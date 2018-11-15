Arizona State is two wins away from the Pac-12 Championship. Let that sink in.

After a 31-28 victory over UCLA last Saturday, the Sun Devils will hit the road for two-straight games -- at Oregon and at Arizona -- to finish their season.

Most of the Arizona State players and coaches weren’t keen on talking about the implications of their final two games -- no prediction was thrown out. Heck, they didn’t even really want to hear about the poor weather in Eugene this weekend.

To head coach Herm Edwards and Co., those are just distractions they don’t want to take in. Most teams talk about the ‘one game at time’ mantra all the time but the Sun Devils have done a really good job of sticking to that.

“I feel like the focus is at another level now,” wide receiver Frank Darby said. “Practicing harder, everybody running through everything. We all know it’s right there and we have to go grab it. They tell us this all the time.”

Added Edwards: “I worry about us. … It’s always about us and about what we want to do. It’s never about what other teams are going through. There’s an ebb-and-flow in this conference. Period. I can’t study what’s happened to them. I’m more worried about us.”

When people bring Oregon up, their mind usually drifts to two things: uniforms and offense.

The Ducks’ defense is often left out of the Oregon conversation, and in head coach Mario Cristobal’s second season the group has played to those sub-par expectations.

The Oregon defense ranks 75th in the country, allowing just under 30 points a game while giving up 260.8 passing yards (107th) and 166.8 yards on the ground (67th). In the last three games, they gave up at least 199 yards in each contest.

“Defensively, they have athletes in the back end of their defense,” Edwards said. “They’ve got a good punt returner. So all those things are a factor when you go on the road. I think our guys are starting to tune in on what it’s going to take for us to win a football game.”

After starting the season 5-1, Oregon has dropped three of its last four, including a tough loss in the final seconds last week at Utah. But the Ducks’ defense does have a few bright spots.

Oregon inside linebacker Troy Dye has dominated the Ducks’ front seven, racking up a whopping 89 total tackles. For reference, Oregon linebacker Kaulana Apelu has the second-most tackles on the team with just 58.

Joining Dye as forces up front is defensive lineman Jalen Jelks, who attended high school at Phoenix Desert Vista, and linebacker Justin Hollins. The pair has combined to rack up 18 TFLs and 8.5 sacks in just 10 games.

In the secondary, Oregon has snatched 13 interceptions so far this season. For comparison, ASU has only grabbed seven. Possibly the most impressive part of Oregon’s interception number is that 10 of them have come from three players -- safety Jevon Holland, safety Ugochukwu Amadi, and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.

So how can ASU’s offense combat that? Let’s take a look.

On this play, UCLA hands it off for a run up the middle but the 6-foot-6, 245-pound Jelks throws the UCLA right guard off of him and blows deep into the A-gap for the big tackle for loss.

The other interesting thing to look at on this play is right when Jelks is bringing down UCLA running back Joshua Kelly there are three other Oregon defenders in arm’s reach of Kelly. The two linebackers were patient and snuck into the backfield with relative ease.

ASU offensive lineman Casey Tucker, who attended high school at Hamilton, played against Jelks in high school and in college when he was at Stanford. But the graduate transfer is again impressed with the senior Jelks on film.

“He looks pretty good on film so far,” Tucker said. “I played against him in high school. Me and him kind of go way back. I’ve gone against him quite a bit. I might send him a message and say, ‘What’s up.’”

Arizona State has a far more experienced offensive line than UCLA so some of the things that the Bruins struggled with on this play, like finishing blocks, shouldn’t be as much of a problem for the Sun Devils.

Does this run from Washington State tailback look like someone you’re familiar with?

*Cough* Eno Benjamin *Cough*

Williams bounces off and spins around Oregon defenders like Benjamin has done all season on this 24-yard touchdown run. Throughout the whole play, it looks like almost nine different players at one point get a hand on Williams but can’t bring him down.

Oregon’s defense can tackle in space at times, which will likely lead to ASU trying to get the ball into Benjamin and Harry’s hands as many times as possible.

“They’ve given up some yards rushing,” offensive line coach Dave Christensen said. “They’ve got some good personnel, though. They’ve had some injury issues. I know they’re very talented, their front seven. Their secondary is obviously very skilled -- a lot of players that we would have recruited of had recruited in the past.”

Oregon rushes four and Williams sees that the holes are crowded so he daringly decides to dance behind the line of scrimmage as defenders are diving at his feet trying to bring him down. The Ducks’ almost go all-out for the inside run and it seemed like they were caught off guard when Williams cut right.



This is what makes Oregon’s secondary so effective. Amadi (No. 7), a safety, sits likes he’s a linebacker and then blitzes Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello from around the edge, eventually batting down the pass.

But Costello doesn’t even know Amadi is right in front of him until he’s cocking back to throw. For the first part of the play, his eyes are toward the field side but because Oregon defensive lineman Austin Faoliu (No. 99) gets into the backfield and dives at his feet, Costello has to look to the boundary.

“They’re really good and imposing themselves as a defense,” Tucker said. “They really want to take people on, that’s definitely admirable when you watch it on film as an offensive line, just to see people that really want to take on blocks and shed blocks.

“How they stick to their structures and how they don’t mix things up too much. That’s really it. I like how physical they are when they take on blocks.”

The Ducks come out in a 4-3 look with the odd man out being Amadi. Before the play, no one points him out on the offensive line and running back Bryce Love has to take him on, not exactly a favorable matchup.