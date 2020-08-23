ASUDevils - Fall Football Postponement Fallout: Colorado

As if Colorado wasn’t already dealing with a sharp leadership transition replacing its second head coach in two years, the Pac-12’s decision to delay the football season wasn’t exactly a helping measure in Boulder. CUSportsNation.com Publisher Justin Guerriero offers his perspective on the impact the conference’s resolution had on the Buffaloes.









DevilsDigest: What are your thoughts on the Pac-12’s decision to postpone the fall football season?





Justin Guerriero: “Ultimately, I believe that maybe they should have just waited a little bit longer. This does kind of seem a little bit like a premature decision, and I certainly don’t want to underplay the medical side of things. Because everything I’ve heard from the Pac-12’s Medical Advisory Board has really just been extremely high praise. In this day and age, I think we certainly should give the due respect and adherence to what they’re telling us.





“That being said, part of me would have just preferred to make that decision just a couple of weeks or so. Just wait to the absolute, absolute last second and until you have your hand completely forced to just make this monumental choice to postpone the fall season. Frankly, I kind of see compelling arguments on both sides. The play versus don’t play this Fall. But ultimately, the safety of the student-athletes has to be the most paramount concern. I think, in terms of transparency, I do appreciate the Pac-12’s willingness to do that, to really be upfront and let everyone know what went into their decision and why they reached this crossroads and made the decision they did but for me and those of us who are reporters, for the student-athlete, for everyone.





“Absolutely just crestfallen. Super disappointing reality that we’re in right now. It definitely would go as far to say that I don’t think this was a decision taken lightly by anyone from Commissioner (Larry) Scott, down to the CEO groups of presidents but tough spot to be in for sure. I would have to kind of just default to the Medical Advisory Group and what they were going with, but I suppose personally, I may have preferred them to just hold off on pulling this big trigger for just a little bit longer.”





DevilsDigest: How does this decision specifically affect Colorado football?





Justin Guerriero: “Just another punch to the jaw for Karl Dorrell as a first-year head coach and his first-year administration. You go back to February, it’s a week and some change after signing day and Mel Tucker, of course, bolts to Michigan State without much warning. That kind of starts an improvised coaching search that ends up bringing in Karl Dorrell and a couple of weeks on the job, and the world changes with the onset of this global pandemic. And so essentially, he didn’t even really have time to get to know his players really whatsoever outside of just a couple introductory meetings before the University of Colorado went to online classes only, and the team pretty much scattered to their homes across the country.





“So, I really feel for Karl Dorrell and his staff and just kind of the trials that they have had with no spring ball, being a new staff, now there’s no Fall camp. I guess in a strange way, it does kind of level the playing field a little bit for them now that they don’t have to get ready without spring ball, being a first-year staff, and trying to get ready for a normal season starting in early September, as opposed to waiting prospectively and fingers crossed on this one of course until January or the early spring. But at this point for Dorrell and his guys, I think they’re just going to continue business as usual and just do whatever they can. They’ll spend the 12 hours per week, the NCAA allots them to interact with the team for practices and whatnot. But meanwhile, in terms of just a perfect storm of just really brutal circumstances, I think you’re hard-pressed to find a first-year coach around the country that’s had a harder go of things than Karl Dorrell.”





DevilsDigest: What were some of the storylines you were looking forward to covering with this Buffalo team in 2020?





Justin Guerriero: “First and foremost, on top of just Dorrell being a first-year guy, Colorado has a huge question mark at the quarterback position. Fifth-year senior Steven Montez is gone. And for the first time in really more than half a decade, there is a quarterback battle. You don’t know who the guy is going to be going into summer camp as you did with Sefo Liufau and then Steven Montez taking over the reins.





“Now you’ve essentially got true freshmen, Brendon Lewis, who is really an exciting guy on film, a centerpiece person within the class of 2020. And you also have Sam Noyer and Tyler Lytle, who frankly don’t really have any sort of experience. They’ve essentially just been behind Montez for his entire career at Colorado. So, the Buffs heading into this season when it was still going to be a regular season in the Fall, I don’t think a lot of people looking at this from the outside expected them to do much damage. Probably seeing them being the cellar dweller of the Pac-12 south.





“But if there’s anything that I have come to appreciate about Karl Dorrell, it’s that he does have this cool, calm, and collected demeanor to him. He does strike me given the circumstances of what Colorado has been going through, and of course, college football colleagues around the country are going through, as a stabilizer guy. He’s the type of personality or person that you’d want at the helm of your program, and I think I could certainly say this about Herm Edwards as well. I’ve definitely gotten these similar vibes from Karl, and I think he is cut out to oversee a college football program even during these unprecedented times.





“Getting back to the kind of situation at hand roster-wise and position-wise, Colorado still has a very talented pool of wide receivers even without Laviska Shenault. That room, since Darrin Chiaverini has been at Colorado has remained competitive, remained very robust in terms of skill set and personnel and guys that are able to step up. They have a couple of key returning offensive linemen, and that unit really looked like it could it could come together and be solved.

“The defense, in particular, led by (linebacker) Nate Landman who, as a senior this year was looking to post his third straight season of 100-plus tackles. The Buffs got some returning talent in the secondary, a couple of young cornerbacks that thrown into the fire last year as true freshmen and went through this baptism by fire. But ultimately, given Colorado’s schedule with some really tough games at the start of the season with Oregon, Texas A & M, having a first-year administration, questions at the quarterback position, I would be hard-pressed to assume that the Buffs would have gone 6-6, and would post a .500 season for the first time since 2016, when they won the Pac-12 south and went to the Alamo Bowl. Honestly, it would have been hard for me to suggest that the Buffs were going to do some serious damage in the win column this year, given the circumstances, but I guess until January, until further notice, we shall see.”





DevilsDigest: What do you think this decision does for Colorado’s recruiting and its 2021 and 2022 classes?





Justin Guerriero: “The 2021 season and it’s recruiting class, that stuff is inherently going to be affected at the minimum, compromised at the maximum due to this pandemic. Whether there is a spring season or not, there’s such a monumental can of worms right now in terms of the 85- scholarship limit that you usually have with a given roster. If that’s going to be extended, talk about the juniors and seniors on all these respective teams that very well might decide to opt-out of a spring season if that does end up coming into play. And of course, how does that kind of impact with the recruiting classes.





“Right now, Colorado still has some work to do in their 2021 class, and it is projected to be on the smaller side. The Buffs signed a full 25-player class last year in 2020. There are only nine seniors on this Colorado team on scholarship and, of course, in turn, open up scholarships for 2021 and beyond. So, I probably take the under on 17 or 18 guys in total being signed by the Buffs in 2021. The implications of this across the board and what it might do to these recruiting classes due to the roster as it is with eligibility and scholarship allotment and the signing periods…can of worms is putting it lightly.”





DevilsDigest: Will the other Power 5 conferences able to pull this off and play a full season as scheduled, and if they do, how does this affect the Pac-12?





Justin Guerriero: “You see what’s going on in places like Michigan State and North Carolina. I mean, that is a big red flag. That’s a big writing on the wall, in terms of what is to come when full student body gets back on campus, and what’s that going to do in terms of COVID-19 cases. I think it’s inevitable at this point when you bring that many people back to our respective college campuses that you are going to see a spike in cases and that obviously is going to put a damper on the feasibility of playing a football season.





“With the ACC, the Big-12, the SEC, I do think there is a significant difference in terms of political pressure and optics of them playing their season versus maybe with the Big Ten, and in particular with the Pac-12 is dealing with the state government officials. I’m not particularly optimistic that they are ultimately going to be able to play. I think the clock is ticking as we continue to see more of the same with student bodies returning to campus, and thus COVID-19 cases rising all over the country. I give it a couple of weeks, maybe a month max before the rest of the Power 5 conferences pull the plug on this Fall. I don’t see how it’s feasible, given the evidence I continue to see as colleges try to go about business normally with tens of thousands of students on campus all the time.”





DevilsDigest: How confident are you that we will see a Pac-12 spring football season?





Justin Guerriero: “I don’t know about the feasibility of playing two seasons in the same calendar year, from a health perspective, from a viable recovery period perspective for the student-athletes. It’s tough to plan that out. And I know a couple of college coaches have put forth rather detailed proposals of how you would do it. And notably, like one that I saw, significantly decreased the number of padded practices the players would have in a spring season. What’s optimistic is that the wheels are turning in the heads of the greatest minds in college football. Certainly, there are going to be detailed, potentially viable proposals of how to do it, but there is a part of me that kind of says ‘you know what, we might just need to cut our losses in this one and just kind of push all the chips in.’ Number one is looking to preserve the college basketball season, even if it’s conference-only if they’re just playing the spring but I kind of think we might be getting into the territory here where it might just be time to put all the eggs in one basket and cross our fingers for fall 2021 and really just forfeit on this compromised fall 2020 season.”





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!





(Jesse Morrison contributed to this article)