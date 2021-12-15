Former Northwestern pledge QB Bennett Meredith signs with ASU

Longest tenured beat writer for Arizona State football and basketball, and a Website Publisher since 2001.
The Sun Devils’ long and winding road in landing a signal caller came to a successful end on signing day. Hoover (Ala.) quarterback Bennett Meredith who was previously committed to Northwestern, and took a recent visit to Maryland, signed with the Sun Devils on Wednesday morning.
Meredith led his team to a 12-1 season with its lone loss coming in the Alabama 7A semifinal game. As a senior he passed for 2212 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions, posting 221 yard average for the Buccaneers, as well as rushing for four touchdowns.
Meredith is expected to arrive in Tempe next month.