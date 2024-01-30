The eagerly anticipated Big 12 Football schedule was announced this morning, and now Sun Devil fans can mark down the dates when they will get to see the new (and in some cases not so new) conference foes in person. Let’s examine not only the league contests that will take place in the fall but also the non-conference matchups that await the Sun Devils this year.





August 31 - Wyoming

The Cowboys have posted four consecutive winning seasons and recorded nine victories this past year (9-4), a feat this program has not achieved since 1996. It had a fairly pedestrian 5-3 mark in the Mountain West conference, but they began the season ironically taking down one of ASU’s upcoming opponents this year, Texas Tech, 35-33 in double overtime. It also beat Fresno State, a team that did shut out ASU last year, 24-19, and ended its season with a razor-thin 16-15 win over Toledo in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl played in Tucson.





Wyoming’s most successful coach in program history, Craig Bohl, retired after that 2023 Bowl win and will be replaced by Jay Sawvel, who was the team’s defensive coordinator since the 2020 campaign. On the surface, it should be a smooth transition for Wyoming, and suffice it to say that even under a new coach, this is a game that can still present a formidable challenge right out of the gates for the Sun Devils.









September 7 - Mississippi State

This matchup should be the toughest non-conference game for ASU. The Bulldogs, though, is a team that is still trying to cope with the untimely death of their legendary head coach Mike Leach in 2022. Zach Arnett, who replaced Leach, did win the team’s bowl game in 2022, but this past year was quite a different experience as he was relieved of his duties, going 4-6 in the first ten games of the 2023 campaign. Mississippi State finished with its first losing season, 5-7, in a non-covid year since 2019.





This is another program that will face ASU with a first-year coach, and the Bulldogs’ hire, perhaps under the radar, was one of the more impressive ones in Jeff Lebby, who was Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator last season. And the fact that their recruiting class is ranked 20th in the nation with no fewer than 11 four-star players, coupled with a transfer class ranked No. 15, could potentially signal that even under new leadership, this is a team that can reverse its fortunes in short order.





September 14 - at Texas State

Even though the schedule for ASU was constructed several years before there were any thoughts about joining the Big 12, this game is obviously an opportune moment (just one of two games played in the state of Texas this year) for Arizona State to showcase itself to the Lone Star State which has already and is projected to continue to be a main recruiting territory for the Sun Devils. And their opponent, while being a program that recorded an 8-5 mark last season, its best mark since 2014, is also a team that has to replace its starting quarterback. While the Bobcats were set to add a very familiar name to Arizona State fans, former Arizona signal caller Jayden de Laura, the quarterback off the field legal issues, had him withdraw from the team just weeks after joining it.





All in all, what could have been a sneaky, challenging road game for ASU is perhaps now a matchup against a team that is going through some major changes after a successful 2023 season, not being able to adequately replenish the talent that they lost.





September 21 at Texas Tech

As a team that won more than eight games just once since 2009, Texas Tech is a program that, even during its better years, finds itself just around the middle of the conference’s pack. Now, with a transfer class ranked No. 20 and a recruiting class ranked No. 24, the Red Raiders certainly look to reverse course.





There were two meetings between both teams in the last ten years that were greatly entertaining. In 2017, the Red Raiders beat the visiting Sun Devils by the score of 52-45 as both teams combined for nearly 1,100 yards of offense. But the game that truly puts a huge smile on every Sun Devil fan’s face is the 2016 contest that resembled more of an arena league game where Arizona State running back Kalen Ballage scored eight total touchdowns, seven of them on the ground, beating a Texas Tech quarterback by the name of Patrick Mahomes who threw for 540 yards that evening in a 68-55 ASU win.





The meeting between both teams in Lubbock will be interesting as former Arizona State tight end Jalin Conyers transferred to Texas Tech last month. This contest might end up being the easiest Big 12 road game for Arizona State this year, but if this matchup results in another shootout, there’s no telling which team will come on top.





October 5 - Kansas

This is a program that naturally is on a never-ending quest to prove that they’re not just the proverbial basketball school. And with only four winning seasons this century, there’s undoubtedly a lot of work to do in that department. Nonetheless, their 9-4 2023 record is the first above the .500 mark since 2008, which is definitely a step in the right direction. Their head coach, Lance Leipold, has probably been on every hot board for a head coaching vacancy last month but did ultimately stay put in Lawrence, and much to the delight of the Jayhawk fans.





Oddly enough, the same number of incoming transfers (six) is also the same number of outgoing transfers, and they have a very modest recruiting class ranked 47th nationally. If this is a team that can build on its success with its returning players, then they naturally won’t be sneaking up on the rest of the conference like they did last year. This game definitely sizes up to be one of the toughest Big 12 matchups for Arizona State, and getting to host this team, which is expected to be in the Top 25 preseason rankings rather than traveling on the road and after a bye week (first of two bye weeks this year) is probably a benefit for the Sun Devils. The first-ever meeting between the programs should be an intriguing one.





October 11 (Fri.) - Utah

In a Big 12 conference where more than a couple of teams are going through massive changes, Utah, another team migrating from the Pac-12 to the Big 12, has been a model of consistency. Their last losing season was all the way back in 2013, and their 8-5 record is the lowest in a non-covid year since 2017.





Needless to say, the biggest reason why they were not able to record another double-digit victory campaign last year is the fact that their starting quarterback, Cam Rising, had to sit out the entire 2023 campaign due to a significant knee injury. Now he’s back, it does warrant a high level of optimism in Salt Lake City, and its fan base knows that the quality of its returning players will have the dictate this coming year since the Utes’ transfer portal and recruiting class don’t have rankings to boast about.





On its surface, the Big 12 conference does not appear as a daunting league for newcomers, and a program such as Utah, despite recruiting class and transfer class rankings among the worst in the conference, could very well be one of the juggernauts here as they were in the Pac-12 for quite a while. Facing Utah on a short week after playing at home the week before doesn’t hurt ASU here.