A month and a half ago, cameras caught Arizona State quarterback Manny Wilkins on the sidelines on SDCCU Stadium visibly frustrated.

Moments after the Devils failed to convert on a 4th and 1 in the second quarter against San Diego State, Wilkins was still shaken. He started yelling about the bizarre play call that barely gave the Sun Devils a chance.

Just as Wilkins did, emotionally speaking, ASU imploded.

Their defense allowed an ensuing 11-play, 85-yard drive turn into seven points in just over a minute.

Game over.

On Saturday, in ASU’s 38-20 victory over Utah in front of 46,445 fans at Sun Devil Stadium, Wilkins again strutted to the sideline a bit deflated. Moments prior, he chucked a ball that should have been thrown away to the middle of the field for an easy Utah interception.

When he reached the sideline, though, the emotions were tempered. Everyone was calm. Freshman Darien Butler was the first of a large group of defensive players to get to Wilkins and assure him that they were going to pick him up.

“’We got you’. That’s what they said,” Wilkins said. “‘We got you.’ I came out and went down the sideline and everybody was like ‘We’re good’ There were no down faces, there was no negative energy at all. I think that’s what lets this team be able to persevere.”

Added defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales: “You see six or seven of our guys, and I think Darien (Butler) was the first one, like, ‘Hey man, we got you. No big deal. We’re going to get the ball back.’ And they did.”

Gonzales rattled off a few more instances that proved his overall point: ASU has matured.

Now, Gonzales wanted to make sure he was clear. He still doesn't think ASU is that great. He doesn’t want his players to think they arrived. You could argue that they thought that the last time they knocked off a Top-15 opponent, Michigan State.

A week later, San Diego State embarrassed them.

Lesson learned.

But things have changed. ASU is back at .500. With three weeks remaining, It controls its own destiny in the Pac-12 South, a notion that seemed far out of the realm of possibility after it lost to Stanford two weeks ago.

The Devils’ defense was arguably the crux of the failed confidence. But Saturday was a glimpse into potential realized. Not for any one player, but the entire unit.

After forcing three turnovers and allowing Utah just 325 yards, Gonzales admitted the constant assignment errors have tempered down. He also noted some of the big plays ASU made Saturday, including freshman linebacker Merlin Robertson’s interception, wouldn’t have happened five weeks ago.

“Probably wouldn’t have been in the right spot,” Gonzales said.

With about six minutes left in the second quarter, the Sun Devil defensive coordinator noticed a shift: The ASU defense finally realized how it needs to operate its stunts. From there, the Devils’ front seven became mainstays in the Utah backfield.

“I thought Utah was the more physical team for about a quarter and a half and then for the next two and a half quarters I don’t think it was even close,” Gonzales said.

In the fourth quarter, just after Wilkins connected with Harry, who reeled in nine catches for 161 yards and three touchdowns, on a 61-yard touchdown down the seam, ASU once again had pressure on Utah backup quarterback Jason Shelley.

(Utah’s starting quarterback Tyler Huntley suffered a season-ending injury in the third quarter.)

ASU freshman defensive lineman Jermayne Lole hit Shelley as he went to throw, knocking the ball loose for what was originally ruled a fumble. Redshirt freshman linebacker Tyler Johnson scooped it up and had ASU in phenomenal field position before the refs determined it was incomplete.

Gonzales was still a bit ticked off at the ruling postgame, but the play remained his “most proud moment,” of the afternoon.

“We do this every day in practice,” Gonzales said. “When there’s an incomplete pass, they’re expected to pick it up and run with it. In the beginning, they didn’t understand why. If there’s a football on the ground in practice, they have to sprint to it and pick it up. Well, it almost paid big-time dividends today.

“We’re starting to mature. Our younger kids are starting to play better and starting to understand the concepts of what we do.”

But understanding the concepts is something that isn’t entirely limited to what the players do.

Shown by the Washington and Colorado game, ASU dug itself in an offensive game plan that seemed to limit its strengths. Head coach Herm Edwards and offensive coordinator Rob Likens had designed a strategy where ASU was almost too dedicated to running the ball.

Sounds great in theory. An experienced offensive line with arguably the best running back in the Pac-12 in Eno Benjamin should be able to carry the load. But as games started to progress and defenses started to change, ASU fell helpless.

Drives stalled in the second half and the Devils would forego leads. They also weren't utilizing some of the best pieces of their offense.

Namely Harry, who caught just three passes at Colorado.

“I haven’t changed anything and I don’t know why, we have a list of plays this big that all go to him and I’m highlighting them, I’m trying to call them, we’re trying to get the ball into his hands,” Likens said. “Sometimes the defense allows us to do that, sometimes it doesn’t.”

Call it maturing. Call it learning from mistakes. Call it whatever. But after eight games, it seems like Likens and the offense finally have a grasp at the run, pass balance that, in short, switches off from giving the ball to Benjamin or Harry.

On Saturday, the two touched the ball 36 times. They combined for 336 of ASU’s 536 yards and scored all four of the Sun Devils’ touchdowns. Not bad.

“I had no idea that we could do that,” Likens said. “Coming into the game I knew it was going to be hard, we talked about it being hard, we talked about it being a 6-3 game and going all the way down to the last drive. We talked about all of that stuff. I never in my wildest dreams thought it was going to be 38-20 and rush for over 251 yards with 25 first downs.

“Wow, that’s pretty good.”

Indeed it is. And the refined offensive attack has the Sun Devils just three wins away from the Pac-12 Championship.

“Two weeks ago, we were in last place,” Likens said. “The sky was falling. You look up and now if we win out… Come on man. Seven days just changes everything. It’s a good lesson to learn in life.”

Want to further discuss this story and other ASU football and recruiting news? Join us on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and join your fellow Sun Devil fans!