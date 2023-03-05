For the first 37 minutes, Arizona State (20-11, 11-9 Pac-12) didn’t seem to know that this was a must-win game. Although once they did realize it, it was simply too little too late, as horrendous shooting kept the Sun Devils from completing a comeback against USC (22-9, 14-6). It was a game of missed opportunities, where the Sun Devils couldn’t effectively capitalize on its opponent’s shortcomings and suffered a loss that may just cost them an invite to the NCAA Tournament.





Desmond Cambridge hasn’t been the scorer the team needed on the LA road trip





As a three-time winner of the Pac-12 player of the week, which is more than any other player in the conference, Desmond Cambridge has held the torch offensively for the Sun Devils. When he’s making his shots, ASU has been successful. In the Sun Devils' 20 wins this season, Cambridge averages 13.7 points per game. In losses, Cambridge is at just 10.5. With the inconsistent season that DJ Horne has had and the lack of reliable scoring outside of the two, the team has lived and died by the offense that Desmond Cambridge has produced.





Well, Cambridge’s five points on Saturday on a 1-of-11 shooting would be the fatal flaw in ASU’s comeback attempt. It was off from the start for the 5th-year senior, whose 1-6 performance in the first half encapsulated ASU’s lowest-scoring first half of the season at 20, with a stretch of 10 consecutive missed threes mixed in. Cambridge’s shooter mentality has never wavered at any point in the season, but his non-efficient numbers are starting to hold the team back offensively. He wasn’t the only Sun Devil who struggled to find the net on Saturday, as ASU shot 29 percent and went 6-of-28 from three.





Yet, Cambridge’s performance is what will stick out since it’s starting to become a trend with him. Aside from his heroics against Arizona, Cambridge hasn’t shot over 50 percent in a game since February 2, when he only took eight shots in a win over Oregon State. That same 18-point performance over the Beavers is the last time Cambridge shot at the same clip from three, going 3-6 that night. Since that game, Cambridge’s shooting stroke simply hasn’t been what it was earlier in the season. In every contest for the last month, Cambridge has taken at least seven threes per game and not once has made 40 percent of them, equating to less than three triples made each night. Hurley has said several times throughout the year that he trusts Cambridge with any shot he takes, but at what point does that immunity run out?





Cambridge’s horrific shooting against USC wasn’t the only downfall for the Sun Devils on Saturday, and DJ Horne’s 20 points helped pick up his slack. Even so, Cambridge’s struggles very well could’ve been the heaviest weight that dragged down what could’ve been a résume building win for ASU.





ASU’s inability to score off turnovers cost them a very winnable game





Much like their Thursday loss to UCLA, the Sun Devils defense did its job in forcing turnovers against USC, as the Trojans gave it away 15 times. Also, in reminiscence of their loss in Westwood, ASU couldn’t cash in on those extra chances, scoring just 17 points off turnovers in the game while giving the ball up ten times themselves. Despite it being the 23rd straight contest that ASU picked their opponent off 10+ times, they couldn’t produce the offense to make it worthwhile. Cambridge’s shooting is part of it, but ASU again couldn’t finish off their transition points, as they didn’t score a single point in the fastbreak. While the nature of the game will take some of that blame, bad passing and miscommunication on the Sun Devils’ part is going to be the main culprit. On multiple occasions, cutting players would look to dish out to the perimeter and only send the ball rolling off in the backcourt. When that wasn’t the case, passes weren’t being put in the right spot, as a Devan Cambridge lob and DJ Horne open three were both taken away since the ball didn’t get to them accurately. Those lost chances beat Arizona State much more than the final shot by Horne, which was mere centimeters from falling in the hoop and forcing overtime.





Lack of bench production kept ASU from offensive rhythm





In their third straight game without standout freshman Austin Nunez, the Sun Devil bench came into the game having played well even without their primary ball-handler. Jamiya Neal had 12 points in the win over Arizona alongside big shots from Luther Muhammad and productive minutes out of Alonzo Gaffney. In the 18-point loss to UCLA, the second unit still made its own impact, combining for 15 points out of the team’s total 61 and shot just under 50 percent, albeit in 11 shots. In a game where those guys were needed more than ever, only Gaffney resembled the once-raved about depth of this Sun Devils team. Aside from Gaffney’s six points and five rebounds, Arizona State scored a grand total of zero bench points and had just two assists and three rebounds elsewhere. Duke Brennan and Luther Muhammad confusingly only played two total minutes, and Jamiya Neal’s 16 minutes yielded only a pair of assists and a board, very far off from his step-up against Arizona a week ago.





On the other end, the Trojans produced 23 points from their reserves, and players such as Kijani Wright and Tre White caught ASU off guard. Having to fill in for Josh Morgan after he fell into foul trouble, Wright played 24 minutes and secured seven rebounds with excellent defense on Warren Washington in the post. White acted as a sparkplug for USC in the rare occasion where Boogie Ellis didn’t have the ball, as the freshman added 13 points on an efficient 5-of-7 mark. White also worked hard on the glass, ripping down seven boards of his own in arguably the most impressive performance he’s had this season. Other than Devan Cambridge, every ASU starter eclipsed 30 minutes in this game, and had there been more out of Neal, Muhammad, and/or Brennan, the Sun Devils very well could’ve negated the work of White and Wright that in hindsight tipped the scales.





ASU failed to play through Warren Washington on offense





When the Trojans starting center Joshua Morgan picked up two fouls within the opening minutes of the game, and with backup Vincent Iwuchukwu inactive, a recipe for a Warren Washington masterclass seemed to be on the counter for ASU. The 7-foot senior got plenty of chances to take over the game in the paint but, with the night's theme, couldn’t make a difference offensively down low. Washington shot 3-for-11 from the field in the game, getting stripped and blocked on multiple occasions. USC’s zone defense collapsed on Washington each time he touched the ball, and the senior couldn’t power through it as he did in January when he put up 21 points against this same USC team.





From the start, Washington couldn’t jump on the Trojan’s Kijani Wright. The freshman was called upon to replace Morgan after he got into foul trouble, and the center, who averaged just 9.6 minutes per game coming into Saturday, gave Andy Enfield 24 minutes of great defense on Washington. Combined with the bad shooting night from Desmond Cambridge, keeping Washington from finding a groove ultimately dismantled the Sun Devils offense in a game where they couldn’t afford for that to happen.





Arizona State’s only hope of qualifying for the NCAA Tournament now is a deep run in Vegas





While losing by three on the road to a tournament team is certainly nothing to hang your head about, Arizona State will surely be kicking themselves that they couldn’t find a way to pull this one out. What makes such a winnable game sting even more, is that fellow bubble teams in Nevada, Mississippi State, and North Carolina all lost on Saturday. Had ASU won against USC, it wouldn’t have cemented its status in the tournament, but a quadrant one win would’ve absolutely improved their case heading into conference championship week.





Unable to take advantage of the opportunity to add some padding, the Sun Devils will now certainly see a fall in their advanced metrics rankings, such as on the NET and KenPom. They are currently under .500 in Quad 1 and 2 games as well, and only time will tell to see how bracketologists take this loss into consideration. Nevertheless, Hurley and company go into Las Vegas as the six-seed in the Pac-12 Tournament rather than the five and match them up with Oregon State in the first round. Having won both contests against the Beavers this year, it’ll be no easy task to do it a third time as OSU plays for their season. Should the Sun Devils prevail on Wednesday night, they would face USC for the third time this season in what would clearly be a must-win game at this point in the season. Should they finally topple the Trojans, it would set up a semifinal matchup with Arizona in a game that could decide ASU’s season.





However, it’s one game at a time in conference championship week. Just two years ago, Oregon State stormed through the Pac-12 Tournament to steal the conference’s automatic bid and kept that momentum rolling into the NCAA Tournament. If Arizona State is going to find its way into the field of 68, they’ll have to start their own rendition of the Beavers’ magical run against that very same program on Wednesday night at 9:30.