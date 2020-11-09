ASUDevils - Edwards talks missed opportunities in USC loss, hopeful about Cal match

Edwards talks missed opportunities in USC loss, hopeful about Cal match
ASU head coach Herm Edwards has been around the game of football since the 1960s.
With nearly 60 years around the game, the man at the helm of the Sun Devils thought he had seen it all at every level of football possible.
That is, until Saturday’s loss against USC.
“(There’s) never been one like this for me that I’ve lost,” Edwards said. “I’ve won some that I shouldn’t have won…but never one like this. It’s a hard one to swallow, but you’ve got to swallow it.”
It’s tough not to understand Edward’s sentiments. Arizona State’s colossal fourth-quarter collapse came over a span of four minutes and 28 seconds. During that time, the Sun Devils conceded 14 points to USC, as the Trojans snatched away any hopes of an opening road victory for ASU in 2020.
A series of late-game blunders from the Sun Devils allowed the Trojans to close the game at an alarmingly quick rate, with the most glaring of them being an unsuccessful onside kick recovery with just under three minutes remaining in the contest.
However, if you were to take a step back, you might realize that the ASU’s issues stemmed from much more than just the onside kick.
Let’s go to the first quarter on ASU’s first drive of the contest. Third-and-six from the USC 22-yard-line. Sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels throws a quick route to redshirt senior receiver Frank Darby for a two-yard gain, forcing ASU to either go for a risky opening-drive fourth-down conversion or take their points with a field goal. Edwards opted for the latter, and redshirt junior kicker Cristian Zendejas delivered.
Fast forward to the fourth quarter, once again on ASU’s first drive of the period. Third-and-2 from the USC 21-yard-line. Daniels hands the ball off to freshman running back and one of the few bright spots of Saturday, Chip Trayanum. The first-year ASU back gets swallowed by a hoard of Trojan defenders for a two-yard loss. Once again, Edwards opted for Zendejas, who delivered on a 41-yard kick.
When reflecting on the Sun Devils Saturday mishaps, Edwards didn’t blame the onside kick, nor the late-game heroics by USC sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis. Instead, the Arizona State head coach focused on details.
“It wasn’t just the onside kick,” Edwards admitted. “A couple of things come to mind for me. First quarter, fourth quarter – we don’t score, we kick field goals…. You never want to start the game out in the first quarter, not scoring. In the fourth quarter, you’d like to score points; that did not happen.”
The phrase of Saturday was “missed opportunities.” In the second quarter with the Trojans driving, redshirt junior linebacker Kyle Soelle, who racked up nine tackles and made very few mistakes overall, dropped an easy interception opportunity in coverage. By the end of that drive, the Trojans scored.
Turnovers were also an issue throughout the contest. No either quarterback threw interceptions, but both teams fumbled the ball three times apiece.
However, the most profound of ASU’s discrepancies on Saturday was preventing USC’s conversions on third and fourth down. The stats on third down for both sides were comparable, with going ASU 6-for-14 and USC 7-for-19. However, the difference becomes much more glaring when looking at fourth down. ASU only went for one conversion with its backs against the wall and failed to gain the necessary yardage. USC, on the other hand, was a mind-blowing 5-for-8 on fourth down.
Two of those fourth-down conversions were USC’s biggest plays of the game.
Fourth-and-13 from the ASU 26. Slovis throws a risky ball to junior receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in double coverage. St. Brown tips the ball up in the air just beyond the fingertips of the ASU defenders. Time almost seems to stop as the pigskin hangs in the air before dropping into the hands of redshirt freshman wideout Bru McCoy for a score.
Fourth-and-9 from the ASU 21. Slovis, with time in the pocket delivers a perfect pinpointed strike to sophomore receiver Drake London, threading the needle between Soelle and sophomore safety Kejuan Markham, giving the Trojans the lead.
ASU’s defense was on the field for 33 plays and just over nine minutes in the fourth quarter, as Slovis and the USC passing attack torched the soft coverage look from the Sun Devils. Slovis threw for 381 yards and the pair of aforementioned fourth-down touchdown strikes during the late-game surge. On the ground, the Trojans were also effective, rushing for 175 yards and two touchdowns. With the double-edged sword of the Trojan offense, the Sun Devils tried to counter both efforts, but the duality of USC’s attack proved to be too much diversity to handle.
“When you think about it, I’ve been in a lot of football games as a former player at the college level and professional level, also as a coach as well, and I’ve never been involved in a game where we had 95 plays defensively,” Edwards sympathized, again referencing his experience. “We have to do a better job on third down and especially on fourth down… Fourth down really hurt us. They went for it eight times on fourth down. We stopped them, but we didn’t stop them enough. The two critical ones that we need to stop them where they didn’t run the ball were actually the passes. We didn’t quite get the job done.”
Despite the defensive woes for ASU, Daniels and Co. still had an opportunity to drive down the field with over a minute of clock remaining. Short passes to a variety of receivers allowed the Sun Devils to trot down the field before a late review of a debatable catch by redshirt sophomore receiver Geordon Porter slashed all of ASU’s momentum.
Other setbacks for the Sun Devils included an early injury to Darby, that sidelined him for the rest of the game. With Darby as an exception, ASU’s receivers brought minimal experience to the gridiron on Saturday, as most are freshmen or underclassmen who have seldomly played in maroon and gold.
“(The younger receivers) have got to play. The only way to get experience is to actually play,” Edwards said. “We’ve been fortunate enough to allow young players to play. I can remember our first season here (2018); we saw Merlin Robertson, (Darien) Butler, Aashari (Crosswell), and (Jermayne) Lole, young freshman playing early. Last year some more freshmen come in and play on the offensive line. This year, it’s our receiver position, our running back position, and some more young players on the defensive line had to play, so the greatest teacher for experience is to actually let them play, and how they grow is important. Hopefully, they can grow sooner than later.”
When paired with an offensive line playing together for the first time and struggling to muster significant time for Daniels in the pocket to throw, Darby’s injury and the collective inexperience of the young receiving corps, ASU passing attack, was effectively handicapped. Daniels was forced to move on his own or rely on his assortment of inexperienced running backs to carry the load of the offense by the swiftness of their feet, an approach that Edwards originally hoped to avoid.
“It was a game of us wanting the ball a little bit more, Jayden (Daniels) only threw 23 passes,” Edwards explained. “Going into that game, we felt that to give us the best chance to win; we wanted to be a balanced offense and take time off the clock consistently…. Our whole mindset was to try to slow the game down by running the ball and being efficient in the passing game…When Frank went down, some young players had to play. We were only able to throw it 23 times, and the (offense) is going to look (unbalanced) when you only throw 23 times.”
When reflecting on the loss, Edwards referenced that fourth-quarter shootouts against USC have been a commonality across the past three years.
In 2018, the Sun Devil defense conceded a last-minute Trojan touchdown with 30 seconds remaining before recovering an onside kick to hold on to a 38-35 victory. In 2019, ASU was down 31-26 and driving towards the red zone with 25 seconds remaining on the clock. Then-ASU quarterback Joey Yellen, filling in for an injured Daniels, threw an interception at the line of scrimmage on a ball that was batted down and caught, sealing a USC victory.
“This game reminds me of the two games we had played previously against USC,” Edwards noted. “I showed (the team) an illustration of the last two times we played, and it came down to the fourth quarter…. We had the ball with a minute and 27 seconds left, around the 40-yard-line. If we get to the 25, we have an opportunity to kick a field goal…With everything that happened, we had the ball at the end and had a chance. If we got it in field goal range, we have an opportunity to maybe kick a winning field goal, so you can look at a lot of ways that we just didn't capitalize.”
Nevertheless, several bright spots shined through for the Sun Devils. Redshirt sophomore defensive end Michael Matus got his first start in maroon and gold, registering a sack assist and a pair of passes batted down. Edwards also praised senior tight end Curtis Hodges, who didn’t catch any passes on Saturday but was “instrumental” in blocking within the ASU run game. Edwards also praised his cornerbacks for taking away vertical opportunities on the outer halves of the field.
Nevertheless, for Edwards and the Sun Devils, besides learning from the loss, there’s not much else to gain by looking in their rear-view mirror at Saturday’s contest. Rather it’s about moving forward to the first home game of the 2020 season against Cal, a team that brings its own set of challenges to the table.
“They’re a veteran team; they have a lot of returners coming back on the defensive side, as well as the offensive side,” Edwards said of Cal. “They’ll be excited about playing; I do know that. I think when you’ve had a bye (week) already, you have an opportunity to play; they will we be excited about playing. We have to be excited about another opportunity to play.”
Cal’s “bye week” came this past weekend after the Golden Bears were slated to play Washington State. The contest, which was both team’s season opener, was canceled after a Cal player tested positive for COVID-19. The school announced on Thursday that the positive player and several teammates were subsequently placed in quarantine as potential close contacts, which in turn prevented the Golden Bears from being able to field the minimum amount of scholarship players to play the game.
Questions and doubts are swirling about regarding if Cal will be healthy in time to face ASU, but as far as Edwards is concerned, it’s a normal game week, and preparation will continue as scheduled.
“The word that I hear is that (Cal) is prepared to play. We’re preparing to play them, and that’s all we can go on,” Edwards described. “Until someone tells us anything different, that’s where we are right now. I’ve heard nothing that we’re not playing, so we’re going to prepare to play.”
COVID-19 has tormented the college football world as a whole. With cancellations growing, and colder weather influencing the virus's expansion, no school is completely safe. With the external pressure growing, Edwards endorsed his thought on ASU’s management of limiting exposure.
“I think everyone is (crossing their fingers to see sports this winter), as you sit back and understand the virus is headed in the wrong direction,” Edwards stated. “What that does to us, we don’t know; all we are going to do every week is prepare to play. We have already seen that there have been some cancellations in our conferences as well as others, we’re just hoping that it doesn't hit us, affect us. And if it does, we'll have to deal with it. We've been fortunate right now; our team has been in a pretty good bubble. But I'm nervous. I think every coach is nervous right now when you look at the report of how this thing is going.”
