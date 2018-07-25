LOS ANGELES - The tale of the tape when it comes to this year’s ASU team is simple. Eight returning starters on offense and a mostly the same group of coaches coming back from last season, and a defense with just four returning starters coupled with a brand new scheme and staff. Therefore, it should come as no surprise as to which side of the ball ASU’s head coach expects to shoulder the load in 2018.

“We're going to be driven by our offense,” Edwards stated during the Pac-12’s Media Day event. “A lot of veterans -- there is a veteran presence over there. Obviously, you have a quarterback like Manny Wilkins; you have a receiver like N'Keal (Harry). You've got some offensive linemen with some veteran presence. I think we've brought in a good core of running backs. So, you know, they get it. They know how to play over there. Defensively, I think we progressed. We have to continue to progress. With that being said, it's a new system for players to learn. So offense will have to carry us some. But I think defensively as we continue to play during the season, we'll get better, you know, and that's how it works.”

It's not only the veteran aspect and proven Pac-12 record that Wilkins and Harry possess, but the unique qualities that each brings to the table that Edwards does hold in high regard.

“Continual growing,” Edwards, said of Wilkins’ leadership. “A lot of these guys on the committee have never been asked to do that, and I think it's good for them. They've got to do that. They've got to get out of their comfort zone. Most young people in today's world, they want to be liked. It's almost like on that phone, they want their likes. They want to be respected. Sometimes you've got to fight across stream to be respected. So I think they're learning that, and they've done a pretty good job.”

When it comes to Harry, Edwards sees one quality as being clearly higher than the rest.

“He has a special quality,” Edwards explained, “and one you need in anything in life that you do. He competes. He competes. You have to compete at whatever you do in life, whether you're a media person, a television personality, you have to compete every day. When he walks on the field, whether it's in practice, whether it's in the weight room, whatever it may be, he competes. I saw that when I coached him in the Under Armour game, to be quite honest, in practice every day. I watched him and said this guy's going to be a good player”

***

It's no secret that Herm Edwards’ hire at ASU was met with heavy criticism from several college football pundits across the nation. There’s little doubt that this heavily factored into the Sun Devils being picked in the last place in the South division when the media’s preseason poll was released today.

“Somebody's got to be first, somebody's got to be sixth,” Edwards commented. “It's great. Doesn't matter to me. We don't go by polls. We've got our own aspirations. I told you at the press conference, we're trying to win a Pac-12 Championship. So whatever people write, they can write what they want. That's good. Hopefully, no players are listening to that, because no coaches are listening to it.”

Edwards’ prowess as a recruiter also came into question when he was announced as the Sun Devils’ head coach, even though he and his staff landed a 36th ranked recruiting class while being just a couple of months on the job. Edwards, who both played and coached in the NFL, believes that his experience in that arena has and will continue to play dividends attracting prospects to Tempe.

“I think it helps you in the sense when you say -- when you basically make a statement that we've got a pro program, there are a lot of coaches that have pro programs, they just don't say it. We actually said it. I think more than anything else, and I say this humbly, when you've been in the National Football League for 30 years, if I'm talking to a player, I've got a feeling he's going to listen. I've just got that funny feeling for some reason. He would probably go: I think Coach might know what he's talking about on this one.

“I don't know a whole lot. My box and my world is really simple. Kind of small. I don't get outside my lane. I just get in my box. I think I know a little bit about the game of football. Not a lot, just a little. But enough to warrant if I speak, they're going to listen. I hope, anyway.”

***

Even though ASU doesn’t have that many returning starters, Edwards, a former NFL cornerback has been pleased with what he has seen in spring practice from his two corners Chase Lucas and Kobe Williams. While he knows that is a strong aspect of his squad, he has no qualms in what one specific group on this side of the ball has to set the tone for the rest of the defense.

“We will stress the corners in our system,” Edwards explained. “They're going to get stressed because I just think the way college football is played now, there are a couple things you have to realize. You're not going to stop people from gaining yards. It's impossible.

“Even though we're spread offenses and all that, you cannot allow people to run the football on you. You just can't do that. Then the one that always holds up in defense is you've got to knock the quarterback down. I mean, a lot. You've got to hit him. You've got to hit the guy. You've got to storm the castle and hit the guy. You've got to knock him down. When you knock him down, the game changes. So you've got to be able to do that. I think if we can do that enough, then you've got a chance.”