News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-06 22:25:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Film Study: USC’s Offense

At 6-4 200 lbs. USC WR Michael Pittman will be a handful for the ASU secondary
At 6-4 200 lbs. USC WR Michael Pittman will be a handful for the ASU secondary (Nick Lucero/Rivals)
Jordan Kaye
Staff Writer

Perhaps no one was better able to describe USC’s players this week than ASU defensive line coach Jamar Cain. “It’s USC, all those guys are freak shows,” Cain joked. “It doesn’t matter which freak s...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}