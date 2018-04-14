Manny Wilkins’ first pass of Arizona State’s spring game on Friday night was an interception. His last was a touchdown.

It served as a good sample of the up-and-down scrimmage that capped the Sun Devils’ spring campaign, the first under new coach Herm Edwards.

“My eyes have told me a lot about this football team, about our staff,” Edwards said. “We are headed in the right direction but we have a lot of work to do still.”

Friday’s session was a spring “game” in name only. The schedule of events followed the same script as ASU’s 14 other practices this spring – walk-through, positional drills, special teams drills, theory periods, scrimmaging – but featured plenty of notable moments during live 11-on-11 play.

There was good and bad.

Wilkins' interception came just two plays into the scrimmage. The redshirt senior quarterback was expecting running back Trelon Smith coming out of the backfield but instead fired a short pass directly into the arms of linebacker Malik Lawal, who was dropping into coverage near the line of scrimmage.

“In a normal game, that’s so demoralizing to an offense, (second) play and you’re already having a turnover,” Lawal said. “Doing that was a big stride for our defense.”

Wilkins and the first-team offense steadied with time, driving the ball inside the 10-yard line on one drive before finishing their night with touchdowns on back-to-back plays: a 25-yard strike from Wilkins to Kyle Williams over the middle and a 3-yard touchdown run from Trelon Smith.

“I’m really proud of how serious (the team) took this spring,” Wilkins said. “You could tell, guys wanted it. It’s a good stepping stone for us going into summer.”

The starters only played a fraction of the snaps on Friday night though. The majority of the action instead belonged to the second- and third-units. Edwards said it was by design to allow for some of ASU’s depth options a chance to impress in front of family and leave a lasting impression on a coaching staff that might trim down the roster before the fall.

“There was a bunch of guys getting a chance to make plays so I’m excited to go grade it, to see how those guys did, see if we can find other than the ones we’ve identified that we think can play,” said defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales.

The best moment belonged to Dillon Sterling-Cole. The redshirt sophomore, who has yet to combine his mobility and arm strength with consistent accuracy in his young career, hit Frank Darby for a long touchdown pass, the best offensive play of the scrimmage. After the snap, Sterling-Cole rolled to his right and rifled a deep pass down the sideline that hit receiver Frank Darby in stride, who separated from cornerback Kordell Caldwell to haul in the spiral throw before racing into the end zone.

“That’s good for Sterling,” Edwards said. “He needs to have some success, to see it. It was good he did it in front of some fans because he’s the guy that’s got some talent and when you make a play like that, you leave the field going, ‘Okay, I made a play.’ I’m glad he did.”

Sterling-Cole did throw an interception late in Friday’s scrimmage, though it was the result of an accurate pass that bounced off the hands of receiver Daniel Sanders-Effiong and into the arms of linebacker Loren Mondy, who returned the pick for a touchdown.

Though the defense ran mostly scripted plays – Gonzales said the only time the scrimmage truly mirrored a real game was during two-minute drills – ASU’s new defensive coordinator took comfort in his group’s ability to take the ball away.

“That’s going to be a big thing that we’re going to try to get done is turnovers,” he said. Where I came from (Gonzales was formerly the defensive coordinator at San Diego State), we were in the top-five, top-three in interceptions, led the nation in the last three years in total interceptions so to get one out here tonight, and I think the first group only went seven or eight plays, that’s pretty good. If we can get a pick every seven plays we’ll be alright.”

Sterling-Cole added another touchdown toss on the final play of the night, hitting receiver Trevor Russell on a post route for a 25-yard score.

There were more fireworks prior to the scrimmage portion of Friday. After walk-throughs, the defense ran through an obstacle course of sorts before facing off with the offense in an intense “Oklahoma drill” – 3-on-3 running and blocking drill near the goal line.