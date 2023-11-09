Eight months since their last contest ended in heartbreak, ASU basketball began their 2023-24 season with a loss, although in a less dagger-like way. In a game that offered very little optimism, even though it was just a season opener, Arizona State was handled by Mississippi State in a 71-56 loss, in which five key points summarized the opening night defeat.





ASU’s offense looked highly disorganized





Take season openers with a grain of salt, but ASU looks like they’ve got a lot of work to do offensively. Without their top three scorers from last year, it was a given that this end of the court would be a work in progress. Yet, the Sun Devil offense heavily lacked a go-to scorer against Mississippi State. Without Desmond Cambridge, DJ Horne, or Warren Washington to bail them out, ASU’s scoring came from a variety of players, with no one individual truly emerging as the main option, even in an isolation-heavy offensive game plan.





Louisville transfer forward Kamari Lands was the team leader in points with 13, but his 4-10 performance was hardly impressive, neither was a measly 1-5 mark from three-point range. The scoring boost that was expected to be added with West Virginia transfer guard Jose Perez, but all five of his points came from the free throw line, as he went 0-4 from the field. Sticking to his usual role of offensive facilitator, junior point guard Frankie Collins didn’t seem eager to be very aggressive as a scorer, much to the chagrin of Dave Portnoy and Dan Katz on the call on the barstool TV broadcast, but was thrust into the role without any offensive output. Collins went 3-10 from the floor in total and only dished out three assists.





In total, Lands and Frankie Collins would be the only Sun Devils to eclipse double-digits for the game. Ironically, the most alarming offensive performance came from the player Hurley raved about the most. Despite suffering an injury that Hurley envisioned would keep him out for a couple of weeks, senior forward Alonzo Gaffney came off the bench on a minutes restriction and only proved that either he was rushed back or had not improved from what was a promising end to last season. In his 17 minutes of playing time, Gaffney shot 0-7 from the field, including a 0-3 mark from beyond the arc, while picking up four fouls defensively. Gaffney acting as an off-the-ball shooter is certainly confusing, considering the lack of returning depth in the frontcourt, and it served as a microcosm of a mess of an offensive night.





ASU’s three-point scoring is a major concern





Starting with the obvious, but it’s hard to gloss over a 24 percent three-point shooting performance. Without the deep-range deadeye skills of Desmond Cambridge and DJ Horne from last year, the ASU offense was anemic from beyond the arc. Newcomers such as junior college transfer Malachi Davis, Lands, and Perez, as well as veterans junior Jamiya Neal, Collins, and Gaffney, have all shown the capability to knock down long-range shots in the past. Yet, between the four of them, they could only muster a 2-17 showing, part of the paltry 5-21 team mark. While stretch forward and San Francisco transfer Zane Meeks and wing sharpshooter Houstn Christan University guard transfer Brycen Long looked promising by making three of their four combined attempts, the overall night from deep is one that Sun Devil fans hope gets alleviated as the November slate progresses.





The Jamiya Neal preseason hype is on hold for now





Having spent much of last season coming off the bench, Jamiya Neal broke out down the stretch as a key contributor in ASU’s upset win at Arizona and First Four win over Nevada. Now into a starting role on the wing, Neal showed out in the Sun Devils preseason scrimmages, including a 35-point performance against San Jose State.





In ASU’s return to regular season play, though, Neal didn’t resemble that offensive explosion. A 2-8 shooting performance was just one of many painful aspects of Arizona State’s disappointing performance, and while his four assists and three boards were bright spots, Neal ultimately didn’t do anything impactful in what was a futile comeback attempt.





While his defensive activity remained high through all 26 of his minutes, Neal did get caught sleeping on the perimeter a couple of times, which led to easy MSU baskets from down low. Neal didn’t have much of a ball-handling role, which was seen down the stretch last season, so we’ll see how Hurley continues to use Neal in the starting lineup with this underwhelming game to start the season.





Warren Washington’s paint presence was sorely missed





Having a lockdown defender down low is a necessary component of a contender in college basketball. Warren Washington was that, and then some for the Sun Devils last season on both ends of the floor, averaging nearly seven rip-downs per night. After losing him to the transfer portal several weeks into the offseason, head coach Bobby Hurley had previously expressed his concerns about the paint game without Washington, who transferred to Texas Tech, as well as Duke Brennan, who left for GCU. Despite holding high hopes for forwards LSU transfer Shawn Phillips and Tulsa transfer Bryant Selebengue to shoulder the load, ASU’s interior defense was outright horrific in the first half.





In total, the Sun Devils were out-rebounded 24-12, including Mississippi State’s six offensive rebounds through the front 20. The Bulldogs were able to turn those extra possessions into points more often than not, scoring 12 second-chance points in comparison to none by ASU. When the clock hit triple zeroes in the second half, Arizona State would end the night with a minus-13 rebounding differential while allowing the Bulldogs to rebound on almost half of their misses.





Not only on the glass but without Washington’s prowess as a shot blocker, Mississippi State had an easy time getting shots up in the paint. ASU defenders didn’t record a single blocked shot in the first half and only totaled one for the entire game. Having been arguably the Sun Devils’ most consistent player a year ago, ASU struggled immensely without their rock in the middle, even with the flashes that Phillips showed in his athleticism.





The second-half effort showed the fight in the team





On a night where there weren’t many positives to be found, Arizona State did have one thing to look back on kindly from the blowout loss. Aside from a horrific offensive start, Bobby Hurley’s defense came out weak as well, forcing zero turnovers in the first half and giving up 39 points. The calling card of nearly every ASU team under Bobby Hurley was a better effort after halftime. Shawn Phillips and Bryant Selebengue did nice work on the glass, grabbing five and six rebounds each, with Phillips also adding in a block. Frankie Collins and Jamiya Neal had some lapses on the perimeter early on, but both improved their ball pressure as the night went on to slow down the red hot Bulldog’s shooters. Collins’s five steals were the most on either team, and it was this trademark defensive effort that helped the Sun Devils paint this loss as a little more tolerable at the end of the night.





After going into the half down 39-18, ASU would win the second half by a score of 38-32 despite shooting just 37 percent from the floor in the back 20. ASU’s offensive philosophy in the second half seemed to shift towards slowing the game down and trying to chip away at the deficit from the free throw line. With 17 trips to the stripe in the half, the Sun Devils 11 points there helped soften the blow, but they had simply dug themselves too big of a hole in the first half.



