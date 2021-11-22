Edwards shares thoughts on Territorial Cup, reoccurring penalty issues

Expectations for Arizona State entering this year were sky-high. But heading into the fourth installment of the Territorial Cup during head coach Herm Edwards’ time in Tempe, the Sun Devils do so with their preseason goals largely gone.





An Arizona State team that entered this fall with Rose Bowl hopes and was the conference favorite as late as the sixth week of the regular season now shifts its focus to improving to 4-0 against Arizona during Edwards’ coaching tenure.





“You can feel the electricity whether we go down there, or they come up here,” said Edwards, who told reporters that former players would be brought in to speak to the program before the latest installment of this rivalry game – as was the case last year before a 70-7 beatdown in Tucson. “It’s a different feeling because of the history of it all.”





After slim hopes of a divisional championship were finally eradicated last weekend following Utah’s defeat of Oregon, Edwards said he remained happy ASU gets to close its season against its rival.





“I’m glad that it’s played the last game of the season,” said Edwards of the Territorial Cup. Since 2000, ASU has entered the rivalry game 12 times coming off a loss. In those 12 instances, ASU is 8-4. “Some of these traditional games aren’t played that way anymore. It’s good to be the last, and I think fans appreciate that it’s the last game of the season.” Added Arizona State’s 7-4 coach: “No matter what your record is, it doesn’t matter. This is the one.”





As he reflected on the season as a whole, Edwards declined to call it a disappointment and offered an interesting spin on the unexpected losses.





“There’s been some highs. There’s been some; I wouldn’t say lows – there’s been some ‘wow,’ and that’s football,” said Edwards following the seventh loss as a road favorite he’s suffered as ASU’s head coach. “I think if you look at our conference, every coach would say that. Whatever team they are coaching, there’s 12 of us. They would all say, ‘there’s been some wow, and there’s been some really?’ It’s interesting.”





Monday, Edwards shared his insight on the myriad of issues the Sun Devils have faced this season. During Saturday’s contest, Arizona State committed seven false start penalties and left announcers in disbelief, as the Sun Devils continued their trend of being a bottom 10 team nationally in penalties committed.





“We had three of them by skill players. Don’t lose sight of that,” Edwards told reporters, simplifying the explanation for why the penalties have continued through 11 games. “It’s just concentration. Simple as that. It’s knowing that this is what they are going to do. We practice it. We have the loud music. We do everything. I mean – I don’t know.”





Grasping for a greater answer, Edwards fell just short of admitting defeat.

“We have to do a better job of concentrating. That’s all you can do,” a frustrated Edwards said. “I can’t do anymore. I can’t coach it. You practice it, and that’s what you do. You don’t false start… We were fine in that game until the last quarter, and then all of a sudden, it appears again.”

Edwards expressed a belief that the penalty issue was not just an Arizona State problem but one that has become an issue across college football. The Sun Devil head coach said discussions he’s had with coaches throughout the sport have centered on the defense’s ability to stem and simulate the snap count with calls.





“I think there’s this fine line of defensively what you can do with movements and what you say as you move,” said Edwards, whose coaching background has always been on the defensive side of the ball. “That’s going to have to be looked at because it’s happening all over college football. When I talk to coaches, that’s the big thing on the ticket right now.”





Regardless of Edwards’s belief of more significant systemic issues surrounding Arizona State’s penalty situation, the Sun Devils haven’t been very effective in the passing game when they haven’t committed infractions. Through 11 games, junior quarterback Jayden Daniels has yet to throw for 300 yards. Entering the year as ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper’s No. 4 quarterback, Daniels now sits at 10.





“We haven’t been consistent,” said Edwards after a three-game stretch which has seen Daniels throw one touchdown and four interceptions. Dating back to last year, the Sun Devils have only thrown 15 passing touchdowns in 15 games – and one of the scores through the air came via junior wide receiver Ricky Pearsall on a trick play. “We’ve been pretty good running the football. It has been our staple, but since we’ve been here, that’s been our staple. We’ve been able to run the football.”





But when Arizona State has been unable to run the football – or when defenses stack the box against them as Oregon State did Saturday – the passing game hasn’t made defenses pay as of late.





“I think coming into this we wanted to be a little bit more explosive at the wide receiver position and in the passing game,” said Edwards, citing ASU’s 42-23 win over UCLA as evidence of the potential. “We’ve seen it in little spots, but lately, it just hasn’t been what you want. I’m not criticizing; I’m not pointing the finger; that’s just what it is.





“We have to come together collectively and get more out of our passing game.”





