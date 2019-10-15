Following his career game, the Aiyuk/Harry comparisons are getting louder
Many believed going into the 2019 season that if anyone would have a chance to fill the irreplaceable void that N’Keal Harry had left in the ASU offense, it would be Brandon Aiyuk. However, out of respect to Harry’s unique, arguably generational, athletic talents and abilities, it was thought to be mostly an analogy not worth making.
Following a career game, a contest where he was battling stomach flu-like symptoms, where he hauled in seven passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns in ASU’s 38-34 triumph of Washington State, the validity of that comparison has only garnered more and more merit.
That one contest had tied the number of touchdowns Aiyuk scored for ASU in all of 2018, his first season with the Sun Devils. This was also the only campaign he got to play alongside, if not in the shadow of, former teammate N’Keal Harry, who was selected in the first round and 32nd overall by the New England Patriots in the 2019 NFL draft.
Since Aiyuk would be playing this year with a true freshman quarterback, unlike Harry, who played with an experienced starter in former teammate and current Green Bay Packers signal caller Manny Wilkins for the best years of his ASU career, some felt that likening the two wideouts would be unfair and produced skewed results.
Upon further review though, it seems as if this comparison may not be as far off-base as many initially thought it would. At least that’s how it’s played out for about the first half of this 2019 season.
“We heard that a lot in the offseason,” Aiyuk admitted. “That never was really a problem for us, we know what we have, we know what we could do as a receiver core. That was kind of just something that the media put on us, without having N’Keal, but we never really worry too much about that.
“We just know if we do what we do, and we just listen to our coaches and just play our game, we’ll be just fine.”
After reaching new heights with his performance against the Cougars, Aiyuk now has 31 receptions for 651 yards and five touchdowns through six games. His role as the team’s primary kick and punt returner, a role he has already executed 12 times has clearly not affected his offensive production.
Through six games in 2018, Harry had registered 34 catches for 481 yards and five touchdowns, and while only having had returned two punts through the season’s first six games, he had found an occasional role in the rushing attack, as he scored a short touchdown against Oregon State and averaged 1.5 yards per carry on four attempts.
The 6’4’’, 213-lb. then-junior would go on to finish his final collegiate season with 73 catches, 1,088 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns (nine receiving, a 92-yard punt return for a score plus the aforementioned rushing touchdown).
Harry’s best season statistically was actually in 2017, in which he caught 82 passes for 1,142 yards- plus rushed for 65 to surpass 1,200 scrimmage yards- and scored eight touchdowns, all receiving. This can be attributed, however, to him playing one more game in the ’17 season, as he sat out the 2018 bowl game in preparation for the draft.
This made quite the difference on the stat sheet, as Harry caught nine passes for 142 yards and a touchdown in the 2017 Sun Bowl loss to North Carolina State.
Simple math shows that Aiyuk is on pace for 62 catches, 1,302 yards, and 10 touchdowns this season based on his first-half totals. Which receiver played a tougher first six games in their respective seasons being compared is a whole separate discussion. But, in an interesting parallel to what Harry did in the final game of 2017 and then in 2018, Aiyuk made the most of Harry being sidelined in last year’s Vegas Bowl loss to Fresno State.
The 6’1, 206-lb. Aiyuk recorded a season-high nine catches, plus 61 yards and even added a 17-yard punt return and a 32-yard kickoff return for good measure.
“We felt like from the time he got here, he had a special skill set,” wide receivers coach Charlie Fisher said. “What’s unique as a coach is just to see his growth through last year, and then the last half of the season how he took off, he topped it off at the bowl game.
“I’ve said all along, how you finish the season will lead into the offseason. The offseason, throughout the summer, will- if a guy’s productive in the offseason, it’s going to lead right into what he’s doing now. So, it’s not a surprise for me. When I see a guy build off production and success the way he has, it’s not a surprise. We’ve said that all along.”
In his 38th season of coaching, Fisher actually had interesting player comparisons to Aiyuk from his days as a wide receivers coach at North Carolina State in 1998, and as an offensive assistant for Vanderbilt, which lasted from 2003-2010 and included the years with Jay Cutler at quarterback.
“I’ve said before, he reminds me a lot of Tory Holt in terms of the ability for a run after the catch,” Fisher commented. “Earl Bennett was really good- he’s built like Earl, who I had at Vanderbilt and was a dynamic receiver for us.
“Brandon and Earl are both built like running backs, and even Holt to that end had legs like a running back. So, guys that are strong- that’s why I like strong, lower-body guys who can break tackles, and Brandon’s strong through contact, and he’s hard to tackle.”
Of course, Holt is one of the all-time receiving greats, part of the “greatest show on turf” St. Louis Rams teams, which includes a Super Bowl championship, and finished his career with 13,382 receiving yards, good for 10th all-time when he retired, and six consecutive seasons of 1,300 yards, still a current-day record.
Bennett was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the third round of the 2008 draft and spent six seasons thereafter he had accrued 2,852 yards on 236 catches, good for 12.1 yards per catch, plus 20 touchdowns at Vanderbilt.
Yet, circling back to the original comparison, the only person Sun Devil fans care about Aiyuk living up to the standards of is Harry.
Although the two were teammates for just one season, Aiyuk said they became good friends and still keep in close touch.
“I talk to N’Keal all the time,” Aiyuk said. “Even from when he decided to sign with an agent, and I played in the bowl game, I just went to him and texted him asking for some tips.
“Then he texted me before the first game of the season, so yeah, we have a good relationship…just the way he carried himself, you never saw him too high, you never saw him too low, he was just very humble. After a game- like he would have a crazy game- he would come in and he was the same guy in the locker room.”
Aiyuk additionally revealed that is was tough at times to stay patient behind Harry, at least from a pass distribution standpoint knowing what he himself was capable of, but added that it was just about finding how he fit into the team.
“Until I understood what my role was, Aiyuk recalled, “seeing him (Harry) doing his thing, I kind of felt like, ‘oh, I could-‘you know how that goes. But once I finally understood my role, I was able to play and just enjoy playing football again.”
Harry’s been forced to take his turn at being patient this season, having to sit out the first two months of his rookie season after being placed on the injured reserve. However, the wideout just returned to practice today, on the first date he was eligible to do so.
It’s often been said that junior college transfers, such as Aiyuk was last year, often only truly come into their own during the second year with the team. That theory has undoubtedly proven itself true with the senior overall performance at the midseason mark.
“Last year, it took me up until (about the USC or Utah game at the end of October into the start of November) just to fully understand what my job was and what I had to do,” Aiyuk explained, “and to not have to think so much, and once you’re able to not think, you’re able to play a lot faster.
“In JUCO, most of the time it’s just you versus the man in front of you. So, nine times out of 10, you’re just a better athlete than that guy in front of you, so you’re able to get away with some things. But at this level, guys are smarter, they’re technically sound, so you have to be on point with all the details.”
