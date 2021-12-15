Former Northwestern pledge QB Bennett Meredith signs with ASU

The Sun Devils’ long and winding road in landing a signal caller came to a successful end on signing day. Hoover (Ala.) quarterback Bennett Meredith who was previously committed to Northwestern, and took a recent visit to Maryland, signed with the Sun Devils on Wednesday morning.

Meredith led his team to a 12-1 season with its lone loss coming in the Alabama 7A semifinal game. As a senior he passed for 2212 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions, posting 221 yard average for the Buccaneers, as well as rushing for four touchdowns.