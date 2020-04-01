On a loaded and state championship Chandler High School team, Eli Sanders had to patiently wait his turn to make his presence known. Yet, when it came to receiving his first Power 5 offer, his wait time was much less in comparison as the hometown team made their move last week.

After an amazing call with @aguanos . I am truly blessed and horned to receive an offer from Arizona State University!! Thank you for this opportunity!! @aguanos @GarretsonRick @FTBL_Boosters 🔱 pic.twitter.com/n4b22m2Mzc

“I wasn’t surprised by the offer,” Sanders said. “We have been in contact for a while now. I went on their unofficial visit last year as a sophomore. They really make you feel at home when you’re there. Their academics are always first, and they take it seriously, and the coaching staff were all welcoming. Their locker rooms…they have a barbershop, swimming (water therapy) …it was crazy, I was speechless when I went. The campus was phenomenal. It was top tier

“So, I was really familiar with the campus, and the coaches and coach Aguano just blessed me with a phone call to offer me. The day I transferred into Chandler was the day coach Aguano left (resigned as Chandler High School’s head coach), so I couldn’t really get to know him then. But once we talked more, I could tell he’s very honest, and he’ll be straight to the bottom of the line with you, ‘this is what you need to do, this is what you need to get better at.’ So, over the past year, with the coaching change and him going to ASU, we’ve been communicating a lot and getting to know each other. I was planning to go to their Junior Day (that was scheduled for March 21st).”

“He’s a real good guy. I never got coached by him, but I can just tell he’s that guy.”

Sanders also gained a lot of knowledge of his recruiting coach in Tempe simply by talking to the several coaches and players on his Chandler team who were there when Aguano was the Wolves’ head coach.

“Since he left, we didn’t change anything around the community at Chandler,” Sanders explained. “So, just everything he’s already put in, that we are a family, we fight for each other, we do things as a unit, it’s not individual…we just kept going forward with his ways.”

In eight games played for the Wolves Sanders collected 643 yards rushing averaging 7.4 yards per carry scoring ten touchdowns, as well as registering one receiving touchdown.