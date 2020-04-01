Eli Sanders elated with Sun Devils' offer
On a loaded and state championship Chandler High School team, Eli Sanders had to patiently wait his turn to make his presence known. Yet, when it came to receiving his first Power 5 offer, his wait time was much less in comparison as the hometown team made their move last week.
After an amazing call with @aguanos . I am truly blessed and horned to receive an offer from Arizona State University!! Thank you for this opportunity!! @aguanos @GarretsonRick @FTBL_Boosters 🔱 pic.twitter.com/n4b22m2Mzc— Eli Sanders (@Elisanders62) March 25, 2020
“I wasn’t surprised by the offer,” Sanders said. “We have been in contact for a while now. I went on their unofficial visit last year as a sophomore. They really make you feel at home when you’re there. Their academics are always first, and they take it seriously, and the coaching staff were all welcoming. Their locker rooms…they have a barbershop, swimming (water therapy) …it was crazy, I was speechless when I went. The campus was phenomenal. It was top tier
“So, I was really familiar with the campus, and the coaches and coach Aguano just blessed me with a phone call to offer me. The day I transferred into Chandler was the day coach Aguano left (resigned as Chandler High School’s head coach), so I couldn’t really get to know him then. But once we talked more, I could tell he’s very honest, and he’ll be straight to the bottom of the line with you, ‘this is what you need to do, this is what you need to get better at.’ So, over the past year, with the coaching change and him going to ASU, we’ve been communicating a lot and getting to know each other. I was planning to go to their Junior Day (that was scheduled for March 21st).”
“He’s a real good guy. I never got coached by him, but I can just tell he’s that guy.”
Sanders also gained a lot of knowledge of his recruiting coach in Tempe simply by talking to the several coaches and players on his Chandler team who were there when Aguano was the Wolves’ head coach.
“Since he left, we didn’t change anything around the community at Chandler,” Sanders explained. “So, just everything he’s already put in, that we are a family, we fight for each other, we do things as a unit, it’s not individual…we just kept going forward with his ways.”
In eight games played for the Wolves Sanders collected 643 yards rushing averaging 7.4 yards per carry scoring ten touchdowns, as well as registering one receiving touchdown.
“ASU offered me as a running back, slot receiver,” Sanders described. “I can catch the ball out of the backfield, and I’m definitely a three-down back. I have the ability to break away in the open. I’d like to work on my jukes, I want to be a little shiftier, and I need to lower my pad level a lot.
“Coach Aguano likes the fact that I can catch the ball out of the backfield, and run routes…go get the first down, and he likes my speed (reported a 4.4 40-time) and my size. I really like the Arizona State running backs. They’re fast, they’re quick, they can take hits, deliver hits, and the way they practice is high-tempo, really focused, everyone’s there is going to learn and get better.”
Northern Arizona and Nevada represent Sanders’ other two offers to date. Aside from ASU and Nevada, he has already visited Cal, UCLA, and SDSU among others.
“UCLA, Cal, Arizona, Iowa State, Oregon State, Boise State, and Army haven’t offered,” Sanders remarked, “but they are all showing a lot of interest. I was thinking about visiting Oregon State and Arizona before this (COVID-19 pandemic) started.”
So, while Sanders isn’t lacking recruiting attention, the Sun Devils being his first major offer naturally stand out above the rest of his suitors.
“It means everything,” Sanders admitted. “They will never be forgotten. They’re definitely on my high end. Back when I was in California I definitely wanted to go to ASU, it was one of my schools. like Arizona State was really where all my friends wanted to go, and then we just watched their games. There’s always just been something about ASU that we wanted to go to that school.”
Sanders has lived in Arizona for just 2.5 years, and his first stop in the valley was playing for Phoenix Mountain Pointe High School. Once his parents moved to the Chandler High School district during winter break of his sophomore year, Sanders made the switch. It was a move that he feels benefitted him quite a bit from a football standpoint.
“I was sitting behind the top running back, Dae Dae Hunter,” Sanders recalled, “and I learned a lot from him. I was just glad so I could see what like a downhill running back really looks like.”
Sanders said that he plans to sign in the December signing period, but he’s unsure whether he will graduate that month as well. His recruiting process from here on out is also one that hasn’t been fully defined yet.
“I don’t have any schools right now that I for sure will officially visit,” Sanders noted. “I really haven’t thought about a commitment date or anything yet. I want to go to a school that really is the best fit for me and my family, and where I truly feel at home.”
Chris Gleason contributed to this article