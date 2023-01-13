Despite his team playing in a state where rain falls for half of the year, even Dana Altman couldn’t have foreseen the downpour of offense provided by Arizona State (14-3, 5-1 Pac-12) in their 90-73 victory over the Oregon Ducks (9-8, 3-3) on Thursday night.





Nearly every aspect of the game went right for the Sun Devils in one of the toughest places to play in the Pac-12.





“I feel like the goal is, coming into an away game, just because the crowd is a huge factor, and I feel like that’s why road games are so important,” Desmond Cambridge said of the environment the team entered Thursday.





How ASU was able to secure this massive road win, its first Quad 1 road victory of the season though, was not by its traditional ways of winning that the team has shown thus far.





The defensive unit has taken the crucial step of defending without fouling





The mark of some of the best teams in this sport comes in defense. Stopping the ball and denying shots at the rim has been one of the biggest strengths of this Sun Devil team. After their win against Oregon, the Sun Devils ranked at No. 30 in adjusted defensive efficiency on KenPom, despite averaging nearly 19 personal fouls per game. That mark has been one of the team’s major detriments throughout the season and can be identified in the team’s major free throw disparity when it lost to Arizona.





Against Oregon, one of the longest and most athletic teams in the conference, the Devils took just four whistles in the first half and 11 through the first 15 minutes of the second half before garbage time contact inflated the final total to 16. Oregon free throw shooters went to the line a respectable 17 times in the contest, far lower than the total number of trips made by Arizona (28 and San Francisco (29) in Sun Devil losses this season. With limited opportunities at the free throw line, Oregon couldn’t keep up with the Devil’s huge offensive showing, as Will Richardson and N’Faly Dante were the only two Ducks to eclipse double-digit points on another quality defensive outing by Bobby Hurley’s group.





“When you defend with the energy like we do, and our athleticism, and our depth, I think all those things help us become a really good defensive team.” Bobby Hurley said postgame.





Devan and Desmond Cambridge are expanding their games to both ends





It’s only fitting that Devan and Desmond Cambridge aren’t identical twins since their respective games are played on different ends of the floor. As a shot-creating guard, Desmond is the go-to guy for a bucket on a team that has desperately needed one during the season. On the contrary, Devan Cambridge is a lengthy forward who specializes in defending the opposition’s top scorers. In recent games, though, both brothers have been able to crossover into each other’s territories, and it was on display in Eugene.





While playing the role of lob threat through much of November and December, Devan Cambridge has fully integrated himself not only into the team’s marquee fast-break runner but as a piece of Bobby Hurley’s half-court sets. There were multiple instances on Thursday of Cambridge receiving the rock in the half-court, pulling up for jump shots on three occasions, and making two of those takes. Sticking to his usual forté, though, he would use his big frame and athleticism to get by Oregon’s frontcourt for looks at the rim for not only lobs but also putbacks. With half-court dunks and lay-ins throughout the game, Cambridge has been scoring in ways he hadn’t been early on in the season.





Not to be outdone by Devan’s versatility, Desmond’s defensive performances as of late have changed his identity as just a scorer. While only producing five steals in his last four games, Cambridge’s defensive intensity has stepped up a notch. While being rotated around Oregon’s perimeter players, Oregon struggled in their perimeter shots, going just 8-for-23. What made Cambridge’s effort different from other Oregon opponents, though, was his in-your-face pressure and ball denial, which kept the Ducks from ever finding a rhythm from deep. Of Oregon’s eight triples, half of them came from Will Richardson, with who Desmond Cambridge was not matched up much.





Arizona State’s backcourt depth is a real difference-maker





Nearly player donning the marron and gold played a part in the Sun Devils’ resounding victory in which the team put up its second-most single-game points this season. And while Desmond and Devan Cambridge, alongside DJ Horne, deserve their fair share of the credit, Arizona State’s second unit made its mark on the game just as much. With 21 bench points paving the way for the 17-point victory, the contributions of the reserves were front-and-center to sustaining the team’s scorching start.





The biggest bench performance came courtesy of freshman guard Austin Nunez. While his nine points will stick out the most, Nunez flourished as the primary ball-handler when Frankie Collins wasn’t on the court. Trailing late in the first half, Dana Altman switched up his defense to a 1-3-1 zone set, designed to put pressure on ball handlers at the top of the key and force them into bad passes, tie-ups, and/or turnovers. With just one turnover on his stat sheet, Nunez’s ball-security ability was critical in keeping possessions for ASU, while Oregon wouldn’t go away offensively throughout the game.





“Our bench came in, and Luther Muhammad hit shots, Austin Nunez made plays,” Bobby Hurley said. “We were getting it from a lot of different areas.”





Not to be outdone by his backcourt mate in the second unit, Luther Muhammad also put together a nice showing of offense on Thursday. Known for his mid-range shooting prowess, the senior took his range a little further in Eugene, knocking down a pair of tough three-pointers to match his season total of makes from beyond the arc.





Ball movement has drastically improved since the start of the season





Not many within the Sun Devil fanbase are eager to look back to the outset of this season, where the team’s stagnant offense cost them a winnable game at Texas Southern and nearly spoiled their opener against Tarleton State. In those two games, 30 percent of the team’s total shots came from Frankie Collins, a rather high load for a natural ball-handler like the Michigan transfer. Collins also combined for 44 of the team’s 128 points in those two games, 34 percent of the team’s total.





Against Oregon, Frankie Collins was the only ASU starter who didn’t reach double-digits in the scorebook, and the team still won by 17. While it’s been a gradual process, Collins went from the team’s scoring lifeblood to one of the best ball distributors Bobby Hurley has ever had at Arizona State. Collins's five assists per game rank in the top 35 of all Division 1 players, and his eight dishes in Eugene tied for his second-highest game total of the season. Collins’s eight dimes made up nearly half of ASU’s 20 total on the night, the fifth time they’ve reached that mark as a team this season.





While Collins was doing what he was seemingly born to do on Thursday, the increase in ball movement has been a team-wide improvement, one that has been crucial to the team’s success.





While DJ Horne and Desmond Cambridge collected their points like usual, Devan Cambridge, Warren Washington, Austin Nunez, and Luther Muhammad all scored higher than their season averages on Thursday.





“We were spreading the wealth to different guys,” Hurley said.





This was the best all-around offensive performance of the season thus far





Yes, Arizona State scored 91 points against San Diego a few weeks back and only 90 on Thursday at Oregon. However, putting up 90 points in a road conference game against one of the most well-coached teams in the nation says a lot more than an offensive explosion at home against a mid-major. The increased ball movement played its role for sure, but the Sun Devils’ overall offensive execution was at a level in Eugene it hadn’t even come close to since its 87-62 trouncing of Michigan in November.





According to Torvik, Michigan and Oregon are separated in adjusted defensive efficiency by just nine spots, with the Wolverines ranking 86th and the Ducks 95th. The team saw many similarities between Oregon and Michigan in both the opponent's style and how ASU went at them.





“It felt a little bit like that in terms of score and the way multiple guys were making shots,” Hurley said.





Like they did in Brooklyn, the Sun Devils came out of the gates as they had just channeled their inner Space Jam to steal Stephen Curry’s shooting talent. Entering Thursday’s game, Arizona State was shooting an abysmal 21.5 percent from three as a team this season. In a first half where ASU would outscore Oregon 46-29, the team would convert on 55% of its shots from the floor while sporting an 8-of-17 conversion rate from beyond the arc. The team’s shooting streak did not subside in the second half either, as their final percentage of 44.8 came out to be more than double their season average against an Oregon team that holds its opponents to a 31.7 percent clip on the season.





“Everything was going our way,” Desmond Cambridge said.





With a flagship day shooting the ball, the Sun Devils were too busy knocking down shots to turn the ball over, a plague that has put them in plenty of uncomfortable spots this season. Averaging 12 giveaways per game, ASU cut that number down to just nine against a 1-3-1 zone defense that was founded on the idea of forcing turnovers on the perimeter. As Oregon cut off passing lanes and eliminated drives, Bobby Hurley’s group adjusted with ease to getting their points from deep with their aforementioned three-point shooting.





When all was said and done, the Sun Devils put up a 90 spot off the shots of nine different scorers, four of them reaching double digits, including Desmond Cambridge’s team-high of 21. ASU blew past their season average of 72 points per game, shot well above their percentages in all shooting categories, and logged an impressive 20:9 turnover ratio against a quality defensive team.





“We were just clicking on offense,” Hurley said. “We were making shots and making plays and assisted baskets.”





“We were kind of worried about their length and athleticism,” Desmond Cambridge said postgame. “But when we’re shooting that good, we can be really good.”