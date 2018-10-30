It doesn’t count yet, but basketball is back in Tempe.



After an early lull, Arizona State rolled in its lone public exhibition game prior to the 2018-19 season, defeating Arizona Christian Firestorm, 104-76, behind double-doubles from junior forward Romello White and redshirt senior forward Zylan Cheatham.

Here are five major takeaways from Tuesday’s action at Wells Fargo Arena:

1. Kimani Lawrence shined after his injury-riddled freshman season.

When Arizona State scrimmaged against Arizona Christian a year ago, the Sun Devils’ quick, athletic, freshman forward Kimani Lawrence notched 18 points on 7-for-8 shooting in ASU’s third and final scrimmage.

That would be the last game he played for two months.

Following that scrimmage against Arizona Christian last season, Lawrence underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot. His fall progress halted. The preseason hype that engulfed him dwindled. In the 19 games he played during his freshman year, he never truly looked like the player he did in ASU’s scrimmages.

A year later, ASU scrimmaged against Arizona Christian again. Lawrence was back in the lineup. Again with a productive preseason under his belt, again healthy.

The sophomore, who started alongside Luguentz Dort, Rob Edwards, Cheatham and White, scored 15 points on Tuesday, just three points shy of his mark from a year ago.

“He’s been working a lot,” White said of Lawrence. “Just, getting his moves right, getting his shot, he’s improved a lot, just him having more confidence, I feel like. More confidence to drive and score.”

Lawrence made extreme defensive contributions. He snatched two steals and took off in transition. He was flying around the gym, trying to score relatively easy blocks against Arizona Christian’s small lineup.

To go with his 16 points on offense, Lawrence hit a team-high three 3-pointers on six attempts. He drove to the basket and kicked it out when he saw help coming, recording four assists to go with a half dozen rebounds.

“It felt good,” Lawrence said. “I was comfortable, wasn’t as nervous. Big difference from last year, I felt like, but ready to get back on the court for the real games coming up.”

2. ASU found success with a big lineup and put its forward depth to use.

It’s been no secret leading up to the 2018-19 season that Bobby Hurley’s team has plenty of forward depth, with nine different scholarship players standing 6-foot-7 or taller. Deploying several different combinations, ASU spent a good amount of Tuesday’s exhibition with a “big lineup” on the floor.

And for the most part, it was successful in doing so.

After having their lead cut to 20-17 midway through the first half, the Sun Devils spent the next five minutes or so with a lineup that consisted of 6-foot-8 Cheatham, 6-foot-7 Lawrence, 6-foot-7 Elias Valtonen, one of either 6-foot-10 De’Quon Lake or 6-foot-8 Romello White, and one ASU’s two active guards.

During that time, the Sun Devils went on a 17-4 run leading up to an official timeout with 6:10 to go.

“It’s just going to be part of what you try to do in a game like this,” Hurley said. “That’ll get sorted out in our practices leading into Tuesday, we’ll try and settle on a rotation early in the year, and see where that takes us.”

Maybe chalk it up to the undersized lineup of the Firestorm, which boasts just five players over 6-foot-6, and none taller than 6-foot-8. But when ASU went size over speed — a rather unheard of trade-off made in Tempe in recent years — it, largely, found success.

Of those forwards, one of the more pleasant surprises was freshman Taeshon Cherry, who dropped a team-high 17 points and snatched eight rebounds, after having spent the last several weeks of practice recovering from an injury.

“Taeshon, I think he showed what he’s capable of in terms of his offense,” Hurley said. “He’s still working to get into shape, those weeks he lost, he can’t get those back right now. This is as good as he’s looked probably since prior to his injury.”

3. Luguentz Dort can run the point, but Remy Martin needs to be the main point guard

Hurley’s been clear during the preseason that he wants to see 6-foot-4 freshman Luguentz Dort — who was listed as a combo guard out of high school — largely playing point guard for ASU.

While that may be the case, he definitely still looks like the Sun Devils’ third guard option. He has clear raw talent, but the emphasis there is on the word “raw.”

“I’m anxious to get Remy back in the mix,” Hurley said. “When you don’t have your starting point guard, another guy that would guard the ball and be the playmaker that he is, we need to get him healthy and get him back soon.”

Against ACU, Dort took a little while to get his legs under him; his first five minutes consisted of a turnover, a bad shooting foul on a jumper, an air-balled three-pointer, and a full-scale “bite” on a three-point shot fake.

On the night, his stats were respectable after a slow start; with Remy Martin sidelined to an ankle injury, he played 25 minutes, mostly at the point, and posted a final stat line of 16 points, five rebounds, two assists, and three turnovers. He shot 46 percent from the field and made two of his seven three-point attempts.

“(Dort) showed glimpses of what he’s capable of doing,” Hurley said. “In the second half, he had a great spurt.”

4. They figured things out as the night went on, but Sun Devils definitely looked a bit sloppy.

Turnovers and fouls — especially the latter — weren’t exactly strengths for Arizona State last season; the Sun Devils turned the ball over 16 times per game and averaged over 20 team fouls.

The Sun Devils totaled 23 team fouls on the night as a team, after committing 12 in the first 10 minutes of play, with Dort and Cheatham each committing four.

As far as turnovers were concerned, ASU committed seven in the first half and 14 total, after having coughed the ball up six times in the first 10 minutes of play. A good portion of those turnovers came in the form of errant passes in transition.

“I thought we played in spurts today,” Hurley said. “I thought, at times, we looked pretty good, but just overall, still a lot of work to be done this week, getting ready for the first game.”

5. Questions still remain about where 3-point production is coming from.

The days of Guard U are over. Need proof? Just check ASU’s numbers from beyond the arc.

The Sun Devils connected on just eight of 29 attempts (27.6 percent) from 3, with all eight coming off of the fingers of just four different players.

Now point guard Remy Martin didn’t play because of an injury, which likely would have aided ASU’s numbers, but at times ASU was playing with just one guard — freshman Elias Valtonen — with only two players that would realistically take a 3.

“(Remy’s) a big part of our offense, a big part of getting the ball around,” Lawrence said. “We just have to make it work until he gets back.”

With a scrimmage against a very poor Arizona Christian as the barometer, Edwards seems like ASU best, if not only reliable, shooter from beyond the arc. Although he, and Dort, each connected on only two 3-pointers, they were taking open looks that just weren’t falling.

Lawrence, though, bested both of them.

In 19 games last season, Lawrence, who started for the Devils, made just three of his 15 tries from deep. On Tuesday, he matched that on six attempts. Now playing around a much bigger lineup, he can play as a true ‘3’ and may be asked to pick up the Devils’ outside shooting load.

“Guys are ready to step up when they need to be and we don’t have to rely on just a few people to have a big game,” Lawrence said. “We have a big team and guys are really skilled so we can bounce around from different positions.”

Injury news

Point guard Remy Martin and forward Vitaliy Shibel were the only two ASU players out for Tuesday’s game. Afterwards, Hurley said that he’s counting on Martin to be ready for Tuesday’s season-opener against Cal State Fullerton, also noting that Shibel’s on a similar time-table.

“He did some stuff today in shoot-around and he’s doing some non-live stuff,” Hurley said of Shibel.

A few other players including freshman Taeshon Cherry and Mickey Mitchell have been nursing injuries for some time but did play against Arizona Christian. Hurley said that Mitchell is “coming along quicker,” while noting that he’s only been healthy for the last week after not touching a court, because of the injury, for over five months.

Cherry still has a brace on his knee, something Hurley noted “automatically, draws your eyes to that. He’s been pain-free and his strength is good. He’s just got to get more reps.”

Arizona State will be back in action Tuesday, Nov. 6, for its regular-season opener at home against defending Big West champion Cal State Fullerton. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.