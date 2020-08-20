ASUDevils - Fall Football Postponement Fallout: Utah

Now that we are over a week removed from the Pac-12's decision to postpone the fall football season, I surveyed the various beat writers of the league to get their thoughts on the resolution and its effect, what were the storylines they anticipated concentrating on in a 2020 season and what the future holds.





First up in this series is UteNation.com Publisher Alex Markham, as we discussed a Ute squad that coming into this season was in a transition phase, yet a team that still carried a lot of intrigue in the Pac-12 South.









DevilsDigest: What are your thoughts on the conference's decision to postpone football?





Alex Markham: "I would have liked them to have waited, even if it was a week longer. I'd like to have seen them really tried to consult in the players just that much more. I agree with the decision. I mean, you see all the teams back East and in the South that their leagues are going to be playing and all of a sudden, they're popping up a handful of positive tests. So, the thing to me too is definitely the unknown of that heart disease (Myocarditis) that started showing up with I think at one time five players from the Big Ten. You don't want to jeopardize somebody's long-term health, even if it's even if it's still a bit of an unknown on how common something like that is.





"I'm the type where I need football for my sanity. And so, I get it. I get why the players are mad; I get why the players are trying to save the season. But, if it can be done in the spring, do it in the spring, when things have calmed down a little bit."





DevilsDigest: How do you think this decision affects Utah, in particular?





Alex Markham: "Utah obviously had a lot of their guys drafted last year that were their big-name players and had players leaving early for the draft. So, I don't necessarily see anything crazy like that happening this year, like what we would have just seen with (USC defensive lineman) Jay Tufele, who is from the Salt Lake area. I could see somebody like, say, (Utah graduate transfer quarterback) Jake Bentley, eventually, at one point saying that he's just going to try his hand at the draft and prepare for that because it's just stretching his timeline out that much longer.





"Other than that, the real Interesting thing from Utah's perspective is, having the LDS players on the team. You don't know if there's going to be some LDS kids that sit back and say, 'well, I'm getting older, I want to establish my career, I want to establish my family because of the two-year mission.' And then, they have a redshirt year. And sometimes, there's even an additional year added on to that because of the timeframe that the kids would have gotten back from their mission. And so there could be some role players or some players down the depth chart that eventually take a look at it and say, 'okay, I'm moving forward. I'm not going to pursue this anymore.' So that's the kind of stuff that can hurt your team. Other than that, Utah's done really, really well with how they've handled the whole situation compared to a lot of programs out there.





DevilsDigest: What were the team's storylines you were looking forward to covering in 2020 if there was a season?





Alex Markham: "The starting quarterback. Who's that going to be? Whether it was going to be Bentley or Cameron Rising. There are a lot of people that believe that Bentley's just going to get the job because of his credentials from the past, but I'm not the one to count out somebody like Rising, who's an absolute stud. And if you talk to the guys from Texas, they didn't want him to leave before he transferred to Utah because they felt like he has an NFL future.





"Another (storyline) is definitely who was going to be the leading one or two players at running back. Utah's loaded there. So that's not a position of concern, but who was going to be the main guy to step forward? Whether it was Devin Bromfield, Jordan Wilmore… they've got Micah Bernard, for instance, who's this guy that's extremely under the radar that a lot of people think would eventually be the best back on the team by the end of the season.





"Utah's extremely depleted in the secondary, but there's not really a lot of concern there just like there's never really a lot of concern for Utah's defensive line. Really the only concern ever on defense and especially if they're depleted and bringing some new guys usually comes at linebacker. I was really looking forward to seeing (tight end) Brant Kuithe and how he would respond to being the focal point of a lot of the Pac-12 defenses. Because he's a guy with such a bright future that he's one of those guys that you could almost wonder if he is going to opt-out on the season and then start preparing for the NFL Draft. But he's not your typical tight end, right? So, it's more of a gamble for him. I don't see him doing something like that. I still think that Utah gets at least one to two more seasons out of him."





DevilsDigest: How do you think this Pac-12 decision will affect the 2021 and 2022 recruiting classes for Utah?





Alex Markham: "I don't think anybody's going to know that until the first signing day rolls around for the 2021 class because it's a cluster and then you got somebody like Utah which again is dealing with the return missionaries. And so, it's a huge, huge balancing act that I don't want to have any future Ute families read this and be like, 'oh, gosh is my kid's spot going to be okay?' There are plenty of times where there are missionary kids that Utah will take on that might be a little bit borderline than others, but they see the potential in them, or they see the background, and they're a little bit more willing to take the risk on it. When these things start coming into play, this is where it could affect the 2021 and 2022 classes. That's where you're going to start looking at some of the borderline guys where their spots might not be safe. It's a difficult decision."





DevilsDigest: Do you think the other three power five conferences will be able to play a complete schedule this fall and if they did how can that affect the Pac-12?





Alex Markham: "I don't. Clemson, at one point, had a third of their roster have COVID-19. And that was three months ago when the students were not on campus. Texas, they just had, I want to say at least ten guys test positive. There was another SEC team that just had about nine or ten players infected. It's insane.





"I get mad when I hear people say 'oh, it's political.' Unfortunately, that dominates the conversation right now. I honestly believe that out of the power five conferences, Pac-12 and the Big Ten made the right decisions. Should they have waited a little bit longer and to consult in the kids a little bit more, as I mentioned earlier? Yes, they should have. Would it have ultimately led to the season postponement? Absolutely. But I think that there would have been a lot of more constructive conversations going on.





"The stuff with (Justin) Fields doing that petition. It doesn't matter how many signatures he has. All it's going to do, it's going to make his conference look bad, but they're not going to look worse by backtracking on their decision. Those two conferences are going to look like the smarter conferences because one, those other three conferences are just not going to finish their season. Or they're going to finish their season, and it is going to look so forced and so awful on how they would have had to go about it. It's all a mess right now. It's a crazy time that we're living in."





DevilsDigest: Do you think the Pac-12 will be able to play in the spring of 2021?





Alex Markham: "Wear a mask, and we'll have football in the spring. Listen to what the large majority of people are saying in the areas that have been able to minimize the virus, and we will have football in the spring. Be smart for your families, do the right thing, suck it up and we'll get through these next few months, and we will have football in the spring."





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils' Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!





(Jesse Morrison contributed to this article)

