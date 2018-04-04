At his introductory press conference last December, Arizona State coach Herm Edwards was put through the ringer. The unorthodox hire was peppered with questions from reporters skeptical of his light collegiate experience and outside-the-box coaching style.
The most stringent evaluator though was quarterback Manny Wilkins, who was tucked away to the side of the jam-packed room, listening carefully as the former NFL coach offered early insight into how ASU’s program would look with him in charge.
Wilkins needed to know what to expect of his new head coach. More importantly, he wanted to show Edwards he could his inherited quarterback.
“I was just welcoming him. I was making sure he knew I was his guy and how much this program and how much this university means to me,” Wilkins said on Tuesday, recalling his first encounter with Edwards that followed the December press conference. “Just showing up to something as little as that can go a long way, out of respect, as a man-to-man thing.”
In front of the assembled media and small contingent of ASU players, Wilkins included, Edwards, waxed poetic during his introduction. One of his embellished lines: "We don't huddle anymore in our society. That's the problem with it, to be honest."
The huddling philosophy was one on a long list of beliefs Edwards trumpeted, just a single tenant of the complex and detailed culture he wanted to instill in Tempe.
But, four weeks into spring practice, it is an idea that has begun to rub off on his quarterback. On Tuesday, Wilkins was quizzed on his budding relationship with his new coach and how he has grown as a leader during ASU’s coaching change.
One line from Wilkins’ answer matched his new coach’s line of thinking.
“I really like that we are huddling up,” Wilkins said, referencing ASU’s greater number of pre-snap huddles in its pro-style offense.
“It’s an opportunity for me to look my guys in the eyes so they can see what I’m all about and what I represent and how we should go out there and really execute.”
Perhaps it was a coincidence that ASU’s most important player echoed one of Edwards original concepts. But as Wilkins described his early bond with Edwards, it was clear the fifth-year senior had already begun embracing his off-the-wall ideology.
“He’s been in a place that I want to go and I know that he has some very valuable wisdom that you can’t pass up,” Wilkins said. “Every opportunity I get to learn from him, I want to be a sponge.”
Perhaps this is the essence of Edwards’ coaching strategy this spring. In his first four months on the job, the 63-year-old has not been conventional. Not on the practice field. Not in his press conferences. Not behind the closed doors of ASU’s locker room.
As expected, he has rocked the boat, made waves and turned the tides of how ASU football operates. His message has been transparent, through and through.
“He told us how it was going to be,” Wilkins said. “That’s how it’s been.”
ASU took a risk by tabbing Edwards to take over the program and become the first quasi-CEO of its new leadership model. The hire was out of left-field and has faced scrutiny and critique with each new radical message Edwards delivers.
But internally, the zealous approach has resonated with his players. The Sun Devils’ foremost leader has latched on.
“He shoots it straight,” Wilkins said. “He doesn’t sugar-coat things. When he needs to critique you, he’s going to critique you. When you’re going to get praise, you are going to get praised.”
Edwards’ relationship with Wilkins has been one of the most important developments in the early stages of his tenure in Tempe. Their connection has been driven, in many ways, by necessity. From his days as an NFL coach, Edwards learned that the leader on the sideline has to be in lockstep with his field general.
“It’s vital. You have to be on the same wave-length as the quarterback,” Edwards explained. “It’s almost like a marriage.”
As head coach of the New York Jets, Edwards benefitted from his football matrimony with quarterback Chad Pennington. With Pennington under center, Edwards went 21-16. With all other signal callers, he his teams were 33-58.
This spring, Edwards is trying to make Wilkins his next Chad Pennington.
“I visit with Manny every day,” he said. “We always talk.”
Their daily conversations aren’t limited to topics between the white lines either.
“We don’t talk about football. We talk about how to lead.”
Of course, Edwards’ ideas of “leading” differs from the typical college coach.
On Tuesday, for example, the professional-minded coach threatened de facto “cuts” of players who don’t exhibit requisite competitiveness on the practice field. If that group includes scholarship players – who Edwards said would continue to receive financial aid but not participate as a member of the football team – so be it.
Little known NCAA rule: during the first year of a coaching change if a player is no longer on a team, but stays in school, he remains on scholarship and does NOT count towards the 85-scholarship limit. Typically though players no longer on the team do transfer out of the school.— DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) April 4, 2018
“There was a message sent, earlier in the meeting. The message was very clear. We are in the process of evaluating players between now and next week. You are going to find out the situation here whether you continue to be part of it or not,” Edwards said.
What the media heard about Edwards' approach towards attrition, was communicated to the players some four hours earlier in the usual pre-practice meeting. No player was caught by surprise and fewer players yesterday missed practice. Message delivered and understood. https://t.co/7FGPP5GRCm— DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) April 4, 2018
“You give out 85 scholarships and I think sometimes these players just think, ‘Well, it’s 85 scholarships. I’m good.’ No, you’re not good. You’ve earned your scholarship because of your ability to be a student-athlete…When you don’t meet that standard, there are consequences. Consequences are sometimes tough. I think it’s a learning process for a lot of these young guys and if I don’t apply those consequences, then I’m not doing my job as a head coach.”
To be clear, this situation is hardly revolutionary. Student-athletes have become students, only, at many schools around the country, something Edwards tried to point out on Tuesday.
What usually doesn’t happen: A head coach issuing a warning, in public, of such action. It was a peripherally brash statement that overstepped the traditional boundaries of college coaching norms.
Predictably, the sentiment became a point of ridicule in the college football landscape on Tuesday. Some perceived his message as an unwarranted threat and argued that Edwards’ inexperience at the amateur level was showing.
The veteran coach, however, argued it is simply the best way to cultivate improvement.
“That’s how you become a competitive team,” he said Tuesday. “You’ve got to compete every day. It’s a given, you have to do that. You have to compete every day.”
It’s not the first time Edwards has gotten public pushback for his style and will likely be far from the last time too. But the idea doesn’t have to be externally popular to gain endorsements from inside the Sun Devils’ locker room, either. Wilkins, for one, was on board.
“Change is good. I’m excited for what we’re going to be doing,” he said.
“I think we are taking some really good steps this spring as a football team. In terms of practicing smart and guys, I don’t know…
“You just see a different fire in guys.”
As Edwards continues to forge connections with his roster as a whole, his growing relationship with Wilkins can serve as proof that, though unusual at the college level, his pro-style coaching methods can get through to his players.
As he described it last week, he is “not a rule guy. I’m an expectation guy.” He wants his mantra to produce a link of respect between him and his team.
“The more they are around me, the more they know my personality, what I believe in, how I coach,” Edwards said. “As that develops, there’s a trust that develops. It’s earned. I’ve got to earn their trust. They’ve got to earn my trust. That’s how it works.”
It’s already happened with Wilkins, who sees trust in Edwards building every day in ASU’s locker room.
“I’ve been trying to help bring other guys aboard,” Wilkins said. “There’s been a lot of guys who have been stepping up and doing some encouraging, positive things.”
After all, Edwards was hired because his methods and experience were off the beaten path of collegiate coaching. He’s following through with the promises he began making at his first press conference.
The real question remains: Will the profound differences in Edwards’ coaching style make a difference when the season starts or will some of his criticized moves – like the impending roster “cuts” – backfire? A proper answer can’t be assessed until the wins and losses start to be tallied.
But Wilkins seems to think Edwards’ style will pay off in the long run because, as he puts it: “He keeps it real.” So far, for most of ASU’s players at least, that’s been a welcomed attitude.
