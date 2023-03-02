Some will call it the emotional hangover, but UCLA’s suffocating defensive play was simply too much for Arizona State (20-10, 11-8 Pac-12) to overcome on Thursday, as the Bruins (26-4, 17-2) outclassed the Sun Devils 79-61. ASU’s scorching 12-2 start to the game would be their only showing of prowess on the court, as UCLA woke up behind a rallying Jaime Jaquez and completely took over the game in all aspects the rest of the way.





ASU had no answer for Jaime Jaquez’s offense





In the January meeting between the Devils and Bruins, one of the ways that ASU kept in the game for 35 minutes was by neutralizing Jaime Jaquez. Averaging 17 points per game, good for 4th in the conference, Jaquez was eliminated as an offensive threat by Devan Cambridge until the game’s waning minutes. On Thursday, Jaquez was in attack mode from the get-go, and he was the sole reason why the Bruins were even in the game towards the end of the first half.





The Bruins did not come out of the gates well against ASU, falling behind 12-2 within five minutes of the game. UCLA simply couldn’t find points at the time before Jaquez got going. After the Sun Devils got out to that ten-point advantage, Jaquez would convert on six of his 11 takes from the field, tallying up 19 points in total for the half after having barely half of that total for the whole game in January. Devan Cambridge simply couldn’t contain Jaquez as he did in that matchup, as Jaquez was getting out in transition much more and making hard looks. His three-level scoring ability was much more reminiscent of a Pac-12 player of the year, and the Sun Devils simply couldn’t solve him early on, no matter how poor the rest of the team was shooting.





While Jaquez was a one-man show for nearly the entire first half, it was only a matter of time before his teammates got going. While a pair of possession-retaining fouls on ASU helped rally the troops, UCLA woke up from a 4-16 shooting start to finish the half making seven of their last 11. Jaquez himself had 19 points at the break, the most for a Bruin since Johnny Juzang in February of 2021.





While Jaquez added only seven more points in the second half, the defensive focus on him opened up the rest of the floor to Jaylen Clark and Tyger Campbell. The two specifically to takeover with a combined 24 second-half points to help crush the Sun Devils’ comeback hopes.





UCLA’s domination of the glass is an ominous sign for ASU’s matchup with USC Saturday





For a team that sits in third in the conference in rebounds per game at 37.6, Arizona State certainly did not look the part versus UCLA. While a respectable side on that aspect of the game, UCLA averages two rebounds less per game, and the disparity on the glass was overwhelmingly abysmal. What makes it worse is the fact that USC is a bigger and lengthier team than UCLA, with the height of their average starter coming in at 6-foot-6 compared to the Bruins’ 6-foot-4.





USC’s ultra-big lineup features a 6-foot9 shooting guard in Drew Peterson, who, along with Boogie Ellis, was able to take major advantage of their stature over Frankie Collins and DJ Horne to combine for 37 points in the Trojan’s 77-69 win over the Sun Devils. Having gotten beat on the boards that night 39-33 on their home court, one has to wonder how ASU will be able to handle the glass against that team on their floor following an embarrassing showing on Thursday. Add in the fact that the team’s second-leading rebounder, Devan Cambridge, has fouled out in his last two games, and the anxiety levels have to be soaring for Bobby Hurley regarding his team’s ability to rebound the basketball.





End of first half/start of second half stretches have drastically held ASU back





Much like they have all season long, Arizona State has not come out of the locker room playing well in the last 20 minutes, and that trend continued against UCLA. The end of the first half was a disaster in and itself for Bobby Hurley’s team Thursday, as Hurley picked up a technical foul with 2:25 left in the period, followed by a Devan Cambridge flagrant caused an eight-point swing that took UCLA from down three to up five in just over a minute without making a field goal. Arizona State didn’t take advantage of the halftime reset either, as the Bruins came back onto the floor and immediately went on a 14-5 run that would put a comfortable cushion on a lead that the Bruins wouldn’t relinquish.





What makes this stretch even worse for the Sun Devils is that they had already seen it from this team this year. In the January meeting, ASU was up 35-30 out of the break against UCLA, with all the momentum in the world following the first of two half-court buzzer beaters by Desmond Cambridge this season. The Bruins wiped that shot off the board almost instantly, embarking on an 8-0 run to snatch the lead right back and ultimately lead them to victory. Similar struggles at Washington and Stanford were also experienced, to the point where ASU had been outscored in the first four minutes of the second half 56-31 in their four-game losing streak at the end of January and beginning of February.





Elite teams feed off of those who can’t play their best for the full 40 minutes, and that’s exactly why UCLA handled ASU tonight. While USC isn’t the No. 4 team in the country, Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson are both microwave scorers that can heat up in a flash and ride it for several possessions at a time. USC and any team the Sun Devils could face in the postseason could deliver the kill shot to their season if ASU can’t figure it out.





Arizona State has significantly regressed in transition play





At the outset of this season, the Sun Devils' heavily relied on finding points when they got out in transition. Forcing turnovers and capitalizing off them on the other end was the team’s bread-and-butter throughout November, December, and most of January. Yet, since the UCLA loss, ASU has still been consistently forcing turnovers but has gone away from getting out and running to quickly turn those takeaways into points on the other end.





Ironically, UCLA pulled out the reverse card on them in Thursday’s defeat. For the game, the Bruins were outsourcing the Sun Devils off of turnovers 29-16, despite committing 19 turnovers of their own compared to ASU’s 16. Arizona State’s clip is also inflated, with plenty of points off turnovers coming after UCLA had gone up by 20 in the second half and the bench units had come onto the floor. The team’s ability to even start these breakout chances hasn’t come either, as ASU got worked on the offensive glass 20-5 by UCLA. While the Bruins didn’t cash in on many of their second chances, ASU’s next opponent certainly can, and they’ve proven that they can do it against the Sun Devils specifically.





Saturday against USC is now a must-win game





While the miraculous win against Arizona certainty resuscitated ASU’s then-fading NCAA Tournament hopes, they hardly locked themselves into the field of 68 with that victory. ASU’s win in Tucson will hold up as their best win of the season and one of the best individual wins in the country for a tournament résume. A win at Westwood, though, could’ve eclipsed that feat, but the aforementioned reasons of rebounding and turnovers ultimately prevented the Sun Devils in their bid for back-to-back upsets of top 10 teams. While these two games were certainly important, Saturday’s contest against an opponent comfortably in the NCAA Tournament will carry significant weight for Arizona State come selection Sunday if the Sun Devils can earn another upset win.





According to Bracket Matrix, USC is a consensus tournament team with their average seed pitting them safely in the Tournament at the 10-line. Following a shaky start, the Trojan’s season turned around after storming into Tempe and beating the Sun Devils 77-69 in January. Since USC’s handling of the Sun Devils, Andy Enfield’s team has won seven of nine games, including a double-digit victory over UCLA. They currently rank 44th in the NET rankings, with a 9-6 record against Quadrant one and two opponents. Their body of work almost certainly will get their name called next Sunday, regardless of how they end their season.





Arizona State’s road loss to a top-four team in the country won’t hurt them, and it won’t make or break their tournament case. But with this loss, ASU needs to find a way to win at Galen Center on Saturday for a multitude of reasons.





One, it would be a quadrant one-road win against a top-three team in a power six conference. Two, it would even the season series with USC, making the home loss to the Trojans in January take a backseat to a road win against them in March. And finally, entering the conference tournament off a quality road win would have the team’s minds in a much better place than consecutive losses to end the regular season. While a run in Las Vegas could still salvage ASU’s tournament hopes should they come up short on Saturday, whether as an at-large or automatic bid. The bottom line, ASU’s road to the NCAA Tournament is much easier if they pull out a win against USC.