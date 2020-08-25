ASUDevils - Fall Football Postponement Fallout: Oregon

Whether it’s the exhausting of eligibility or a talented junior eager for a pro career, Oregon is one team that could lose a lot of its talent to the 2021 NFL draft. The season’s delay could now only accelerate that process. DuckSportsAuthority.com AJ Jacobson talks about the ramifications Oregon could endure.





DevilsDigest: What are your thoughts on the Pac-12’s decision to postpone fall football?





AJ Jacobson: “It is really tough because when you look at the whole landscape across all of college football, I think that you see different decisions being made with basically the same sets of information. And so, it’s tough to assess who’s right and who’s wrong in terms of the leagues doing the different things they’re doing. I’m surprised the Pac-12 made the definitive decision when they did. I know everyone wants the certainty of how things are going to happen, but the only certainty now is that a season isn’t going to happen this year. I think it might have been a tad premature for that.





“But, nobody knows any of the exact answers. We are all just playing as it goes, but I don’t have the answers myself. I wish they had waited a little longer to make the decision and see how things were unfolding. But the bottom line is that this is how the Presidents in the Pac-12 felt in this part of the country and this is where we were going to go almost regardless of how things may have changed over the next couple weeks or this or that. I think they were inclined to do this anyway. From that sense, it might as well have happened now when it did.”





DevilsDigest: How does this decision specifically affect Oregon football?





AJ Jacobson: “Well, I think it’s a shame because Oregon was all set up with a very, very senior defensive backfield, and we’re looking to really make a run and perhaps even go to college playoffs this year. So, I think with the season being delayed, some of these guys may end up opting to go the NFL that otherwise would have been part of a very veteran and talented defense that could have been one of the best in the nation. I was looking at the list of these players, and I think four or five of them probably are going to be gone because of this. So, it’s kind of a shame that the Duck fans aren’t going to get to see them during what could have been such a spectacular year.”





DevilsDigest: Is that just speculation on your part or do you see a public announcement coming sooner than later?





AJ Jacobson: “I think it’s just the common sense. I don’t think any decisions have been made. I talked to (head) coach Mario Cristobal about it last week, and he said no one’s made a definitive decision in that regard. And it’s really hard to do this anyway because although the NCAA said they would extend eligibility, they didn’t explain yet to the football programs how that’s going to affect the 85-scholarship limit, so we’re kind of up in the air on how the coaching staff is going to proceed in recruiting regardless. But when I see these numbers I know it can affect a lot of things. But in terms of the Oregon players, they haven’t made their decisions yet.”





DevilsDigest: What were you looking forward this year in terms of Oregon storylines to cover in 2020?





AJ Jacobson: “Well, they had a spectacular game with Ohio State coming to town. It was going to be the second game of the season, and it’s just an absolute shame that got canceled because that’s one that’s going to be really hard to get back on the books again. I think the Ducks will end up going back to Ohio State in a reciprocal game that they were scheduled to do anyway, next year, assuming next year happens. But in terms of getting Ohio State here for this game at Autzen, I’m not sure how that’s going to happen. I know the Athletic Directors are trying, but we’re looking forward at the schedules, and when are they going to possibly make that happen? What year? So that’s a real big disappointment.





“Just the fact that the Ducks had a chance to possibly be a very good football team this year, that’s disappointing from that perspective. And it was going to be very interesting watching the quarterback battle to see how Tyler Shough, the presumptive starter replacing Justin Herbert, was going to do. And then the offensive line in front of him graduate a lot of people. It would be nice to see how those four new faces joining Penei Sewell and seeing how they all meshed. There are a lot of nice storylines coming up for Oregon football that I was looking forward to covering.”





DevilsDigest: How will the 2021 and 2022 recruiting classes be affected by the conference’s decision?





AJ Jacobson: “Well, I think the way it ended up affecting 2021 is that the vast majority of the committed athletes have decided to try to get here early (In January of 2021). I think out of the class of 2021, maybe 15 of the Oregon commits have now said they’re going to be early enrollees because of this. A lot of their high schools have canceled the season and whatnot, so a lot of them had chosen that option. So, I think that that’s really the effect it is that they’re going to try to get to Oregon early and get into the program. In terms of class of 2022, Cristobal told me last week, ‘we’re not changing anything at this point. We’re going to assume that they’re going to let us stack classes because how fair would that be if you give that extra eligibility and say oh by the way, that reduces your class of 2022 size?’ So, we’ll just have to see how that plays out. But as of right now, I think the Ducks are pursuing 2022 as if it’s a normal cycle.”





DevilsDigest: Do you believe the other three Power 5 conferences will be able to play their 2020 fall schedule as they planned and if they do, what does that mean for the Pac-12?





AJ Jacobson: “Certainly it’s not a slam dunk that they’ll get their seasons off and finished. As we’ve seen with some of the professional leagues that have gotten underway, some hiccups can happen depending on how risk-averse that particular league is. In college football, these school presidents that are making the decisions are very risk-averse. I think it’s not impossible that they won’t finish their seasons. And it’s not impossible that they won’t even end up starting their seasons.





“On the other hand, since we don’t know what’s happening, maybe they will do it exactly like they’re about to. Maybe they’ll get these schedules off. And to the back part of your question there, if that does happen and they get these games off, that hurts the Pac-12, obviously both in prestige and in recruiting. I just think it does, and I can’t put my finger on why. But schools that are playing are so much more attractive to kids. It’s so much easier to grab a recruit’s attention when you’re on the field doing stuff rather than when you’re not. So, I’m not saying that the recruiting classes in the Pac-12 will be worse because of it. But it’s just going to add a level of difficulty if you’re not playing and the other schools are.”





DevilsDigest: Do you think the Pac-12 will play in the spring of 2021?





AJ Jacobson: “Well, I’m not sure because I felt it was not inconceivable, they could have proceeded with that abbreviated schedule that they had released, the league-only. I thought they probably could have done that. So, I think they probably could do spring. It’d be easier to do spring than it would have been this fall schedule they had done. I think if there’s a will to do it, it’s their decision. There’s going to be risks, and like I said, I think it’s all about if there’s any willingness at all to take risks medically because everything involving these things has some risk associated with it. And obviously, the Pac-12 has decided not to accept any risk, and so therefore, I just don’t know if it’s going to happen in the spring. I think they’ve already shown their true colors in terms of they’re very shy to opening things up until they’re just positive nothing’s going to happen because of it. So, I’m not very confident it’s going to happen in the spring because of that.”





DevilsDigest: Football in Eugene in January wouldn’t be the most enjoyable environment…





AJ Jacobson: “Yeah I think they’d have to figure out a way to do it in the indoor practice facility and just cram all the fans along the three-foot-wide sidelines in that building so no, that would be tough in Eugene. It would be a very cold, wet, driving rain on most Saturdays.”





(Jesse Morrison contributed to this article)