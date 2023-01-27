Prior to last Thursday, Arizona State (15-6, 6-4 Pac-12) hadn’t dropped consecutive games yet in the 2022-2023 season. One week later, they’ve now come up short in three straight. Despite starting the contest on a 12-0 run against Washington (13-9, 5-6), the Sun Devils couldn’t maintain their hot start and fell in overtime for the second time this season.





The defensive intensity has returned





After a flat showing at home against USC, Arizona State rediscovered its identity of intense defending in Seattle on Thursday night. The re-emergence of what was an elite ball-stopping unit up until last weekend came straight from tip-off. In the game’s first four minutes, the Sun Devils forced five turnovers, racking up 12 in the first half before securing 22 on the game. ASU’s effort on the ball translated to the score sheet as well. In 45 minutes of play, the Sun Devils held Washington to just a 39 percent conversion rate from the floor, not to mention the Huskies knocking down just seven of their 20 three-pointers. The Huskies averaged less than a point-per-possession in the game, with the Sun Devils restricting their ball movement to just ten assists. Of the 69 points conceded, 18 came from the free-throw line for Washington. Overall, in free play, Arizona State’s defense played like the unit that started the season 15-3.





Transition offense couldn’t capitalize on turnovers





For much of the season, Arizona State has found its points mostly when out in transition. This style of offense has become a go-to for Bobby Hurley so much that the team is changing their monicker from “Guard U” to “Lob U.” Against Washington, the Sun Devils forced 22 turnovers, a very high mark that represents the team’s activity on defense that Bobby Hurley called out last weekend. Knowing what this team has done all year, many would expect these takeaways to turn into points on the other end. However, that was not the case in this game. Of UW’s 22 turnovers, the Sun Devils turned it into just 20 points on the other end.





Known to feast off points in transition, Devan Cambridge was awfully quiet tonight for what fans have come to expect from him. As the favored receiver of any lob passer on the team, Cambridge’s eight points on 2-of-9 shooting was very unlikely in his previous games this year. The team as a whole had trouble getting to the rim for those high-octane players, as ASU attempted just 11 layups on the night and didn’t convert on any dunks.





While Washington’s zone defense takes some of that responsibility, Bobby Hurley couldn’t execute his desired game plan of getting out to run before the zone could get itself set. With Frankie Collins in foul trouble for most of the first half, the Sun Devils had significant trouble pushing the ball up the court on Washington’s misses, and their halfcourt offense stagnated often. While some early-in-the-clock shots didn’t help, ball movement was non-existent for most of the game for ASU tonight, which can be seen most prominently in the 24 shots taken by Desmond Cambridge, with Frankie Collins being the only other Sun Devil with double digits in attempts.





Desmond Cambridge can’t keep carrying the scoring load





When this team has needed a bucket this season, the ball has gone to Desmond Cambridge, and rightfully so. We all know about his heroics against Creighton and dramatic last-second three to sink Colorado, but the fifth-year senior’s contributions have not just been in crunch time. On the season, Cambridge is the team leader in points per game, total field goals made, and total three-pointers made.





Behind Cambridge, the second scoring option for the Sun Devils has been DJ Horne. And while he is averaging a respectable 11.6 points per game, Horne’s performance in the last two games has not been becoming of a feature scorer on a team with tournament aspirations. Between the losses against USC and Washington, Horne has three points combined on 1-of-12 shooting. With Washington’s zone defense playing to its design and taking away paint touches for both Devan Cambridge and Warren Washington, Desmond Cambridge was essentially playing 1-on-5 out there at times. That is not the formula for winning basketball.





Frankie Collins did take a step up when he was on the court with 15 points of his own. But with the usual ball-distributor averaging single digits in points on the season, it’s hard to rely upon Collins to score while also facilitating a struggling offense. Austin Nunez doesn’t seem quite ready to take that jump as the team’s primary scorer, and no other bench options are offering much help in that area as of late.





This causes Cambridge to get force-fed the rock, which can be good at times but bad at others. Taking 24 shots tonight, ASU’s offense was completely one dimensional, despite Cambridge racking up 26 points on those attempts. Even with his career night, the Sun Devils managed just 66 points, with nearly half coming from No. 4. If Arizona State is going to get back to winning games, Desmond Cambridge needs his teammates to start putting the ball in the hoop.





It’s time to put Austin Nunez in the starting lineup





Since his standout performance against Michigan in November, Austin Nunez has been recognized as a key piece of this Sun Devil team. We saw flashes of Nunez’s potential since then, especially it in the dogfight of a game that was UCLA last week. Tonight, in another spot where he needed to step up, Nunez did just that. After another uncharacteristic offensive performance by DJ Horne, Austin Nunez started the second half in his stead and played more than half of the final 20 minutes. His teammates were often looking for him to generate offense on that end of the floor and Nunez’s performance earned him the chance to have regulation’s final play designed for him to shoot the ball. Like a veteran, Nunez got himself fouled while attempting a three and sank each attempt to tie the game and send it to overtime. The freshman’s clutch performance solidified his role with the team as an ultra-competitor who will give all-out effort until the final buzzer sounds, just like Bobby Hurley back in his college days.





Since the Oregon road trip, Nunez has stepped up his game dramatically. Over his last five contests, he is averaging 7.8 points per game while acting as a secondary ball-handler next to Frankie Collins. Comparing Nunez’s efforts as of late to the struggles of DJ Horne is night and day, and at this point in the season, a wake-up call could be in order for the leading scorer of last year’s team. Hurley himself even seemed to notice the lack of urgency in Horne’s game over last weekend, going so far as to call him out in the postgame press conference.





With Nunez’s continued production off the bench and increasing minutes (24 total against Washington for a career-high), the writing might be on the wall for Horne’s time in the starting lineup in order to push Nunez into that much bigger of a role.





Free throw disparities showcase a lack of offensive aggression





This season, Arizona State has gone to the free-throw line for an average of 18.9 appearances per game. Their opponents make the trip to the stripe at a similar mark of 19. In their last three losses, ASU opponents have attempted 19 more free throws than the team. Never had it been more on display than Thursday in Seattle, where the Huskies took to the line 28 times compared to the Sun Devils’ 13.





Making 18 of their attempts, Washington outscored Arizona State from the free throw line by seven points in the game. In overtime alone, the Huskies were given 12 free throws, converting on eight of them to very likely change the outcome of the game. Washington’s strategy to stay in the game after a remarkable Sun Devil comeback was to get themselves to the free throw line, and Arizona State took the bait. While that’s a credit to their game plan, it’s also the recognition of an offense that needs to be more aggressive.





Washington’s zone defense allowed for occasional open spots inside the perimeter, on the edges of the free throw line. Instead of taking it to the rim and getting fouled, the Sun Devils settled for clean floaters and jumpers, which just didn’t fall their way tonight. While it was a subpar shooting effort, ASU didn’t take the open lanes they were given, resulting in just 18 points in the paint. With their speed and bounce, Frankie Collins and Desmond Cambridge have the tools to get themselves to the rim and are good enough from the free-throw line should they get hit on the way up. In games like this, where Warren Washington and Devan Cambridge are taken away, and DJ Horne struggles, Collins and Cambridge need to find different ways to score the ball other than perimeter jump shots.