For all intents and purposes, UCLA is a lot more like Arizona State than most may realize. I know, that sounds kind of scary, with the Bruins sitting at 2-7 and last in the Pac-12 South. But, in a way, it’s strikingly true. Both teams have a new coach — and a very recognizable coach, at that. Both teams, as a result, have had plenty of transition to work through, which has resulted in a major growth curve as the 2018 season has progressed. “Their record is deceptive, for sure,” senior defensive back Demonte King said. “They’ve got a lot of talent, I mean a lot of talent.” The difference? As is often the case in football, a few moments. A handful of clutch plays here and there have given ASU key wins over, say, Utah and USC. The Bruins haven’t been so fortunate. And that’s not a knock on the Sun Devils. It’s moreso a reminder; UCLA’s not that bad. And that’s been the mantra out of the Arizona State camp all week leading up to Senior Day. “This is a good football team,” head coach Herm Edwards said. “I know the team’s record, but they have some good athletes. They can move the ball, they can do some things on defense that discourage you.” On a team coached by Chip Kelly, the defense is always going to be expected to be the weakness. That’s certainly the case for the Bruins, whose defense ranks exactly 100th in both yards and points allowed. Zooming in from there, the biggest weakness is UCLA’s rush defense; the Bruins rank 65th in passing defense, but their 208.2 rushing yards allowed per game are good for 106th. All signs, in that regard, point to Eno Benjamin — the nation’s fifth-leading rusher, fresh off of a 175-yard performance against a top-10 rushing defense — having an absolute field day. In the past three weeks, the Bruins have allowed 289 yards on the ground to Arizona, an astonishing 325 to Utah, and 200 flat to Oregon. A little bit later, we’ll dive into how that’s been the case, and how Benjamin can do the same, so stay tuned. But first, let’s talk about some of the individuals who comprise a struggling UCLA defense that drew plenty of comparisons to USC’s defensive unit from the Sun Devils. Sophomore defensive back Quentin Lake has had himself a solid individual season, with 53 total tackles, two interceptions and three passes defended. According to Pro Football Focus, his overall grade of 78.5 for the season ranks 25th among all Pac-12 defensive players, but first among Bruins. In a vacuum, that’s not a great sign. Fellow sophomore DB Darnay Holmes has been the Bruins’ second-highest graded player on defense; he ranks in the conference’s top 10 in terms of his rush defense, and 37th overall, per PFF. Here’s the thing. Lake and Holmes were both members of UCLA’s 2017 class, which ranked 21st according to Rivals’ rankings; Holmes was one of two five-stars in that group, ranking 27th in the entire 2017 class. And that class of UCLA recruits was the program’s worst over the past five years. That’s some perspective. UCLA, much like USC, has a roster comprised of back-to-back-to-back-to-back Top 25 classes. “I remember a lot of them, I recruited a lot of them, didn’t get any of them,” offensive coordinator Rob Likens said. “They beat us on everybody and then while I’ve been here and some of the coaches have been here, their roster is filled with guys that we couldn’t get, so it’s not like they're bad players. They’ve got some really, really good, talented players running around there.” With all of that in mind, let’s take an in-depth at the game tape. How has UCLA been so unsuccessful this season? More specifically, how has the defense contributed? And most importantly, how can Arizona State lock up bowl eligibility on Senior Day?

Zack Moss — remember him? He ran wild on UCLA, to the tune of 211 yards. He ranks two spots behind Eno Benjamin in the national ranks, in terms of rushing yards per game, with 121.3. For the most part, Moss’ dismantling of the Bruins’ defense was methodical. He only had three carries for double-digit yardage, but one of them was the 60-yard explosion you see above. This play actually came up last week when breaking down Utah’s offense; I took a look at what Moss and the Utes did right. Let’s flip the story and talk about where UCLA goes wrong. The Bruins’ biggest blunder is an inability to read the play and plug gaps. Utah does an impressive job of creating a hole for Moss, but the UCLA linebackers could have snuffed this out after five yards or so if they’d reacted more quickly to what was happening in the backfield. If you look closely, Nos. 37 and 1 get frozen looking at Tyler Huntley, who’s running the opposite direction of Moss. A correct read allows those two, likely, to meet Moss on the far side of the line of scrimmage, rather than being forced to chase him down the sideline. A reactionary run defense like this one would seem to bode well for Eno Benjamin, who’s got a pretty similar skillset to Moss, and a quarterback who’s also pretty good at selling the read option.

When I was watching film of UCLA’s loss to Colorado, I couldn’t help but see this play and immediately think of Manny Wilkins’ game-sealing touchdown run against USC. I mean, come on.

First off, credit Stephen Montez for selling this read option fake. He clearly faked out the cameraman; I’m not going to lie, I kind of thought he handed the ball off, too. Montez sees UCLA with, essentially 10 men in the box. He sees the Bruins blitz as many as seven, with the defensive backs clearly flocking towards the running back; you know, the one who remains the focus of the camera. Once the defensive backs are frozen, Montez has enough time to break it down the sideline. All it took was a very good read and an even better play-fake — no jukes, no breakneck speed — for Montez to have a world of space and not a single Bruin to beat for paydirt. We all know Manny Wilkins has the brain and the speed to make this kind of play, because, well, he’s done it. The Bruins aren’t afraid to bring blitzes like this, and if Wilkins can properly execute the read option like we know he’s capable, he could have one of his better days on the ground this season.

This an extremely simple run play, on which the UCLA front seven gets absolutely manhandled. There’s no poor read, or misstep, or major mistake on the part of the Bruins. The Ducks just win the trenches, it’s that simple. We’ll start with the defensive line. The Bruins rush five here, and none of them even crack the line of scrimmage; they all get immediately stood up. And then there are the linebackers. They see the play just fine, make their way to the seam, but get picked up long before they can reach the ball-carrier. The more you watch this play over and over, doesn’t it look like there’s a wall around Tony Brooks-James (the running back)? There’s even a point where he’s crossing the 40-yard line and has two defensive backs basically sandwiching him, each a couple feet away on either side. But no dice. By the time they get to Brooks-James, his offensive line’s flawless dirty work has already allowed him to build up a head of steam to blow by the secondary for six. Case in point — look at the last three clips altogether. Tackling does not appear to be a strength of the UCLA defense, and it’s definitely led to the Bruins’ lackluster run defense numbers this year. I’d be pretty confident in booking Eno Benjamin for an impeccable ninth-consecutive 100-yard game, but I’m not in the business of risking jinxes. But yeah, seems like he should be able to have a good game. “Really,” Benjamin said. “Just do what we’ve been doing.”

There’s not nearly as much to talk about with UCLA when it comes to the passing game; like most college teams, they’re pretty susceptible to the deep shot, as you can see here. This kind of play shows Oregon taking advantage of one-on-one coverage, something ASU obviously does a pretty good job of with a wealth of speed and, well, N’Keal Harry. As you can see, wide receiver Dillon Mitchell (No. 13) lines up in a tight bunch of receivers out to the right. One defensive back follows the running back into the flat, another follows the slot receiver over the middle, leaving Darnay Holmes alone in coverage with Mitchell. All it took was a little fake step to the right to get Mitchell multiple steps of separation from Holmes. Once he makes that jab step and bolts the other direction, Holmes has no shot at making this play. Reminder — Holmes was the aforementioned five-star who currently sits second among UCLA defenders in terms of PFF grades. “They remind me a lot of SC,” Harry said. “They have a lot of talent on the field, they’ve just been having trouble putting games together. That’s a team we can’t overlook, we have to really approach the game like we’ve been approaching other games.”