ASUDevils - Fall Football Postponement Fallout: Cal

Mediocrity may have defined the last decade for the Golden Bears, but Cal’s second-place finish in the Pac-12 North last season, has certainly given hope that it can be a legit contender among its peers in 2020. Yet, can the current football landscape in the conference dampen that enthusiasm? GoldenBearReport.com Publisher Trace Travers shares his sentiments on that topic.





DevilsDigest: What are your thoughts on the Pac-12’s decision to postpone football?





Trace Travers: “Obviously, I think everybody wanted to play football. But in certain circumstances, it was the big three that Cal’s athletic director cited. It was the testing, being able to test as frequently as they could, worries about the community spread, which is still an issue here in the Bay Area and then other cities around the Pac-12. And the third was the post-COVID heart issues (Myocarditis). They released all that medical data, and you’re not seeing with the Pac-12 what you see with the Big-10 right now because they were relatively transparent. As with anything, time will tell if it’s the right move. It’s tough to stomach obviously because football’s fun; our jobs are relatively fun, to be honest with you, so it’s tough.”





DevilsDigest: How has this resolution affected the football program at Cal?





Trace Travers: “It’s a weird deal just because of what they felt that they were building towards. They’ve had consecutive winning seasons for the first time in a decade, and the feeling was that this year was going to be the year considering the talent that they had there coming back. And there are certain pieces to it that are exciting with guys like (cornerback) Cam Bynum coming back, (quarterback) Chase Garbers was healthy and on and on and on. There are so many different things that you could point to and say, that ‘this year was the year for them.’ So, there’s obviously some disappointment.”





DevilsDigest: What were the team’s storylines you were looking forward to covering in 2020 if there was a season?





Trace Travers: “There is so much senior experience. Every guy who started a game last year was coming back on the offensive line. A potential 1,000-yard rusher in Chris Brown. You’ve got Garbers, you’ve a wide receiver group that was starting to come together towards the end of the season with Nikko Remigio, Makai Polk, and Kekoa Crawford. Just integration of the tight end position even more. A new offense under offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave was always intriguing to me. And then you just have the returning talent on defense. All guys who have played for basically the last three years getting to have one more go at everything. And then there’s some other impact freshmen. Jeremiah Hunter, as a wide receiver, was what I was looking forward to. Watching Trey Pastner on defense. The continuing development of a guy Arizona State fans are obviously familiar with in (defensive lineman) Brett Johnson, who is probably my favorite player to watch during practice just because he’s extraordinarily talented. But it’s a shame. I guess the hope is that they’ll figure something out for the spring. The players haven’t been too optimistic from the other articles I’ve read. So, we’ll know more on this as to how they’re figuring a spring season might go, but it’s sad in that regard.”





DevilsDigest: How do you think the decision is affecting recruiting, not only for the 2021 class but maybe the 2022 group as well?





Trace Travers: “That’s an interesting point. It hasn’t affected 2021 so far, and I wanted to talk about this with you a little bit. Just because I feel what Cal and Arizona State are doing with their recruiting classes. Arizona State a little more so is just adding a lot of size to their classes. And it hasn’t been with too much overlap with targets like I can think of maybe (quarterback) Kai Millner, who Arizona State offered once upon a time. (Offensive lineman) Austin Barry and (wide receiver) Junior Alexander are two guys that Arizona State got that Cal had offered, and there’s that sort of thing. Still, the decision to cancel hasn’t really defected the momentum.





“I think Cal had four guys committed pre-pandemic, 14 guys since and I want to say 10 of those in the last month and a half, so it’s going quick. The 2022 class, I think is the big deal just because of Cal’s recruiting pool is a little smaller than some of their other schools in the Pac-12 just because of academic requirements. Part of that process requires seeing kids, bringing them in for camps and everything, and you’re not able to do that right now. So, you’re mostly doling out offers to the 2022 class based off of just sophomore film. A lot of just built up and pre-built up relationships with coaches’ and projection. And social media workout videos too that the players send. So, I think it’s a little more of a roulette wheel, so to speak.”





DevilsDigest: Do you believe the other three power five conferences will be able to begin and end their football schedules on time?





Trace Travers: “Yeah, that’s the big question, isn’t it? With the news coming out about what happened at like North Carolina, where they have the clusters of COVID-19 in the dorms and Notre Dame said that they’re stopping in-person instruction for the next two weeks to deal with their own outbreak. I know they’re going to try hard because it’s football, it’s ingrained in the culture, maybe more so than it is over here in the Pac-12. But at the end of the day, if they start the season, I don’t think they’re going to finish it.





“There’s obviously revenue loss for the Pac-12 in all of this. Cal’s AD said they’re starting at a $50 million revenue loss without them doing football this year. And from there, you wonder about the kind of money that’ll come from TV deals. And from there, you wonder about the kind of money that was some to come from the TV deals. If it seems like ‘oh, these guys care less about football,’ even though that’s not necessarily true.”





DevilsDigest: Do you think there will be a 2021 spring season?





Trace Travers: “I’m obviously hoping for a spring season. I think there’s a way to do it. You’d have to delay the fall 2021 season to start sometime later, maybe the end of September, early October. Just like they were going to do with the 10-game, all-conference schedule in the Pac-12.





“And if you play something like an eight-game schedule with I think somebody suggested a cross-divisional schedule, where the top team in the North plays the top team in the South, second-third, third-fourth as a ninth game to kind of finish things off and serve as a de facto conference championship. But a lot of the players have made it clear that it’s very difficult to pull yourself back together after a fall. You spend nine months a year just pulling yourself together to break yourself down for three months a year. And I think that’s something that’s relatively difficulty to reconcile with if you’re so concerned about health with COVID-19 being as prevalent as it is. This is another piece of the health equation that you have to take into account.





“I don’t know. That’s what gives me pause. I’d say if I’m being generous at this point, I’ll give it a 50/50 chance for them to play in the in the spring, but I’m not exactly optimistic here.”





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!





(Jesse Morrison contributed to this article)