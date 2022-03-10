Familiar script plays out in ASU's 3-2 loss to UCI

If it’s not one thing, it’s the other. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, Arizona State couldn’t put together a complete product and fell to UC Irvine 3-2 in a 12 inning affair on Wednesday night. Pitching was stellar. Hitting was absent. The Sun Devils are 5-9.





Will Levine took the loss, but he hardly deserved it. He pitched the 10th, 11th, and 12th innings, allowing just the walk-off run in the final frame. The game-winning run scored on a single up the middle, sealing a losing road trip that started with back-to-back wins.





The Arizona State starting pitching has been phenomenal for the most part this season. The trio of Adam Tulloch, Kyle Luckham, and Tyler Meyer has proven to be a formidable 1-2-3, but the fourth spot has been volatile at best. Willie Bloomquist has shown faith in Davidson transfer Jacob Walker to permanently fill that role, and on Wednesday night, Walker rewarded his manager’s continued trust.





The lanky right-hander’s unorthodox delivery has given way to command issues in the early part of the year, but everything came together tonight as he sliced his way through six innings of one-run ball. He struck out four and, most importantly, did not surrender a walk in what was easily his best outing of the year.





The Sun Devils scored a run in the first and another in the sixth. Their offensive futility with runners in scoring position continued, and the unit went dormant as a whole as the lengthy night went on.





Defensive highlights were plenty for Arizona State. Nate Báez made a highlight-reel catch up against the backstop behind the dish, and Sean McLain made a spectacular 6-3 put out from deep in the hole at short. It was Will Rogers — yes, the Will Rogers who recently played his first-ever game in the outfield — who came up with what was at the time a game-saving play. In the bottom of the ninth, a one-out base hit to left with the winning run on second looked to be the death blow. Rogers fielder the knock and fired a one hop dart to home plate just in time to extend the game.





Rogers’ heroics, and those of the pitching staff, would ultimately be in vain. In the first three weeks of the season, Willie Bloomquist has likely emptied the clip on the backs against the wall speeches. If the group has the character he’s insisted it does, they’ll have to show it with haste.





Sun Devil return from their five-game Southern California road swing to host San Francisco (10-4) for a rare four-game series beginning Friday, March 11.



