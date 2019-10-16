News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-16 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Film Study: Utah’s Defense

Francis Bernard (No. 13) leads Utah with 43 tackles and has two interceptions
Francis Bernard (No. 13) leads Utah with 43 tackles and has two interceptions (Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports)
Jordan Kaye
Staff Writer

Rob Likens was blunt. The Arizona State offensive coordinator quickly noted that this year’s matchup against Utah’s powerful defense is going to be different, more of a challenge. That’s because th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}