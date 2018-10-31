Here are the quotes from ASU’s head coach Wednesday press conference previewing the Sun Devils upcoming opponent.



On facing Utah

“Very good football team in all three phases. I think they scored 44 points off of takeaways. Stingy on third down. Offensively, they run the ball. You have to have clean eyes because of how they run the ball. The quarterback is a very talented athlete, they’ve got some receivers that can make catches. So, they’re on a roll right now. They’re a very confident football team, have beat some very good football teams. Some impressive wins for these guys. This is a game where we’ll have to be at our best in all three phases.”

On Utah’s running back Zack Moss to ASU’s Eno Benjamin

“His stature is not tall but he’s big and powerful, runs through tackles. You have to be a willing tackler. He doesn't dodge contact, he’s a bruiser now…he’s gonna run downhill and a lot of his runs are north and south. They run enough things offensively: they run the power, the counter, little bit of quarterback option, so you have to have clean eyes when you play that offense. It’s a little bit different than pro football. Pro football, they don’t do all those things. College football you better have clean eyes, you better understand who you have, what yours gap responsibility. If you miss one, it becomes a big run. Everyone is responsible to understand their gaps and keep their gap integrity but also who has the back, who has the pitch, who has the quarterback. That is kind of important as well”

On if there’s extra emphasis on creating turnovers in this game (Utah has lost nine fumbles this year)

“That’s really against anybody. Turnovers are a big part of the game of football, and what you do when you get them or how you defend them, once they happen is critical… when you see a defense that has the ability to take the ball away, a couple things happen on where they take it away, you can take away points, it can give your offensive another possession and it gives you some energy, it creates some momentum. That’s why turnovers are so catastrophic. Generally, when you win the turnover battle, you win the game.”

On the status of Tillman safety Jalen Harvey

“Evan Fields (will start), he’ll go in there. Evan doesn’t have a lot of experience, Das (Tautalatasi) has some. So here again, if Evan has to play it’s another guy with not a lot of experience. When you say that you’re hoping we can make some things simple for him but how does he handle that when he goes in the game? He played a little bit against USC. How does he handle the pressure of playing in a game? It’s easy on the practice field but when the lights are on, the score counts, everybody reacts differently. That’s part of the process.”

On how much past success against ranked opponents help ASU this week

“I think the only team that caught us off guard was San Diego State. After two wins dealing with pats on the back and then going on the road and playing them, might have caught us by surprise. Hopefully, we have grown from that. This (Utah) is a very good football team and all you have to do is watch the tape.”

On whether he considers wide receiver N’Keal Harry a ‘professional’ level player

“He’s not. They (the professional) get paid a lot of money and last time I checked he doesn’t get paid. This (college) is the farm league for professional football. Until they sign a contract and make a team, they’re still a student-athlete. And they need to enjoy that. That other world is really hard. I lived in it for 30 years. There are a lot of N’Keal Harrys out there that don’t make it. That’s all mental. Doing it day in and day. That’s what they have to realize. You’re not the biggest of fastest guy anymore. 90 percent of the players in this league fail. As good as the college players are, think about the percentage that makes it – 2 percent.”

On the availability of linebacker Jay Jay Wilson

“We don’t know yet. He’s day-to-day. We’ll just see.”

On if Utah is as good of a team on both sides of the ball hat ASU will see this season

“Yes. And the special teams as well. They’ve really found their way here this last month. They’ve kind of found out who they are. They’re a very confident football team. And they have the capability to travel well because when you run the ball and you play good defense when you put it in your suitcase, it travels well. It goes anywhere you want to go. There are always going to be in the game and that’s the sign of a program that understands who they are. Coach (Utah’s Kyle Whittingham) has done this. That’s what he’s kind of built up there. It’s fun to watch because you watch teams like that and you say ‘OK’…eventually you want to become that. You do. That’s what you strive to become. Hopefully, some years from now we can say that I can sit here and say, ‘Hey, we’re good.”