.) Still some unknowns with Antonio Pierce and Marvin Lewis as co-defensive coordinators





On Tuesday, it was announced that defensive coordinator Tony White had left Tempe for the same role at Syracuse. Within minutes, Arizona State announced that Pierce and Marvin Lewis, the former Cincinnati Bengals head coach who served as a special advisor for ASU last season would be co-defensive coordinators.





While the move only amps up the Sun Devils’ pro model, it raises two prominent questions.





How will they split up the duties?





“They will figure out a way to do that,” Edwards said. “The great part about this is that Antonio played for Marvin in Washington (in 2002) … You’re talking about two guys who have been together.”





Edwards added that the defense, as a whole, is still in a bit of a flux. He said he will interview a number of defensive line coach candidates in the coming days with a hire likely to be announced next week.





And, after all, Pierce and Lewis have hardly had the job for a day. There’s still time to figure things out. But, was White’s departure disappointing to Edwards? Not necessarily, because it’s part of the pro model, he admitted.





“When we first got here, that’s what we said. ‘This is a program where we’re going to try to lift people’s potential where, eventually, you can’t keep all of them,’” Edwards said. “We’re never caught off guard. That’s part of college football. We don’t run out and say the building is on fire. We adjust.





What base defense will ASU run?





White’s departure seemed like it would mark the end of the 3-3-5 defense brought to Tempe by Danny Gonzales. Even in the Sun Bowl, with White calling plays, the Sun Devils moved away from the traditional 3-3-5 run under Gonzales and utilized a 4-3 scheme at times.





“We will dabble in both like we did this year,” Edwards said. “I’m going to leave it at that and not give any secrets away.”





Added Pierce: “What you’re going to see is an aggressive style. Look at Marvin's background. Look at my history of the teams I’ve been with.”





4.) Two players were inked on Wednesday





Unlike the majority of signing day press conferences, the actual signees were an afterthought on Wednesday. Most of the talk regarding ASU’s 2020 class came in December when the Sun Devils announced 13 players had sent in their letter of intent during the Early Signing Period.





In between then and Wednesday, however, four-star running back Daniyel Ngata, four-star wide receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton and four-star receiver Elijhah Badger made their December signings public with high-profile announcements at various nationally-televised all-star games.





So, officially, the Sun Devils inked just two players on Wednesday -- quarterback Daylin McLemore and tight end Jake Ray.





“Daylin is one of those guys who was under recruited,” ASU offensive coordinator Zak Hill said of McLemore. “We feel like we got a great one. He has a demeanor similar to Jayden … He’s 6-3, he’s over 200 pounds, he’s athletic, he’s got good arm strength.”





Added Hill about Ray: “Jake provides a big body. He’s 6-4 and 240 and he’s a very physical blocker … He can bend and can do some things that you don’t often see guys that big do.”





Ray adds another body to ASU’s group of tight ends, which will namely include sophomore Nolan Matthews and Ryan Morgan (a blueshirt who can’t practice with the team until the fall). The additions will allow Hill to utilize the position in similar ways he did at Boise State.





“(When Zak and I watch film, the) only problem is I’m seeing all this blue turf (from BSU),” Edwards joked. “He’s the mad scientist in there … His vision and my vision match up pretty good.”

