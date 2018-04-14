Manny Wilkins’ first pass of Arizona State’s spring game on Friday night was an interception. His last was a touchdown.
It served as a good sample of the up-and-down scrimmage that capped the Sun Devils’ spring campaign, the first under new coach Herm Edwards.
“My eyes have told me a lot about this football team, about our staff,” Edwards said. “We are headed in the right direction but we have a lot of work to do still.”
Friday’s session was a spring “game” in name only. The schedule of events followed the same script as ASU’s 14 other practices this spring – walk-through, positional drills, special teams drills, theory periods, scrimmaging – but featured plenty of notable moments during live 11-on-11 play.
There was good and bad.
Wilkins’ interception came just two plays into the scrimmage. The redshirt senior quarterback was expecting running back Trelon Smith was expecting to find running back Trelon Smith coming out of the backfield but instead fired a short pass directly into the arms of linebacker Malik Lawal, who was dropping into coverage near the line of scrimmage.
“In a normal game, that’s so demoralizing to an offense, (second) play and you’re already having a turnover,” Lawal said. “Doing that was a big stride for our defense.”
Wilkins and the first-team offense steadied with time, driving the ball inside the 10-yard line on one drive before finishing their night with touchdowns on back-to-back plays: a 25-yard strike from Wilkins to Kyle Williams over the middle and a 3-yard touchdown run from Trelon Smith.
“I’m really proud of how serious (the team) took this spring,” Wilkins said. “You could tell, guys wanted it. It’s a good stepping stone for us going into summer.”
The starters only played a fraction of the snaps on Friday night though. The majority of the action instead belonged to the second- and third-units. Edwards said it was by design to allow for some of ASU’s depth options a chance to impress in front of family and leave a lasting impression on a coaching staff that might trim down the roster before the fall.
“There was a bunch of guys getting a chance to make plays so I’m excited to go grade it, to see how those guys did, see if we can find other than the ones we’ve identified that we think can play,” said defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales.
The best moment belonged to Dillon Sterling-Cole. The redshirt sophomore, who has yet to combine his mobility and arm strength with consistent accuracy in his young career, hit Frank Darby for a long touchdown pass, the best offensive play of the scrimmage. After the snap, Sterling-Cole rolled to his right and rifled a deep pass down the sideline that hit receiver Frank Darby in stride, who separated from cornerback Kordell Caldwell to haul in the spiral throw before racing into the end zone.
“That’s good for Sterling,” Edwards said. “He needs to have some success, to see it. It was good he did it in front of some fans because he’s the guy that’s got some talent and when you make a play like that, you leave the field going, ‘Okay, I made a play.’ I’m glad he did.”
Sterling-Cole did throw an interception late in Friday’s scrimmage, though it was the result of an accurate pass that bounced off the hands of receiver Daniel Sanders-Effiong and into the arms of linebacker Loren Mondy, who returned the pick for a touchdown.
Though the defense ran mostly scripted plays – Gonzales said the only time the scrimmage truly mirrored a real game was during two-minute drills – ASU’s new defensive coordinator took comfort in his group’s ability to take the ball away.
“That’s going to be a big thing that we’re going to try to get done is turnovers,” he said. Where I came from (Gonzales was formerly the defensive coordinator at San Diego State), we were in the top-five, top-three in interceptions, led the nation in the last three years in total interceptions so to get one out here tonight, and I think the first group only went seven or eight plays, that’s pretty good. If we can get a pick every seven plays we’ll be alright.”
Sterling-Cole added another touchdown toss on the final play of the night, hitting receiver Trevor Russell on a post route for a 25-yard score.
There were more fireworks prior to the scrimmage portion of Friday. After walk-throughs, the defense ran through an obstacle course of sorts before facing off with the offense in an intense “Oklahoma drill” – 3-on-3 running and blocking drill near the goal line.
Tonight's first drill pic.twitter.com/YubYzOcPST— DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) April 14, 2018
“I think guys are being themselves and not trying to impress as much,” Wilkins said. “Guys are just in their element, trying to play ball.”
Wilkins compared ASU’s work this spring to laying the foundation for a house. The base is in place for more growth under the new coaching staff this summer. Edwards used the same metaphor.
“The whole key tonight was, we’ve got a foundation built,” he said. “My eyes have told me a lot about this football team, about our staff. We are headed in the right direction but we have a lot of work to do still.”
DEPTH CHART
QB: Manny Wilkins – Blake Barnett/Dillon Sterling-Cole
RB: Trelon Smith – Mark Cosgrove
WR-X: N’Keal Harry – Jeremy Smith
WR-Y: Kyle Williams – Trevor Russell/Ryan Newsome
WR-Z: Terrell Chatman – Frank Darby
TE: Tommy Hudson/Ceejhay French-Love – Jared Bubak/Mark Walton
RT: Quinn Bailey – Kyle Breed
RG: Steven Miller – Michael Tate
C: Cohl Cabral – Corey Stephens
LG: Alex Losoya – Jesse Cozens
LT: Tyson Rising – Zach Robertson
DE: Shannon Forman/Darius Slade – Jamie Diaz
NT: Renell Wren – Jordan Hoyt
DE: Jalen Bates – Doug Subtyl
OLB: Jay Jay Wilson – Anthony Nicastro
MLB: Nick Ralston – Khaylan Thomas
OLB: Malik Lawal – Connor Soelle
Tillman: Evan Fields – Tyler Whiley
B-CB: Terin Adams – Kordell Caldwell
F-CB: Kobe Williams – Darien Cornay
B-Ranger: Jalen Harvey – Dominique Harrison
F-Ranger: Langston Frederick – Caleb McShanag
K: Brandon Ruiz
P: Michael Sleep-Dalton – Matt Bazarevitsch
LS: Riley John
PR: Trevor Russell
INJURY UPDATE
There was a group of injured Sun Devils at Friday’s spring game wearing their jerseys but no pads, including Chase Lucas, George Lea, Tyler Johnson, Demonte King, Ty Thomas, Koron Crump, John Humphrey and Ryan Kelley. D.J. Davidson, Brandon LaMarche, and Cade Cote were also not seen in the scrimmage.
Eno Benjamin was also in nothing more than a jersey and used a walking cane to move around. He has been out since last week.
Joey Bryant was in pads, still wearing a knee brace as he recovers from an ACL tear last season, but was not seen participating in scrimmaging or contact drills.
FULL SCRIMMAGE RECAP
1st team (QB: Manny Wilkins)
-Trelon Smith takes a short carry up the middle and is tackled by Darius Slade
-Wilkins short throw over the middle is intercepted by Malik Lawal, who was dropping into coverage
-Trelon Smith takes a short handoff up the right side
-On a play-action, Wilkins’ throw over the middle misses N’Keal Harry and falls incomplete
-Ryan Jenkins catches a quick pass and is tackled by Kobe Williams
-Ceejhay French-Love catches a short throw
-Check down throw to Trelon Smith to the left
-Smith runs up the middle for a 10-yard gain
2nd team (QB: Blake Barnett)
-After bootleg, Barnett’s throw misses Trelon Smith coming out of the backfield
-Mark Cosgrove is dragged down behind the line of scrimmage
-Cosgrove is tackled by Tyler Whiley for no gain
-Barnett can’t haul in a bad snap from center Corey Stephens, picks up the loose ball and is touched down in the backfield
2nd team (QB: Dillon Sterling-Cole)
-Sterling-Cole keeps the ball on a read-option for a short gain
-Tight end screen to Jared Bubak who is tackled by Anthony Nicastro
-Daniel Sanders-Effiong makes a catch near the right sideline but gets hit by Caleb McShanag and Darien Cornay, fumbling the football out of bounds
-Jordan Hoyt blows into the backfield and tackles Cosgrove behind the line of scrimmage
1st team (QB: Wilkins)
-N’Keal Harry makes a catch over the middle and lowers his shoulder to break a tackle
-A throw toward the sideline sails out of bounds
-A pass intended for Terrell Chatman on a crossing route is broken by Kobe Williams
-Wilkins is hit in the pocket and fumbles the football as the play is blown dead
-A pass over the middle for Harry falls incomplete
2nd team (QB: Sterling-Cole)
-False start penalty on the offense
-Rolling right, Sterling-Cole launches a deep pass down the sideline, hitting Frank Darby in stride after he had gotten separation from Kordell Caldwell in coverage. After making the catch, Darby turns on the jets to blow past Caldwell and Dominique Harrison for a touchdown
1st team (QB: Wilkins)
-Lining up on the 25-yard line, Wilkins finds Kyle Williams on a post route for a touchdown over the middle
1st team (QB: Wilkins)
-From 3 yards out, Trelon Smith takes a handoff up the middle and scores a touchdown
2nd team (QB: Sterling-Cole)
-Short run up the middle by Cosgrove
-Another wide snap from Stephens is dropped by Sterling-Cole, who picks up the ball and throws an incomplete pass in the right flat
-A throw toward the sideline sails over Frank Darby’s head
-Punt: Dillon Sterling-Cole punts the ball, wind at his back, to Trevor Russell
2nd team (QB: Barnett)
-Daniel Sanders-Effiong makes a catch and breaks a tackle before being brought down
-Cosgrove takes a handoff up the middle for a short gain
-Curtis Hodges drops a pass near the sideline
-Smith takes a handoff but has nowhere to go and is stopped for a short gain
-Barnett misfires on a throw intended for Jared Bubak
-Trevor Russell gets wide open over the middle but the pass intended for him is short and incomplete
-Punt: Matthew Bazarevitsch punts the ball to Trevor Russell, who plays the ball off a hop after the wind sends it over his head
2nd team (QB: Kevin Brown)
-Brown spikes a screen toss intended for Trelon Smith
-Tyler Whiley and Jordan Hoyt combine to tackle Mark Cosgrove for a short gain on a handoff
-Brown is “sacked” (touched down) by Jordan Hoyt
-Cosgrove tries to get to the right edge on a stretch run but can’t turn the corner after Jared Bubak fails to make a block
-On a play-action, there is miscommunication between Brown and Jeremy Smith and a pass toward the end zone falls incomplete in no man’s land
-Loren Mondy blitzes up the middle to sack Brown
-Field goal: Brandon Ruiz tries a 51-yarder but misses it wide left, the same direction of the wind
2nd team (QB: Sterling-Cole)
-A pass to Daniel Sanders-Effiong bounces off his hands and is picked off by Loren Mondy who returns it for a touchdown
-Sterling-Cole looks for Mark Walton over the middle but he can’t make the catch
-Stephens sends another snap wide and Sterling-Cole has to recover the loose football
-Sterling-Cole rolls left and launches a pass toward the end zone that sails long and out of bounds
-Sterling-Cole sidesteps pressure in the pocket to deliver an accurate throw to Trevor Russell on a post route for a touchdown
Join us on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and join your fellow Sun Devil fans!