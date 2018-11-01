ASU’s victory over USC did a lot for the Sun Devils. It gave them their first road win of the season, gave them far better odds to make a bowl game and threw them right back into the mix to compete for the Pac-12 South – a notion that nearly seemed out of the question a few weeks ago. At 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the conference, Arizona State is still at the bottom of the south at the moment. Yet, if it wins out and Colorado loses at least once, the Sun Devils will be headed to the Pac-12 title game. It’s that simple, albeit very challenging too. “That’s what I love about them to be honest, that they continue to compete,” ASU head coach Herm Edwards said. In that quest, ASU has four games left on its schedule: against Utah, against UCLA, at Oregon, and at Arizona. The first of those, and arguably the Devils’ toughest of the quartet, comes on Saturday against No. 15 Utah at Sun Devil Stadium. The Utes are victors of their last four games and lead the Pac-12 South with a 6-2 overall and a 4-2 conference record. The Utes' defense is a major reason why. Through eight games, they have yet to allow 30 points. “I feel like all 11 guys play hard and stay within what they do well,” Arizona State offensive lineman Roy Hemsley said. “No one is asked to do anything over the top, just do what the coaches ask of you and it will end up well. That’s what they’ve been doing this season, from what I can tell.” Unsurprisingly, the stats paint the same picture of what Utah is doing on defense. It ranks 43rd in the country in pass defense, allowing 205.9 yards per game. And on the ground, the Utes rank third nationally in rush defense, giving up just over 81 yards a game. The interesting part about the nation’s top-3 rush defenses is that, after Saturday, ASU will have faced all three. Michigan State and San Diego State, which ASU played in weeks two and three, respectively, lead the country at stopping the run. A multitude of ASU players, as well as offensive coordinator Rob Likens, said that Utah is more like Michigan State because of the physicality element each brings. “They just line up in a 4-2 or they slide into a 50-front and they play man coverage,” Likens said. “They do a really good job at disguising their Cover 2, which they haven’t done a lot of in the past but they’re starting to do, and they switch guys off. “They stop the run. They try to put as many people in the box and force you to throw the football and beat them throwing the football.” So far, that strategy has worked for the Utes. In its last game -- a 41-10 victory over UCLA last week -- Utah forced the Bruins to throw the ball 40 times compared to just rushing the ball 26 times. The Utes have a large front that consistently puts pressure on the quarterback. They have the same amount of sacks as ASU with 21 and Utah’s senior linebacker Chase Hansen ranks eighth in the country with nearly two tackles for loss a game. Utah is the best team in the Pac-12 South, so what can ASU do on offense to best it? Let’s take a look.

On this play, Utah rushes four in a 4-3 scheme. The Northern Illinois running back does a really good job of staying patient as he’s running laterally, before cutting it back down the field. But, despite the fact that the Utah defensive line didn’t get its hands on the Northern Illinois running back, just look at how far they are able to push into the backfield -- it’s nearly five yards. At that point, it’s a little surprising that the running back hit the hole untouched, but as Utah does a very well, it recovered. A Ute safety charged in from the secondary and just barely got set in time before making the tackle. He adjusts on the fly and perfect enough so that he was square when the running back hit him. As he’s bringing the back down, he pulls the ball out with his left arm and forced what would end up being one of four fumbles that Utah has recovered this season. “They’re a physical team,” running back Isaiah Floyd said. “They’re athletic. It’s going to be a dogfight.” The crazy thing about Utah, and something you’ll quickly notice after watching thee clips is how many big plays it makes with just one guy in on the play. Just two weeks after playing the ‘gang tackling’ team of Stanford, Utah only needs one guy to make a tackle or big play.

Here’s another example of one Utah defender making an incredible play with no real help. Hansen comes off the outside and blows past the pulling right guard which forces the Northern Illinois quarterback into dumping the ball off to his running back in the flats. In theory, it’s not a bad plan. Don’t take the sack and get the ball in the hands of your playmakers. But the Utah corner reads it perfectly and comes off his man to cover the running back, tackling about a half second after he catches the ball. If you watch it a couple times, it almost seems like he could have intercepted it. “They play hard,’ ASU running backs coach John Simon said. “As much as defense is about talent, it’s about effort. You get 11 guys that will play until the whistle and play hard and take it personal and won’t quit, won’t give up, you’ll have a good defense.” Hansen is the person who really makes this play happen. His pressure on the quarterback forces a bad decision and sets up a negative play. “Utah, I know they’re a big two-gap team so their D-line, they can go either way,” Hemsley said. “It will free up some lanes for the linebackers so we just really have to stay on our blocks.”

On this play, Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson plays this ball perfectly. He sits on the route and keeps the receiver between himself and the sideline so when Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello throws it up, Johnson can easily make a play on it. Costello has plenty of time to deliver a great throw but he looks down his receiver the entire time. Johnson is literally watching Costello, not the receiver, almost the entire play. The ball is almost in Johnson’s hands before the Stanford receiver even turns around, which allows Johnson to catch the ball freely without any restrictions from a receiver trying to break the ball up. “I just see they have some good players and I’m excited to see what we’re going to do,” ASU wide receiver Kyle Williams said. “We need to be smart.” Utah is playing in a 4-3 and Johnson knows he has the sideline to his right and a safety to his left. So, he pushes the Stanford receiver to the outside, knowing that if he cuts inside, the safety would pick him up. And Johnson comes to the ball instead of trying to go up for a jump ball. It worked very well.

On this play, Utah rushes five and before Costello can truly go through his reads, the pressure is already at his feet. And surprise, surprise, the first guy into the backfield causing damage is Hansen (No. 22). He doesn’t blitz right away like the other four. Instead, he waits and comes around to the B-gap after lining up over the center. He forces Costello to scramble and then catches up to him for the sack. “I think they have strong guys up front that are physical, control the line of scrimmage with four guys,” Simon said. “They don’t necessarily have to blitz so now they can have more guys on the back end.” To Hemsley, this is the kind of play where Utah really looks like Michigan State. A physical team overpowering their opponent. “We’ve played plenty of big teams,” he said. “Big front sevens, big secondary’s. Michigan State, as coach would attest to, they’re just as big and just as talented as Utah is.”