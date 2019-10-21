“3rd and 8. 3rd and 14. 3rd and 8. 3rd and 17. 3rd and 6. 3rd and 7. 3rd and 10. 3rd and 22. 3rd and. 12. 3rd and 8. 3rd and 7,” he said. “Can’t get to 3rd and long. Against a good defense, and it’s raining. C’mon.”

At one point in the presser, Edwards grabbed a piece of paper from the table. He was trying to sum up his offense’s struggles and there seemed to be one stat that accurately depicted it.

ASU’s offensive line didn’t play great, but Utah’s defensive front may be one of the best in the country. Quarterback Jayden Daniels had his worst college game but, like Edwards, he’s not quick to panic.

But, aside from the penalties (The Sun Devils had 12, including numerous personal fouls that made some question if ASU was dirty), Edwards seemed calm about his team’s situation.

The loss dims ASU’s Pac-12 Championship hopes -- the Devils are now one game behind Utah and USC in the south -- but in the wild, cannibalistic Pac-12, projecting things out months in advance doesn’t seem smart.

That ASU lost just two days prior seemed to be lost on the room. The 21-3 defeat to Utah in Salt Lake City was in the past -- right where Edwards wants it.

As he sat behind the dais for the eighth installment of his weekly press conference, Herm Edwards was the same Herm Edwards that ASU has enjoyed for a year and a half. He was charismatic. He was funny. He was eager to talk.





While disappointed with penalties, overall play, Edwards believes defense didn’t play dirty against Utah





It seems the most reiterated point about ASU’s 18-point loss at Utah last Saturday by the team’s coaching staff is the Sun Devils let their emotions dictate how they played.





“We got emotional at times,” Edwards said. “We had a couple of (bad hits)- were they intentional? No, because we don’t coach that, and the players that were involved in it, they don’t do that. It’s just the game sometimes puts you in a predicament where it’s like ‘uh oh,’ it’s too late.”





This was evident in the fact that ASU was penalized 12 times for 122 yards in a game that was physical, chippy, and at many points, contentious. However, Edwards said this matter was addressed with his young team, and they hope to use this experience as one to learn from.





A prime example he cited was junior Tillman safety Evan Fields, who was ejected for targeting Utah running back Zack Moss. It was one of three 15-yard penalties the Sun Devil defense accrued on that second Utes touchdown drive in the second quarter.





“Evan Fields, he’s not a dirty player at all,” Edwards stated. “He’s a tough guy, but as soon as it happened I said, ‘he’s done, he’s out!’ I get it, we had two guys out last year- and the poor kid is in the locker room, he’s upset, he’s apologizing to me, and I’m going, ‘Evan, it’s good man, I get it,’ he said, ‘coach, I let the team down,’ I said, ‘we’ll learn from all this, man.’





“It happens, and it was an emotional game- we got emotional, and generally I always say that I don’t want an emotional team, I want a passionate team, and the players understood exactly what I was saying. We addressed it after the game, I don’t anticipate that to happen again. I’m saying that because it shouldn’t, hopefully, but it’s ball, man.”





Lack of 3rd down success led to Sun Devils’ offensive struggles





It’s no secret the Arizona State offense struggled against a stout Utah defense in-tune to totaling a mere 136 yards in the matchup.





The offensive struggles were most evident on third down as the team converted a mere 2 of 13 during the game.





When asked about the struggles on offense, Edwards pointed to these third downs and read out a list off the distances faced by ASU on 3rd down.





“You can’t be in third and long,” Edwards admitted. “You’ve got to make positive yards on first down. Against a good defense and it’s raining? C’mon, you can’t play like that. We know that. To their credit, they got us in those bad downs. You can’t continue drives.”





The Sun Devils had glimpses of hope during the game as they had several big plays only to be derailed by a series of unfortunate events.





These included penalties, sacks, and two mishandled snaps.





“We ran the ball a couple of times ─ we had some spots where we felt like we moved it and then a penalty would occur or something would occur. We had a bad snap all of a sudden it’s what are we doing? It kept happening.”





Moving forward Edwards and his coaching staff know that their performance against Utah won’t be enough moving forward for the remainder of their Pac-12 schedule.





The key to turning things around according to Edwards was simply to not be put in third and long situations like the ones they faced against Utah.





“You cannot live that way,” Edwards stated. “You just can’t offensively. You can’t play behind the chains. Against a good defense ─ not happening. That’s what we did, we played behind the chains all day.”





Daniels allowed to be a freshman after a poor performance against Utah





With a total of 25 yards and four completions on 18 pass attempts, it’s fair to say freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels looked exactly like you’d expect a freshman quarterback to.





A constant pass rush that seemed to affect almost each and every of Daniels’ throws made it difficult for the freshman to get a chance to get set and throw throughout the game.





Despite the struggles, Edwards is confident in his quarterback moving forward because he is still just a freshman.





“He gets to be a freshman, because that’s what he is,” Edwards said. “I think, you know, the more success he had early, we had this, ‘Ooh.’ It’s hard. Life is about how you recover, and Jayden will be fine.”





The pair’s constant conversations have been a pivotal part of Daniel’s growth and success early on into his career as a Sun Devil.





These conversations are ones that the duo has relied on following the performance against Utah.





“We had a good talk after the game, had a good talk yesterday,” Edwards admitted. “He’s good. I mean, I’ll tell him, ‘Hey, this is one of those deals.’ He whispered something to my ear on the sideline when the game was ending, and it was between me and Jayden. I looked at him and I said, ‘I believe you.’ And we left it at that.”





The positive part of Daniels’ struggles come in light of the game coming against a very stout and talented Utah defense.





The struggles will in Edwards' eyes give Daniels a chance to grow and mature. A game to not only learn from but to be able to become better because of it.





“But I just think it’s one of those games where they made him uncomfortable early, and it was hard,” Edwards said. “It was very hard against a really good defense, a team with a lot of experience. And knowing Jayden, he’ll put that in his memory bank. He’ll remember that, and that’s how he’s going to grow.”





Edwards believes UCLA finding its stride will have hands full going up against highly athletic Bruins team





For a second consecutive week, the No. 24 Sun Devils will hit the road to play in a tough Pac-12 matchup which, also for a second week in a row is a contest that will significantly affect both teams’ positioning in the South division.





ASU (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) is tied with UCLA (2-5, 2-2) and Arizona for second place in that division, with all three trailing both Utah and USC by a game for first. The winner of Saturday’s contest will maintain a tie for second, if not first, while the loser likely falls into the middle of the pack with a month left in the season.





With that being said, Edwards is wary of the Bruins strengths on offense, some of which may not be obvious to the casual fan.





“As like last year, about this time, they got better,” Edwards said of the Bruins. “Defensively now, they seem like they’ve gotten that thing kind of fixed.





“They’ve got some athletes, that’s the one thing you realize when you play these guys. They’ve got some explosive players on offense. They run the ball a little bit better than people imagine, actually, they run the ball for about 160 yards per game, so they’re very balanced on offense.”





Additionally, the two foes facing off this Saturday have an underlying similarity in that both are led by a head coach in his second year with the program. Although of course, Bruins head coach Chip Kelly is a far more experienced collegiate coach than Edwards, as he spent six seasons on Oregon’s staff from 2007-12, and had spent the previous couple decades coaching in the FCS ranks prior to that.





“I respect coach (Kelly), known coach for a while,” Edwards said. “When you respect guys like that, we always have conversations, when we can, and talk about where they’re at, and they’re similar to where we’re at, they really are”





With LA homecoming for many players, Edwards says they need to control their emotions





Edwards knows the feeling many of his players will have when they walk into the Rose Bowl on Saturday. It’ll be a homecoming. They’ll be smiling, laughing and checking the crowd for familiar faces.





When ASU traveled to Cal, Edwards’ alma mater, he was doing the same thing.





“I was excited walking the stadium. I grew up there. I was there as a kid, a teenager,” Edwards said. “Anytime you go to LA, you’re going to have to talk to half our football team.”





Those emotions and feelings are so genuine and so meaningful, Edwards doesn’t want to take that away from his players just as he wouldn’t have wanted someone to take that away from him in Berkeley.





“You can’t get mad at them and say they’re not focusing on the game because all these kids do that,” Edwards said. They’ve been doing this their whole life. Whatever you need to do to get ready to play the game, you need to go do -- as long as it’s legal.





“Don’t be taking things away from guys because you feel uncomfortable. They’re comfortable ... You can’t make them all in a box and say, ‘You’ve got to do this and you can’t smile and you can’t laugh.’ That was 30 years ago. Life has changed.”





But the return to Southern California presents its share of distractions. Chief among them is distributing tickets.





“I tell them right now, get this ticket thing done,” Edwards said. I don’t want it to be Friday and you’re running around the hotel and you need more tickets. It’s part of it. You can’t stop it.”

