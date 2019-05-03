Gage Workman knows he needs to get to his number. He strolls up two stairs and settles in the Arizona State on-deck circle. He’s fiery -- juiced up even. Then, like Bruce Banner checking his heart-rate watch, Workman breathes.



In. One, two, three, four.

Hold. One, two, three, four, five, six.

Out. One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight.

“That kind of gets me to where I want to be,” Workman said.

His internal dial regresses with each second that passes. He hits eight on his exhale countdown, his shoulders drop and his heart rate slows. He’s calm, finally between three and four.

Before the season, coach Tracy Smith brought in performance coach Scott Pelton. His official title offers little insight, instead most players refer to him as the team’s mental coach. During fall ball, he stood before the Devils in meetings and told them to find their number. One to 10, where do you play your best, he asked.

“If you’re a two and play relaxed, that’s where you want to be,” Workman said. “And if you’re a 10 and have to be amped up, get to that spot.”

Workman isn’t one of those guys who trots into the batter’s box and twitches around as though he just chugged a 5-hour Energy. He’s not at his best that enlivened -- too antsy, eager to hack away at anything. At his number, he digs his feet in the dirt whole-heartedly able to narrow in on his approach.

Workman, like most of ASU players, has embraced the mental guidance. Around the time Pelton started to introduce his philosophies to ASU, Workman’s dad, Widd, a former 3rd-round pick, spoke to the third baseman about different breathing techniques he could employ during the game. Noticing results, he dispersed his newfound information.

Fellow sophomore Alika Williams latched on. Anything to get him to his number -- around four to five, he admitted.

“Freshman year, I didn’t start off too hot, and I think it was because my number was too high,” Williams said. “I was a little too amped and I finally realized that I needed to be, I’m kind of a more relaxed player. I needed to ease down a little. There are some guys that need to be amped, that need to get it going. But I’m more chilled out. Mello.”

After hitting just .280 with 20 RBI a year ago, Williams has carved out a hearty role at cleanup. Stacked behind ASU’s power trio of Trevor Hauver, Spencer Torkelson and Hunter Bishop, his average has already shot up over 80 points while his RBI numbers have doubled with a month to play.

But there’s pressure in having guys on just about every time you step to the plate. That’s where the ASU shortstop has found serenity through breathing.

“I just relax at the plate now when I see Bishop, Trevor on first and third or second and third, stuff like that,” Williams said. “In bigger situations … I find myself doing that breathing exercise more.”

Now the Sun Devils’ metamorphose to relevancy shouldn’t all be chalked up to breathing. Did it help? Sure. Was it the reason ASU started 21-0? Of course not. After almost 1,300 games, Smith has his largely ironed out his coaching ideology. He pulls messages from big picture to short term in a snap, speaking very philosophical at times as he tries to nail a message into his team’s everyday lexicon.

As most fans tore apart ASU’s 23-win campaign last year, calling it an utter failure, Smith stood pat on his belief it was this impending hiccup he knew was coming -- part of what happens when you go all-in on freshman, he argued.

He wants to perceive a situation in a way that will best help ASU. For instance, Smith has gone only a handful of press conferences without, at one point, bringing up the fact that the win or loss he’s behind the dais discussing was just one game. Looking ahead will do ASU no good. The more and more he conveys that message, the more it’s going to surface in his team’s head.

Pelton, whose at most practices but wasn’t made available for comment, is the resource for the Sun Devil players to remodel their achievements and shortcomings forward, into something that will benefit them in the future.

After one of the best starts in school history, he spoke about handling success, something most of ASU’s roster hadn’t experienced since high school. After some of the Devils’ uglier affairs, most notably their five-run blown lead in the ninth at UNLV, he helped put things in perspective.

“He’s available to talk to 24-7, we all have his number,” Workman said. “He’ll text after games and it’s kind of one-sided like he doesn’t really need a response. It’s things he wants you to think about in your game.

“He’ll ask things like, ‘Why are you better today than you were yesterday? What do you need to work on the last game to make you better this game? You did something well, why did you do that thing week? And if you made a mistake, why did you make that mistake?’”

Williams raved about Pelton’s impact on the Sun Devil clubhouse, fixating them towards the end goal without allowing their mindset to derail on something minuscule. If Williams makes an error, he’ll tell the youngster to visualize the error, understand where he faulted and picture himself doing it perfectly. Then move on. Poof.

Pelton has turned the Sun Devils into a Fortune 500 company, they run themselves. By arming ASU with mental techniques applicable to myriad situations, it’s able to turn scenarios not necessarily always into something positive, but rather something productive.

For a program that, over the past two years, has been decimated by transfers and losses, it seems refreshed. The Sun Devils mental mistakes have lessened. Their approaches and bounce-back performances have skyrocketed. Last year they would mention, despite the hard times, they were still confident. Now, there’s no need to ask.

“I think he’s helped the team a lot,” Workman said of Pelton. “He talks about failing forward. So if you mess up, know why you mess up and then it’s a learning experience, it’s no longer failure, it’s just learning.”