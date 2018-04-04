At his introductory press conference last December, Arizona State coach Herm Edwards was put through the ringer. The unorthodox hire was peppered with questions from reporters skeptical of his light collegiate experience and outside-the-box coaching style.

The most stringent evaluator though was quarterback Manny Wilkins, who was tucked away to the side of the jam-packed room, listening carefully as the former NFL coach offered early insight into how ASU’s program would look with him in charge.

Wilkins needed to know what to expect of his new head coach. More importantly, he wanted to show Edwards he could his inherited quarterback.

“I was just welcoming him. I was making sure he knew I was his guy and how much this program and how much this university means to me,” Wilkins said on Tuesday, recalling his first encounter with Edwards that followed the December press conference. “Just showing up to something as little as that can go a long way, out of respect, as a man-to-man thing.”

In front of the assembled media and small contingent of ASU players, Wilkins included, Edwards, waxed poetic during his introduction. One of his embellished lines: "We don't huddle anymore in our society. That's the problem with it, to be honest."

The huddling philosophy was one on a long list of beliefs Edwards trumpeted, just a single tenant of the complex and detailed culture he wanted to instill in Tempe.

But, four weeks into spring practice, it is an idea that has begun to rub off on his quarterback. On Tuesday, Wilkins was quizzed on his budding relationship with his new coach and how he has grown as a leader during ASU’s coaching change.

One line from Wilkins’ answer matched his new coach’s line of thinking.

“I really like that we are huddling up,” Wilkins said, referencing ASU’s greater number of pre-snap huddles in its pro-style offense.

“It’s an opportunity for me to look my guys in the eyes so they can see what I’m all about and what I represent and how we should go out there and really execute.”

Perhaps it was a coincidence that ASU’s most important player echoed one of Edwards original concepts. But as Wilkins described his early bond with Edwards, it was clear the fifth-year senior had already begun embracing his off-the-wall ideology.

“He’s been in a place that I want to go and I know that he has some very valuable wisdom that you can’t pass up,” Wilkins said. “Every opportunity I get to learn from him, I want to be a sponge.”

Perhaps this is the essence of Edwards’ coaching strategy this spring. In his first four months on the job, the 63-year-old has not been conventional. Not on the practice field. Not in his press conferences. Not behind the closed doors of ASU’s locker room.

As expected, he has rocked the boat, made waves and turned the tides of how ASU football operates. His message has been transparent, through and through.

“He told us how it was going to be,” Wilkins said. “That’s how it’s been.”

ASU took a risk by tabbing Edwards to take over the program and become the first quasi-CEO of its new leadership model. The hire was out of left-field and has faced scrutiny and critique with each new radical message Edwards delivers.

But internally, the zealous approach has resonated with his players. The Sun Devils’ foremost leader has latched on.

“He shoots it straight,” Wilkins said. “He doesn’t sugar-coat things. When he needs to critique you, he’s going to critique you. When you’re going to get praise, you are going to get praised.”

Edwards’ relationship with Wilkins has been one of the most important developments in the early stages of his tenure in Tempe. Their connection has been driven, in many ways, by necessity. From his days as an NFL coach, Edwards learned that the leader on the sideline has to be in lockstep with his field general.

“It’s vital. You have to be on the same wave-length as the quarterback,” Edwards explained. “It’s almost like a marriage.”

As head coach of the New York Jets, Edwards benefitted from his football matrimony with quarterback Chad Pennington. With Pennington under center, Edwards went 21-16. With all other signal callers, he his teams were 33-58.

This spring, Edwards is trying to make Wilkins his next Chad Pennington.

“I visit with Manny every day,” he said. “We always talk.”

Their daily conversations aren’t limited to topics between the white lines either.

“We don’t talk about football. We talk about how to lead.”

Of course, Edwards’ ideas of “leading” differs from the typical college coach.

On Tuesday, for example, the professional-minded coach threatened de facto “cuts” of players who don’t exhibit requisite competitiveness on the practice field. If that group includes scholarship players – who Edwards said would continue to receive financial aid but not participate as a member of the football team – so be it.