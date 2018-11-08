Three wins to go to in the quest to capture the South division and a berth in the Pac-12 Championship game. That’s the formula for Arizona State right now. After weeks where it didn’t seem like they weren’t even going to make a bowl, someway somehow, they currently control their own destiny in the Pac-12 South with three weeks to play. To the media this week, the Sun Devil players and coaches said all the right things. We’re taking it one game at a time. We can’t overlook UCLA. All the non ‘bulletin board material’ statements. It is a bit daunting, though, for a young team. They all have social media. They watch TV. They know the situation they’ve played themselves into with wins over USC and Utah. The one week at a time narrative is fine -- it’s needed. It does get a little harder to implement, though, when the first team on this crucial three-game slate is a 2-7 UCLA squad that clearly hasn’t put it all together in head coach Chip Kelly’s first season. “You come out and don’t play up to par, that’s a team, they have potential to hang up 50 (points) on somebody,” ASU senior safety Demonte King said. “You don’t want to be the game that happens to. They haven’t done it yet but they have the capabilities.” The ASU coaches have tried their hardest to harp on the athletes that UCLA has and how close they’ve been to beating some good teams. But on Senior Day at Sun Devil Stadium, the bigger message is winning for those players who will exhaust their eligibility at the end of this year. That’s a message which may be easier to get behind. “It’s the final game for seniors, you got all their parents and all the stuff that they do at the beginning of the game down on the field,” defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales said. “You’ve got all the talk about the Pac-12 South. All that stuff doesn’t mean anything if we lose.” Indeed, it won’t. Right after ASU’s 38-20 victory over Utah on Saturday, Gonzales stood before the media and made it clear that his unit still isn’t that great, carrying on a message he preached since arriving in Tempe. With a young team, and an even younger defense, how ASU handles success has yet to be determined. After beating UTSA and No. 15 Michigan State to start the season, it played, arguably, its worst game of the season at San Diego State the following Saturday. “We haven’t won three in a row,” ASU head coach Herm Edwards said. “(UCLA) is a good football team. I know the team’s record, but they have some good athletes. We have to win (this) game. It’s really important.” There’s that ‘athletes’ word again, but who do the Bruins really have? For one, UCLA uses two quarterbacks. Its main option, freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson, has thrown for 1,311 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. Wilton Speight, a transfer from Michigan, has thrown for just 560 yards, a trio of touchdowns and interceptions but is less of a dual-threat option. Another odd thing about the UCLA offense is that it’s leading receiver -- Caleb Wilson -- is a tight end. In nine games this season, he has caught 36 passes for 554 yards and two touchdowns. He leads a receiving corps that also includes junior Theo Howard, who’s tallied nearly 500 yards himself. On the ground, UCLA is led by junior tailback Joshua Kelley. He is averaging 5.6 yards per carry (For reference: Eno Benjamin is averaging a slightly better 5.8 YPC), which has translated into 820 yards and seven touchdowns. But where can the ASU defense prove to be effective facing the Bruins’ offense? Let’s find out.

This is a perfect example of the mistakes a young quarterback can make when facing pressure. As you can tell, Thompson-Robinson threw this ball too early. He was trying to hit Wilson on a long post route, but the low pass comes in too early and lands safely in the arms of Oregon defensive back Jevon Holland. Yet, for a second, don’t watch the receiver. Just keep your eyes on the pocket. It looks clean. Thompson-Robinson is going through his progressions without having to move a whole lot. But then, pressure starts to come up the middle from Oregon defensive lineman Jalen Jelks (No. 97), who bursts past his defender and has a clear line at the young Bruin quarterback. Instead of trying to take off and run, Thompson-Robinson just throws the ball, even though his receiver wasn’t in the right spot. “They have two good quarterbacks -- one’s a freshman, one’s barely getting around, getting his feet wet,” cornerback Chase Lucas said. “But, I think they have some really good athletes and they can do some really good things on offense. “I’ve been talking to (some) of my boys back at UCLA and they said they’re ready for it.” ASU has done similar things the last two weeks against freshman quarterbacks -- USC third-stringer Jack Sears and Utah backup Jason Shelly. Apply the pressure and they can get flustered and be prone to mistakes and inaccuracy.

Here’s what Thompson-Robinson -- and Chip Kelly, for that matter -- does best. Offensive coordinators like to make it easy on their young signal callers. Quick reads, easy throws, etc. This play is the epitome of that approach. The Bruins load their own line of scrimmage with seven bodies and it’s just a simple read option on a defense-friendly down of first-and-15. All Thompson-Robinson is asked to do here is watch where Oregon inside linebacker Troy Dye (No. 35.) will run to. If Dye bites on the handoff and moves forward, Thompson-Robinson will pull the ball and throw it. If Dye drops back in coverage, Thompson-Robinson will hand the ball off. “They do a great job with the zone read option,” Gonzales said. Well, when the play starts, Dye takes a step towards the line and Thompson-Robinson knows what he’s going to do. Wilson slips off the line and blows past the very confused Dye on a post route for an easy catch and score. “(Thompson-Robinson) is athletic and scary, he’s just like Tyler Huntley from Utah. He’s got a great arm, he can run the ball,” Gonzales said. “They’re putting him in positions where everything is easy, he counts numbers, he either hands it off or pulls it and runs. “Caleb Wilson, who I think is the best tight end that we’re going to play this year, he blocks on the line of scrimmage. He’s physical. He’s mean.”

OK, now let’s examine what Speight can bring to the table. Just because he’s not as much of a rushing threat as Thompson-Robinson doesn’t mean UCLA is going to shy away from the read option with him. He sees the Utah linebackers heading inside for the rush and opts to throw. He has plenty of options on the play, too. Hit his receiver down the left sideline. Throw a quick screen pass to the receiver who went in motion. Or toss it to Wilson on the underneath route. It looks like his first progression was the receiver down the sideline and his second was the underneath route to Wilson, who Speight hits in stride for the first down. “He’s a grad-transfer from Michigan,” Gonzales said. “Played in 16 games, started 16 games in his career back there, threw for over 500 last year with rotating quarterbacks at Michigan and that’s Big 10 football, that’s a really good football player.” Added King about UCLA’s two quarterbacks: “One is obviously more athletic, more of a runner, and one is more of a pocket passer. It kind of makes things a little more predictable although they both can do both things. We see different QBs every week, different QBs, we have different QBs at practice, etc.”

Wilson is UCLA’s most productive tight end/receiver. Sometimes the Bruins’ quarterbacks use him to a fault as a safety net. That’s what happens in this particular play. Wilson was the first man in Speight’s progression and he didn’t waver. And yes, it was a third-and-7 in the third quarter, so UCLA really needed the first down. But both guys on the underneath crossing routes were open. The Utah corner (No. 24) was faced with a choice to make: cover the underneath route or stick with his receiver. Speight never looked in the direction, though. Instead, he threw a ball in triple coverage for an interception. “They mix it up,” King said. “With Chip Kelly’s background, he doesn’t run out of things to do, at all. We could see anything. They have a lot of speed, they’re explosive, two different QBs, use two different takes.” King added that because Kelly is known for the unknown, he wouldn’t be surprised if UCLA tried some sort of offensive trick play against ASU. The Devils have seen it from Washington and Colorado and King thinks he knows why. “Our safeties come downhill,” he said. “I would do the same if I coached against us, it makes sense. These guys play aggressive, they’re getting nine, 10, sometimes 11 guys to the ball. It makes sense to try that. We expect it, we know, but it doesn’t change how we play at all.”