ASUDevils - Four-star DE assesses ASU’s interest after Sept. 1 recruiting flurry

Four-star DE assesses ASU’s interest after Sept. 1 recruiting flurry
If recruits didn’t already have September 1 circled on their calendars, they soon realized college coaches treated it like Christmas. When the clock struck Midnight on Tuesday it marked the moment when coaches were finally allowed to initiate contact with the 2022 prospects.
The pandemic has continued to prolong the dead period, and perhaps the endless waiting for in-person visits to resume led to some pent up energy from college coaches. Therefore, recruits across the country were bombarded with more messages than they could comprehend, sometimes from schools they had no clue held any interest.
For Mykel Williams, a four-star defensive lineman from Columbus, Georgia, he woke up Tuesday to “at least 300” messages he began trying to sort through.
“I didn’t think it was going to be that crazy,” Williams admitted. “I’ve been getting a lot of text messages, a lot of DMs.”
The sheer size of interest directed at Williams seemed to shock. In reality, he should have probably expected it. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound pass-rusher is ranked as the 51st-best player in the country and a top-five defensive end. So far, that’s garnered him31 offers from college football’s heavy hitters.
That includes Arizona State, which offered Williams a little over a month ago.
Arizona state 💛 @HermEdwards pic.twitter.com/qU8oGF7Z6d— Mykel Williams (@MykelW_50) September 1, 2020
When asked what schools were recruiting him the hardest, Williams made sure to include the Sun Devils among about a dozen other programs he had been consistently hearing from. And, as a 2022 prospect, Williams remained adamant that every school still has a chance with his commitment still a year away.
And Williams is genuinely intrigued by Arizona State. He spoke on the phone with defensive analyst Anthony Garnett before his offer came through and learned more about what ASU had to offer. How the Sun Devils are a team on the rise. How their coaching staff is littered with NFL experience, including his potential defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez -- who arrived in Tempe during the spring after serving as the Minnesota Vikings assistant D-line coach.
“That’s big because he’d know how to coach me,” Williams said, before speaking about the Sun Devils’ ‘Pro Model.’ “It’s important because they’ll know how to get you there (to the NFL) and keep you playing there.”
Speaking of the NFL, Williams said he tries to model his game after, namely, Myles Garrett, the Cleveland Brown standout, and former no. 1 overall draft pick. He’s impressed at how Garrett can use a similar 6-foot-4, 270-pound frame to turn speed into power and get to the quarterback. He’s tried to mimic that while also placing great emphasis on using his swatting hands to get around offensive lineman.
“(What makes me so good) is my ability to pass rush and run stop,” Williams said. “I’m aggressive and have good hands, good feet, and good speed.”
It helps, too, that Williams has been running around the gridiron with his head above nearly every other helmet. He began playing football at 8-years old, starting off his football career as a tall, pass-catching tight end. Eventually, he grew to over 6-feet in 7th grade, and pass-rushing became his future.
And, now, he has the pick of the litter.
The only thing is, the COVID-19 pandemic has halted the progress that most recruits of Williams’ pedigree get to enjoy. Though he’s taken official visits to nearby Tennessee, Kentucky, and South Carolina, he has yet to go on an official visit -- a notion that has been, “hard and frustrating,” he said.
Regardless, Williams is willing to go anywhere in the country, as long as it’s the perfect fit.
“It’s my decision wherever I want to go,” he said. “I want to like the coaches, too. But a big thing for me is I have to love the school that I commit to.”
