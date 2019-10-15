Many believed going into the 2019 season that if anyone would have a chance to fill the irreplaceable void that N’Keal Harry had left in the ASU offense, it would be Brandon Aiyuk. However, out of respect to Harry’s unique, arguably generational, athletic talents and abilities, it was thought to be mostly an analogy not worth making.



Following a career game, a contest where he was battling stomach flu-like symptoms, where he hauled in seven passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns in ASU’s 38-34 triumph of Washington State, the validity of that comparison has only garnered more and more merit.

That one contest had tied the number of touchdowns Aiyuk scored for ASU in all of 2018, his first season with the Sun Devils. This was also the only campaign he got to play alongside, if not in the shadow of, former teammate N’Keal Harry, who was selected in the first round and 32nd overall by the New England Patriots in the 2019 NFL draft.

Since Aiyuk would be playing this year with a true freshman quarterback, unlike Harry, who played with an experienced starter in former teammate and current Green Bay Packers signal caller Manny Wilkins for the best years of his ASU career, some felt that likening the two wideouts would be unfair and produced skewed results.

Upon further review though, it seems as if this comparison may not be as far off-base as many initially thought it would. At least that’s how it’s played out for about the first half of this 2019 season.

“We heard that a lot in the offseason,” Aiyuk admitted. “That never was really a problem for us, we know what we have, we know what we could do as a receiver core. That was kind of just something that the media put on us, without having N’Keal, but we never really worry too much about that.

“We just know if we do what we do, and we just listen to our coaches and just play our game, we’ll be just fine.”

After reaching new heights with his performance against the Cougars, Aiyuk now has 31 receptions for 651 yards and five touchdowns through six games. His role as the team’s primary kick and punt returner, a role he has already executed 12 times has clearly not affected his offensive production.

Through six games in 2018, Harry had registered 34 catches for 481 yards and five touchdowns, and while only having had returned two punts through the season’s first six games, he had found an occasional role in the rushing attack, as he scored a short touchdown against Oregon State and averaged 1.5 yards per carry on four attempts.

The 6’4’’, 213-lb. then-junior would go on to finish his final collegiate season with 73 catches, 1,088 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns (nine receiving, a 92-yard punt return for a score plus the aforementioned rushing touchdown).

Harry’s best season statistically was actually in 2017, in which he caught 82 passes for 1,142 yards- plus rushed for 65 to surpass 1,200 scrimmage yards- and scored eight touchdowns, all receiving. This can be attributed, however, to him playing one more game in the ’17 season, as he sat out the 2018 bowl game in preparation for the draft.

This made quite the difference on the stat sheet, as Harry caught nine passes for 142 yards and a touchdown in the 2017 Sun Bowl loss to North Carolina State.

Simple math shows that Aiyuk is on pace for 62 catches, 1,302 yards, and 10 touchdowns this season based on his first-half totals. Which receiver played a tougher first six games in their respective seasons being compared is a whole separate discussion. But, in an interesting parallel to what Harry did in the final game of 2017 and then in 2018, Aiyuk made the most of Harry being sidelined in last year’s Vegas Bowl loss to Fresno State.

The 6’1, 206-lb. Aiyuk recorded a season-high nine catches, plus 61 yards and even added a 17-yard punt return and a 32-yard kickoff return for good measure.

“We felt like from the time he got here, he had a special skill set,” wide receivers coach Charlie Fisher said. “What’s unique as a coach is just to see his growth through last year, and then the last half of the season how he took off, he topped it off at the bowl game.

“I’ve said all along, how you finish the season will lead into the offseason. The offseason, throughout the summer, will- if a guy’s productive in the offseason, it’s going to lead right into what he’s doing now. So, it’s not a surprise for me. When I see a guy build off production and success the way he has, it’s not a surprise. We’ve said that all along.”