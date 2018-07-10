Williams, who was offered by the Sun Devils on June 15th said that he watched several of ASU’s games last season, and said that their playing style is one that he could see himself “fitting in.”

“From both of those coaches, especially coach Hurley, his main point is really to just win. He wants players that are best for this team and ones that he won’t develop only as a person but also as a person and that’s big. Coach Burno always talks about developing my game and getting me into the pros. Talking to these guys has been very insightful.”

“Things are going really well with Arizona State,” Williams said. “I just talked to coach Hurley today and we had a very nice conversation. Me and coach Burno have been talking for about two months now. So I have a great relationship with Arizona State.

Every basketball prospect hopes to shine during the July evaluation period, but it’s just as important to come into this significant stage of the recruiting process with momentum. In the latest 2019 Rivals150 rankings, Donovan Williams leaped over 50 spots into no. 97 and even before that meteoric rise ASU has already been heavily pursuing him.

“Coach Hurley said that he likes long and athletic guards that can do it all,” Williams described. “He doesn’t see me as one-dimensional but someone who can use all of his abilities to be a multi-dimensional player who can help the team with my athleticism on both offense and defense. I told him that if I come there, I will be ready to do whatever he needs me to do. He wants me to come in and grow, learn, get stronger and get to the pros.

“I’m a doing it-all type of guard, I can score, playing defense and rebound…I can handle the point if you need me to. I need to work on my body being stronger on defense and working on my athleticism. I’ve been working hard in the gym getting better.”

Williams said that his accession in the recruiting rankings has been a reflection of his elevated confidence on display in various tournaments he played in this past spring.

“I had a lot of doubters,” Williams stated, “So I just stayed humble and I knew that the work I put behind closed doors early mornings and late nights would show. I knew that with all that work I put in that when the lights comes on I would perform. That’s what really helped me jump in the rankings.”

The guard who plays for Houston Hoops is looking forward to participating in the Peach Jam, one of the most prestigious July tournaments in the country, which begins on July 11th. Williams will be in Dallas next week and Las Vegas in two weeks for additional tournaments.

“A lot of the guys on my team have been there before,” Williams commented. “So, they have more knowledge about this event than I have. The main thing for me is for my team to win. I’ve been preparing hard all week and I’m ready to give it my all. I’m going to play my game the correct way I’ve always been playing and not get outside myself even though there will be a lot of coaches out there watching me. That is where I will be the most confident and at my best, and that’s how I will help my team to win.”

Texas, SMU, Houston, Miami and Kansas State are some of Williams other notable offers and the guard noted that all of these schools, along with ASU are recruiting him the hardest.

“I only visited SMU and Texas,” Williams remarked, “and I’m looking to visit Arizona State after the Las Vegas tournament in August. I’m going to talk to coach Hurley so we can make that happen. I don’t have any official visits set yet, and I’ll talk to my parents after July and take everything into consideration before I decide. I want to take all of my officials in the fall so I can see which school I fit in the best.

“I do plan to sign in November, but you never know what’s going to happen and I could sign in April. I want to go to a school that definitely feels like home. For me to go away from home I definitely need to go somewhere where feel comfortable, and that my parents feel comfortable with the coaching staff. Basketball-wise, it’s just about the playing style and I don’t want to go to a place where I will have to sit out or redshirt, but be effective and develop my game. My ultimate goal is to make the NBA so the development of my game is really the most important thing. That is really what I’m looking for in a school.”