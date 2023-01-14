Monday’s AP poll vote sure just got a lot more interesting. After being bludgeoned out of its lone top 25 appearances in December, a four-game winning streak and historic start to conference play have Arizona State (15-3, 6-1 Pac-12) firmly in the conversation of the nation’s top teams with its gutsy 74-69 win over Oregon State (7-11, 1-6).





For the first time in 42 years, the Sun Devils are 3-0 in their first three Pac-12 road games. It’s rather surprising they were able to pull that off with the way the Beavers came out of the gate shooting the ball, getting out to a 32-16 lead at its peak. However, the engines would eventually kick in, as a dominant defensive performance in the second half, coupled with some timely buckets, pushed the Sun Devils past a tough Oregon State group.





Desmond Cambridge has firmly established himself as the team’s best scorer





One of the downfalls of the 2021-2022 Sun Devils was their lack of scoring firepower. There was no go-to player who could get the ball and put it in the hoop when the team was in a pinch and needed points.





Enter Desmond Cambridge. In just his first season playing in a power conference, the 6-foot-4 senior has translated his three-level offensive game to one of the highest levels of NCAA basketball.





While DJ Horne, Devan Cambridge, and Frankie Collins have also been major contributors to the team’s scoring improvement, neither has turned it up to the level that the older Cambridge did on the Oregon road trip. His 21 points against the Ducks were crucial in the team’s best all-around offensive day this season, but against Oregon State, while putting up another 21 spot, Cambridge was even better. Converting on eight of his 14 takes, including a nice 4-of-7 mark from deep, Desmond showcased an offensive rhythm that he feels hasn’t been there much this year.





“I have not shot the ball well this season, in my opinion,” Desmond Cambridge told reporters on Monday. “At the end of the day, we keep trying to figure out the problem and try to keep getting better.”





With his shooter’s touch on point on this road trip, Cambridge was able to reach into his bag of tricks to put Oregon State away on Saturday, including a hesitation step back three to bring the Sun Devil to lead to nine at the under-four timeout.





Following Saturday’s win, Cambridge now leads the team with 12.8 points per game, has the best shooting percentage among guards at 43 percent, and holds the team’s top spot in three-pointers sunk with 35.





Duke Brennan has played himself into a bigger role





One of two recruited freshmen for the 2022-2023 season, Duke Brennan was expected to compete in a three-horse race with himself, Alonzo Gaffney, and Enoch Boakye for minutes in the frontcourt behind the starting duo of Devan Cambridge and Warren Washington. Not only has the Chandler native pulled ahead of his teammates, but he’s gone full Secretariat in showing himself as the number one backup down low.





Coming into the season, not many expected Brennan even to get the chance to contribute in the capacity he has thus far. As a three-star recruit out of Hillcrest Prep, the 6-foot-10 center came into a crowded room of fellow low-post defenders over the course of preseason practice. What allowed Brennan to make an impression on Bobby Hurley and the staff was how he took advantage of his opportunities when he got them.





Playing 26 minutes in the Legends Classic in the absence of Marcus Bagley and Enoch Boakye, Brennan stepped up down low in protecting the paint without fouling. His ability to take charges while fighting for rebounds helped solidify minutes for the freshman, as Bagley and Boakye saw their roles taken by Brennan. To follow it up, he took full advantage of that playing time in Corvallis.





With Warren Washington in early foul trouble, Bobby Hurley rotated Brennan and Alonzo Gaffney as the Devil’s center. With their role firmly on the glass, considering the shooting performances of the Cambridge brothers, Brennan out-rebounded Gaffney 1-0 despite playing three fewer minutes while also blocking three shots to Gaffney’s zero. Brennan played his role of the supporting frontcourt man as best as he possibly could. Having showcased previous potential as an offensive rebounder, Brennan has earned the right to move up the depth chart as Warren Washington’s primary fill-in.





A typical suffocating ASU defense fuels another comeback win





With the exception of a 97-60 destruction at the hands of San Francisco, the Sun Devils have had opportunities to win every game they have played in the 2022-2023 season, and that’s because of their defensive effort. If one rebound against Texas Southern and a couple of extra shots fell against Arizona, this team could easily be 17-1 with a perfect conference record.





Including Saturday’s win over Oregon State, ASU has kept opponents under 70 points in a fantastic three of 18 matchups. Even the blistering Arizona Wildcats, a team that averages nearly 86 points per game (3rd in Division 1), could only get as high as 69 at Desert Financial Arena while shooting a massive 12 percent worse than their season average.





Coming into the game, Oregon State as a team averaged a meager 64.3 points per game, which forced adjustments out of Bobby Hurley when the Beavers had 30 points on the board in the game’s first 15 minutes, with Warren Washington on the bench in foul trouble.





“Anytime you go on the road and in conference games, you can find yourself in a dog fight,” Bobby Hurley said postgame.





After Oregon State took a 34-18 lead with a little over five minutes on the first-half clock, Arizona State’s defense took away the perimeter, where Oregon State had nailed seven three-balls already. The backcourt pressure came just in time for Washington to reinsert himself in the paint as from the five-minute mark of the first half to the end of the game, the Sun Devil’s defense allowed just 35 points, with the Beavers shooting a low 30 percent from the floor. Oregon State’s three-point shooting also cooled off significantly, dipping to a miserable 3-for-13 mark in the second half. While the ASU defense kept the Beavers in check, shooters were able to repay the favor on the other end. When the final buzzer sounded, the Sun Devils had stolen nine possessions from Oregon State and swatted nine shots from the rim in the critical defensive effort.





In terms of advanced analytics, the Sun Devils are a top-40 team in adjusted defensive efficiency on KenPom, while ranking 12th in the country in effective field goal defense on Torvik. Forcing 16 turnovers on Saturday will surely give this defensive unit the momentum and confidence it needs to handle the fast-paced attacks of UCLA and USC next week.





Free throw shooting woes nearly cost ASU





Former Lipscomb University basketball coach Don Meyer once said, “You aren’t going to win championships unless you make layups and free throws.” While the Sun Devils have done their job at the rim for the most part this season, their lack of improvement from the free throw line has prevented them from reaching their full offensive potential.





While getting to the stripe a solid 20 times per game, Arizona State has been unable to capitalize on their chances there, shooting a lowly 68 percent, and that deficiency nearly cost them Saturday’s game in Corvallis. ASU’s counter to the Beavers’ 32-16 opening run was to slow the game down by getting themselves fouled. At first, this strategy was successful in weathering the storm, as the Sun Devils converted on five of their final six first-half attempts to help cut a once 16-point deficit down to three at the break.





The good stroke from the line continued into the majority of the second half as well, with the team going 9-for-12 from the stripe. However, two of those three misses came in chances to stretch out the lead to multiple possessions. Desmond Cambridge’s rim out with 45 seconds left set the stage for a miss off of Frankie Collins’s fingers with eight seconds left, keeping the score at 72-69. If Oregon State hadn’t passed up multiple clean looks from deep on the ensuing possession, the misses could’ve easily directly resulted in overtime. An extra five minutes on the road against a conference opponent is never a situation a team wants to end up in. While the Sun Devils were able to avoid it today, a 68 percent mark as a team is not going to cut it if ASU wants to be able to keep up with the high-powered offenses of the country, no matter how well they defend.





Shot selection was a blemish in victory





Throughout the season, Arizona State’s confidence hasn’t been dinged very often. No matter the situation, it seems the green light is given to anyone on offense to fire up a shot. In games against Michigan and SMU, that’s paid off. When matched up With Arizona and San Francisco, opposite results showed.





With Frankie Collins on the roster, there’s no doubt that Bobby Hurley has his most fluid and diverse offense since coming to Tempe eight years ago. That doesn’t mean that the isolation, jack-one-up mentality has completely gone away, even with a true ball distributor at point guard.





While both Cambridge brothers are guilty of it as well, the quick trigger of DJ Horne has been both beneficial and detrimental to ASU’s offensive consistency. Averaging a team-high of 203 shot attempts this season, 42 more than the next-highest, Horne’s percentages have taken a hit due to his high volume of shots. Plenty of his takes this season have been questionable, including a handful of takes while well-defended in the second half, causing a weak 2-of-7 day from the field. Jamiya Neal also got a little ambitious today, throwing up a wary corner three midway through the second half that nearly caused the Sun Devils’ newfound lead to go by the wayside. Even Warren Washington couldn’t get going in the paint as Oregon State’s contests rendered the seven-footer a non-factor offensively.





While the questionable shots on Saturday didn’t cause a loss, they certainly can and will in the future and already did against Arizona, where ASU couldn’t capitalize on a huge defensive day to get a statement victory. According to Torvik, Arizona State ranks 201st in the country in effective field goal percentage, one of the lowest marks among power conference teams. Better shot selection is an absolute must for this team if they are going to be able to compete with the offensive juggernaut of No. 7 UCLA this Thursday.





Despite their offense not stacking up to the formidable Bruins on paper, Frankie Collins isn’t worried, as the two teams will meet on Thursday with first place in the Pac-12 on the line.





“We’re always the underdog,” Collins said. “We love being the underdog.”