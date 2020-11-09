ASUDevils - Edwards talks missed opportunities in USC loss, hopeful about Cal match

ASU head coach Herm Edwards has been around the game of football since the 1960s.





With nearly 60 years around the game, the man at the helm of the Sun Devils thought he had seen it all at every level of football possible.





That is, until Saturday’s loss against USC.





“(There’s) never been one like this for me that I’ve lost,” Edwards said. “I’ve won some that I shouldn’t have won…but never one like this. It’s a hard one to swallow, but you’ve got to swallow it.”





It’s tough not to understand Edward’s sentiments. Arizona State’s colossal fourth-quarter collapse came over a span of four minutes and 28 seconds. During that time, the Sun Devils conceded 14 points to USC, as the Trojans snatched away any hopes of an opening road victory for ASU in 2020.





A series of late-game blunders from the Sun Devils allowed the Trojans to close the game at an alarmingly quick rate, with the most glaring of them being an unsuccessful onside kick recovery with just under three minutes remaining in the contest.





However, if you were to take a step back, you might realize that the ASU’s issues stemmed from much more than just the onside kick.





Let’s go to the first quarter on ASU’s first drive of the contest. Third-and-six from the USC 22-yard-line. Sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels throws a quick route to redshirt senior receiver Frank Darby for a two-yard gain, forcing ASU to either go for a risky opening-drive fourth-down conversion or take their points with a field goal. Edwards opted for the latter, and redshirt junior kicker Cristian Zendejas delivered.





Fast forward to the fourth quarter, once again on ASU’s first drive of the period. Third-and-2 from the USC 21-yard-line. Daniels hands the ball off to freshman running back and one of the few bright spots of Saturday, Chip Trayanum. The first-year ASU back gets swallowed by a hoard of Trojan defenders for a two-yard loss. Once again, Edwards opted for Zendejas, who delivered on a 41-yard kick.





When reflecting on the Sun Devils Saturday mishaps, Edwards didn’t blame the onside kick, nor the late-game heroics by USC sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis. Instead, the Arizona State head coach focused on details.





“It wasn’t just the onside kick,” Edwards admitted. “A couple of things come to mind for me. First quarter, fourth quarter – we don’t score, we kick field goals…. You never want to start the game out in the first quarter, not scoring. In the fourth quarter, you’d like to score points; that did not happen.”





The phrase of Saturday was “missed opportunities.” In the second quarter with the Trojans driving, redshirt junior linebacker Kyle Soelle, who racked up nine tackles and made very few mistakes overall, dropped an easy interception opportunity in coverage. By the end of that drive, the Trojans scored.





Turnovers were also an issue throughout the contest. No either quarterback threw interceptions, but both teams fumbled the ball three times apiece.





However, the most profound of ASU’s discrepancies on Saturday was preventing USC’s conversions on third and fourth down. The stats on third down for both sides were comparable, with going ASU 6-for-14 and USC 7-for-19. However, the difference becomes much more glaring when looking at fourth down. ASU only went for one conversion with its backs against the wall and failed to gain the necessary yardage. USC, on the other hand, was a mind-blowing 5-for-8 on fourth down.





Two of those fourth-down conversions were USC’s biggest plays of the game.





Fourth-and-13 from the ASU 26. Slovis throws a risky ball to junior receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in double coverage. St. Brown tips the ball up in the air just beyond the fingertips of the ASU defenders. Time almost seems to stop as the pigskin hangs in the air before dropping into the hands of redshirt freshman wideout Bru McCoy for a score.





Fourth-and-9 from the ASU 21. Slovis, with time in the pocket delivers a perfect pinpointed strike to sophomore receiver Drake London, threading the needle between Soelle and sophomore safety Kejuan Markham, giving the Trojans the lead.





ASU’s defense was on the field for 33 plays and just over nine minutes in the fourth quarter, as Slovis and the USC passing attack torched the soft coverage look from the Sun Devils. Slovis threw for 381 yards and the pair of aforementioned fourth-down touchdown strikes during the late-game surge. On the ground, the Trojans were also effective, rushing for 175 yards and two touchdowns. With the double-edged sword of the Trojan offense, the Sun Devils tried to counter both efforts, but the duality of USC’s attack proved to be too much diversity to handle.





“When you think about it, I’ve been in a lot of football games as a former player at the college level and professional level, also as a coach as well, and I’ve never been involved in a game where we had 95 plays defensively,” Edwards sympathized, again referencing his experience. “We have to do a better job on third down and especially on fourth down… Fourth down really hurt us. They went for it eight times on fourth down. We stopped them, but we didn’t stop them enough. The two critical ones that we need to stop them where they didn’t run the ball were actually the passes. We didn’t quite get the job done.”