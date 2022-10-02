LOS ANGELES - Facing a Heisman contender in command of an offense that hoards some of the best receiving star power in the country, Arizona State scrabbled to stay in the game with No. 6 Southern California.





The effort was admirable, at least in the first half. USC scored on its first three drives of the game. The Sun Devils answered by grabbing points when it was their turn to respond.





Quarterback Emory Jones found running back Xazavian Valladay wide open on a wheel route to nab ASU’s first touchdown of the game. Freshman kicker Carter Brown knocked his seventh made field goal through the uprights from 40 yards out. Jones slid away from pressure and dove across the goal line to bring the Sun Devils within four points at halftime.





But when the dust settled at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, it was clear the claws had lost their purchase.





ASU punted on three straight occasions in the third quarter while USC continued to engineer efficient drives to the red zone. All touchdowns scored by the Trojans occurred within the 10-yard line. They were nearly perfect on third down, converting all but one of nine opportunities. USC defeated ASU decisively in the end, 42-25.





The chance at an upset, which hardly seemed probable before kickoff, surely felt like it slipped through ASU’s fingers.





“I’m sitting here because I’m not really happy about it, but I thought we could play and finish this game against them,” ASU interim head coach Shaun Aguano said in a postgame press conference. “When we came in at halftime, we had the attention of those kids. We didn’t execute that first drive, and then they went back up.





“I thought we had a chance to take the lead if we executed, and then it could have been a different ball game.”





ASU offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas had a strong start to the game. Thomas correctly identified USC’s weaknesses in defending the run and was relentless in his pursuit to attack them. Outside zone runs became the offense’s best friend, frequently producing a lane for Valladay to turn the edge and accelerate in the space along the sideline.





Thomas also was keen to flip the direction of the run often and displayed less monotony as a play caller, which kept USC’s defenders on their heels and allowed the offensive line to flood to the second level.





Jones, too, executed the offense with confidence after a rough outing the week before against Utah. USC followed a similar script and sent bullets flying at Jones, but the junior quarterback jettisoned from the pocket when the pass rush overstayed its welcome. He evaded pressure with his legs and extended plays with his eyes downfield.





ASU did not look severely outmatched at all when it headed to the locker room. But after that moment, the gap between the two teams could not have been more prevalent.





For starters, the USC pressure started hitting home. ASU’s left tackle situation continues to be a carousel, as Emmit Bhole and Isaia Glass have struggled to defend Jones’ blind side as a tandem. Jones found less room to run than he enjoyed earlier in the game with the offensive line wilting. He was swallowed up before he had a chance to set his sights on his array of targets and took five sacks.





“I thought they were bringing a little bit more pressure late,” Aguano said. “They were pinning their ears back on third down, and we didn’t bring it to them.”





Once the blitz started to feast, ASU was forced to keep Valladay in pass protection. The decision limited the versatility of the offense and made it more predictable. USC was better prepared to defend the box and deployed the appropriate midgame adjustments to counter the run game that gashed the Trojans initially. Valladay finished with 64 rushing yards and two total touchdowns but only had seven yards in the second half.





“We just made mistakes,” Valladay said. “When there are things that you don’t capitalize on, then, unfortunately, you have to play catch up. Being able to get the ball in different players’ hands and make plays and score quicker makes the job easier.”





ASU also spread its passing attack to the perimeter but failed to generate success over the middle. Tight ends Messiah Swinson and Jalin Conyers, who could stack up in the length battle against talented USC linebacker Eric Gentry, combined for a lowly 38 yards on five catches. Gentry, who earned Freshman All-American honors last season at ASU, delivered in the stat sheet against his former team. The gangly sophomore produced a team-leading six tackles and assisted on a sack while eliminating countless throwing windows from his perch in the hook and curl zones.





Bryan Thompson had a career night, hauling in five catches for 86 yards. The 6-3, 200-pound super senior proved to be a physical match for sixth-year USC cornerback Mekhi Blackmon. Jones dotted up ten different receivers on the night, but none of the rest had over 30 yards.





“We have to get that win,” Thompson said about his performance. “If not, it really doesn’t mean that much to me.”





Aguano echoed the receiver’s statement and his commitment to the success of the program.





“Until we win, and until we win handily, I will not be satisfied at all.”