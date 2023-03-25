The triple-digit temperatures that the Arizona summers bring are still a ways away, but Sun Devil (14-8, 3-1 Pac12) baseball is heating up at an opportune time. Having won seven of their last eight games coming into Friday, ASU stayed hot against arch-rival Arizona (13-7, 3-4), toppling them 6-5.





With the eyes of the state on Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Friday, the Sun Devils reigned supreme over their rivals. Following two first-inning runs from Arizona, Luke Keaschall would put the offense on his back with not one but two home runs to bring ASU’s lead to a comfortable 5-2. Three standout innings of relief by Matt Tieding would set up Blake Pivaroff to put the seal on the Wildcats and secure the Sun Devil win.





“Great to come out on the winning side of that,” head coach Willie Bloomquist said postgame. “Pretty good baseball game on both sides. That’s a good way to start it.”





Having gone through the first five games of the year with an impressive 2.66 ERA, Ross Dunn didn’t come out with his best stuff against Arizona, surrendering two runs in the first inning. Luckily for the lefty, Luke Keaschall would get those runs right back in the bottom half of the first, launching a home run over the right-center field wall to tie the game. Keaschall’s longball extended his team-leading total to six this season and also lengthened his hitting streak out to 11 games.





With the score back knotted up, Dunn was able to settle in on the mound and throw three scoreless frames before running out of gas in the fifth. As Dunn got going and kept Arizona off the board, Keaschall kept supporting him. The first pitch he saw following his first-inning homer went the same way, with the junior clubbing a three-run shot to give ASU a 5-2 lead in the third inning.





“He’s been outstanding,” Bloomquist said of his star transfer. “He’s had streaks like this in the fall and the spring against our guys; he’s just getting going."





While he had high praise from his head coach, Keaschall kept it simple as to what he thought of his contributions.





“Just happy I’m able to see the ball a little better and help us win.”





After a stutter-step start to the year where he managed to hit barely above the Mendoza line through 11 games, Keaschall had found his swing when the team needed it most. With Ethan Long and Nick McClain still sidelined with injuries, Keaschall has stepped up to hit safely in 11 consecutive games, jumping his batting average up to .353 as a result of his hot streak. The consistency of his bat eventually translated into power, which he unveiled on Friday with those two critical home runs to increase his season total to seven, which leads the team.





“We knew it was coming,” Bloomquist said. “Just a matter of time. You can’t contain him for too long.”





Bloomquist cited Keaschall’s movement in the lineup as a possible factor as well, going from leadoff to cleanup as of late.





“We bumped him down to the four spot to get him confident, and he’s really taken off.”





Keaschall again didn’t fancy up his improvements.





“Just see ball and hit ball.”





While Keaschall’s big day would prove vital, the Sun Devils got offensive contributions throughout the lineup. Jacob Tobias recorded his ninth multi-hit game of the season, including an RBI single in the sixth to bring his RBI total to 24, the most on the team. Wyatt Crenshaw and Ryan Campos both stayed hot at the top of the order with three combined knocks, with Crenshaw’s two keeping his batting average well above .300.





Keaschall’s big start would prove vital after Arizona chased Dunn in the fifth, courtesy of three straight two-out hits to cut into ASU’s lead. Dunn would be relieved by Matt Tieding with two on in the fifth, and the junior not only put out that fire but kept Arizona sparkless for the sixth and most of the seventh before Garen Caulfield deposited an 0-1 fastball into the left-field bullpen.





Brushing the gopher ball off his shoulder, Tieding would come back out for the eighth after having to do some convincing on Bloomquist.





“Coach wanted to pull me,” Matt Tieding said. “I asked him to put me back in; it was really fun to go out there and give our team a good chance to win.”





Bloomquist recalled the conversation with a little bit more conviction and insubordination than Tieding had indicated.





“It’s not encouraged for a pitcher to come up and tell me what he wants to do,” Bloomquist said. “But when a young man looks right through your eyes and says ‘I want the frickin ball, I will get you to the ninth, let’s go…It was a situation where I thought, okay. You want the ball that bad, go get ’em. Sometimes you gotta just trust your players.”





Tieding rewarded Bloomquist’s confidence and retired the Wildcats in order in the eighth. completing 3.1 innings of work while allowing just the one hit with two strikeouts. Tieding’s relief efforts would be key in ASU’s eventual victory, something the team has seen often from him often this year, even without the sexy strikeout statistic.





“We have a great team, and that makes it easy to throw strikes,” Tieding said. “I’m not a big strikeout guy, and the numbers reflect that; I just trust the guys behind me, and good things happen.”





Tieding’s work would set up Blake Pivaroff to take the ninth in his first save attempt of the season. Having struggled early on against San Diego State, UNLV, and Oklahoma State, Pivaroff was determined to shave numbers off his ERA against the heart of the Arizona order. Riding his sizzling fastball, Pivaroff was able to recover from a two-out home run to close the door on the Wildcats. Pivaroff’s first save of the year reassured Bloomquist of the role that he assigned to Pivaroff as the one-inning fireman.





“He’s been outstanding when he comes in for an inning,” Bloomquist explained. “We’re learning about Piv that he can be pretty electric for an inning. We’re trying to use him for that one electric inning when it’s most crucial, whether that’s the sixth, the seventh, the eighth. Tonight it matched up perfectly to where we were gonna bring him in in the ninth.”





Having chosen Pivaroff over several other rested arms rubbed off on him well, especially after Arizona’s Chase Davis made the second out of the inning. The last time Pivaroff faced off with Davis, Davis uncorked a walk-off home run in Tucson last spring.





“Tough game last year,” Pivaroff said. “Definitely feels good to get some of that back.”





The work of Tieding and Pivaroff in relief helped keep a rested bullpen that way, even with head football coach Kenny Dillingham trying his hand on the mound with two futile attempts at a first pitch.





“It was fun to have him out here,” Tieding noted. “Seems like an awesome dude.”





“I’m pumped that Coach Dillingham came out and brought his football team out,” Bloomquist added. “Got the crowd going early.”





Dillingham’s contingent of Sun Devil football personnel helped make up a crowd of 6,370, the most seats filled at Phoenix Muni so far this season, with the added bonus of the rivalry atmosphere.





“Every game’s the same,” Keaschall said. “It’s always fun when you get people out there for sure. There’s more adrenaline, and it feels like there’s another man out there.”





“To me, this is what I’ve always envisioned Muni being like,” Bloomquist said. “Having an atmosphere like this is important for our guys. This is what it should be.”





The Sun Devils Friday night victory would mark their eighth in their last nine games in a complete 180 of the team that was swept at home by UC Irvine just three weeks ago. With their rivals in the clubhouse across from them the rest of the weekend, no one in the home dugout is getting too cocky, even with plenty of the Sun Devils playing in their first game against Arizona.





“We know how big of a deal this is,” Keaschall said. “It’s for the fans, the whole town, they made it loud and clear everything about this rivalry. We’re all definitely on board.”





“Lot of guys coming from different programs, and they need to understand what this means,” Bloomquist added. “Guys were competing, and that’s what this is supposed to be about.”