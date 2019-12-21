"All of a sudden again, that’s scary to me, right and the fact that all of sudden they’re resting again. Low and behold Thursday when we get there…I’m running them. We’re going to do something. We have to do something Thursday to get back into rhythm…and then we have two, three days of practice like a regular week but a month of not playing football is a long time. You know for anybody. And Florida State’s going through the same thing. Any teams that have these late bowl games all of a sudden. You know we play in the Vegas Bowl…It wasn’t that long of a wait. This is a wait and so you’ve got to adjust to it.”

Herm Edwards: “Well I mentioned last night on the radio show and I told the players today, it’s going to be a month before we actually play a football game. A month…that’s a long time. And I got back to the players to make sure they understood the details of what we do are very, very important. Getting back into football shape. The scary part for us is we’ll practice tomorrow; we’ll practice Sunday and then they get four days off.

"They’ve been around me long enough to say coach ain’t going to talk about. He’s just…this is what we’re doing. We’re going to practice today. And this is what we’re doing in practice. Give them an idea of what I want to get out of practice as a football team and then go to work. Because they know that that’s me…Coach ain’t going to say anything. Now I’m talking to you folks because that’s the right thing to do but I don’t talk to the team about anybody leaving. Haven’t mentioned one word.”

"Now the portal. They move around. And so now when coaches move around, it’s like well we get it and coach will bring in another coach and he’ll be my coach and now the thing is with Tony here and A.P. here. They’re established. They’ve been here now for three seasons so there’s some security there. I would hope the head coach would give them some type of security because I told you folks, I’m not going anywhere. That’s the Gods’ truth. This is it. This is my last job and so I think the players understand that and there’s some security there. That they know coach is going to be here and then whoever he hires; he’s going to hire some good coaches and we’re going to move on. And when coaches leave or they get promoted and you can ask any player…no different than when a player is in the portal or a player decides not to play because he might get drafted high…I don’t talk about it. I don’t go in the meeting and even mention it. I talk about what we’re going to accomplish today in practice. And I think every player understands that now.

Herm Edwards: “Well I think one thing about players…They have an opportunity to kind of control their own (fate) too, right? I mean when you think about these guys in high school anymore, we’ve actually recruited some players that have gone to three high schools so moving is part of their personality now…25-years-ago, might have affected them. But now when I look at them, I go I don’t know if anybody stays at one high school. And I shouldn’t say that but they move around. Well, they understand that because that’s part of what they do when they get to college.

Herm Edwards: “Well the only person we went outside was Zak obviously but just felt like we have good coaches on the staff and that’s what you want. You’re always to…develop coaches and you want to give guys opportunities. We are about that here actually. I mean whether it’s players or coaches and I’ve been at it long enough when you just sit there and you know Marvin obviously just visiting with Marvin as well, we’ve seen a lot of football in our time and we’ve seen a lot of coaching changes. We’ve been involved in some of those ourselves and just to think about what’s best for the program moving the culture forward. We’ve just felt these were some good moves for us.”

Herm Edwards: “Yes. Yeah. No doubt. Now you know obviously everyone misses Danny (Gonzales). I spoke with him today and he hadn’t slept. I told him. I’d said hey I’m a just tell you man, after that first press conference it’s all fun and you walk in that room and you close that door and you go woo I got a big checklist…And we talked about some things this morning and so he’s excited obviously. His family’s excited. We’re all happy for him but that’s the way it works. It really does when you have talented coaches, they move on and get other opportunities in this level of football. If you have talented enough players, they get to live out their dream and maybe get to go and play in the National Football League so that’s just part of it.”

Herm Edwards: “Well as you know Dave Christensen has been in this role before. He’s been a head coach. He’s been a play caller so it’s nothing unusual for him at all. I think for our other situation…coach White. He’s ready for the transition and it’s probably going to be a smooth move for him I would think. Don’t lose sight of Antonio Pierce’s title. All of a sudden, he becomes the…assistant head coach. And that’s just not a title. And I’ve talked to him about that. That’s a part of the decision making process and everything we do around here whether it’s practice, how we evaluate players, all that stuff. I was in that seat with Tony when I went to Tampa and then some people think well it’s just a title. It’s not a title. He’s actually going to be in the room with me when I make decisions. I’ll throw things off of him. He’ll have an input on everything we do around here going forward. So, I think…in all three cases it’s different guys but they understand the culture.”

Even with losing both coordinators in a matter of a couple of weeks, Herm Edwards is encouraged by what he has seen so far in bowl practices. He talked about that topic and more with the ASU media.

How have the RBs filled in for Eno Benjamin practiced?





Herm Edwards: “Well they understand they’re going to get an opportunity and I think they’re excited about that and as we said going into this game, there’s a lot of players that haven’t played a lot. We’re going to try to give them an opportunity to play. And the running back position is one where we have you know a player coming in and they know that but the guys that are here are actually going to play and so Kyle (Williams) is a little bit of a running back. He’s a little bit of a joker now. He’s going to play some running back…25 (A.J. Carter) is going to get a lot of reps at running back so we’ll see how they fare.”





How does Flowers figure into this?





Herm Edwards: “He’s going to get some reps too. They all know it. I told them. I said, hey, Eno’s gone. He’s not playing and I’m definitely not going to play so guess what, go show off.”





Will it be more of what we’ve seen as far as the defense goes despite Tony White being in there?





Herm Edwards: “Well I think going forward, there’s a lot of things that will be discussed but right now there’s no need to make changes…You forgot about one more guy Marvin Lewis…He’s coaching the secondary this week. And it’s fun to watch him. His poor wife. He was here last night until nine o’clock. ‘Peggy’s going to kill me.’ He’s coaching the secondary. I love it. You can’t make this stuff up, right?

"I mean really, think about that. The guy was like you he’s the special advisor for the football team and now all of a sudden, I looked at him and he says don’t look at me and I said yeah, you got it. You’ve got to coach them. You’ve got to coach the secondary. And he’s having a blast. He really is.”





Where do you want to progress defensively?





Herm Edwards: “Yeah. I think it all has to do with personnel. Tony will look at it from his standpoint and he might add something and that’s what’s great about it. I mean he’s got a piece of clay and he knows the system. We all know the system…we’ve been involved in it now for…two seasons. It’s really helped us. We have a lot of confidence in what we do. I think the players do as well. But when new coordinators take over, whether it is on offense or defense, they have a mindset of maybe I want to do a little bit more to this and I told him I said this is your defense. I said whatever you want to do we’re going to adjust and we’ll be fine and he understands that so it’s going to be a fun offseason, I think.

"As I said, we’re not done yet. We have a few more players to sign. You guys will see that later on. And with that being said…our offense will change some as you guys know, right? I mean we’ve got a guy coming in here. He’s got a different mindset on offense. I think sometimes that’s good…a little hit of change because for players then it’s not the same thing, it’s something new. When you’ve got to learn something new you feel like oh, I’ve got to learn this, right? And so, you know not that we’re going to just go completely 360 but maybe a couple of things a little bit different.”





Zak Hill’s offense uses a fullback and Case Hatch’s play there fits well

Herm Edwards: “Well he’s music to my ears when we talked about the fullback and the tight end position. We’ll be a little bit different to say the least. It’ll be interesting to see how we all put it together but yeah…I think he’s (Case Hatch) going to be a fantastic fullback. I love it when you have a fullback. A lot of people don’t see that. I mean you watch in the National Football League and it’s kind of odd you know and you don’t play against that a lot. And all of a sudden now you’ve got to practice against it…You’ve got a fullback or you got two tight ends on a wing. You’ve got to defend that. That’s a problem for defenses. It really is and so now all of a sudden that becomes a little bit of some of our structure going forward. Not this week but going forward. So, it’s going to be fun on both sides of the ball. On offense and defense. They’ll see some wrinkles. The players will have some new things to do and I think that creates energy.”





With the outside hire of Prentice Gill, does that show how important it is to hire a coach that recruits well?





Herm Edwards: “Oh. No doubt. No doubt. And recruiting is big. It really is and we still have to hire our secondary coach and we’ve got a few guys targeted…But you hit it, recruiting, 80 percent of your life, and you have to have some guys that are willing to put their feet on the ground and go and grind and we’ve got some grinders. We do. And I think that’s going to enhance our program and our ability to obviously recruit some really good players. And it helps when you win and it helps when your quarterback’s pretty good. You know people view you a little bit different. They view you like…these guys got a chance. And I think if anybody’s watched the program the last two years, we’re kind of trying to elevate ourselves. You know it’s steps at a time but I think the players understand that too…. There’s a direction that we’re trying to head and we’ll hit a couple of bumps but I think for the most part the players get it, the coaches get it. It’ll be fun.”





What are your thoughts on Jack Jones’ play?





Herm Edwards: “He has a lot of energy for one. Very confident player. And it took him probably two months to get in shape to play football again. He’d been out of football for a long time. He really had when you think about a young guy. Hadn’t played a lot and wasn’t playing up to his capability or…standard. He didn’t really have an offseason with us. He’s missed a lot of, and I tell players, you can’t cheat the game and I kept telling him that. I said your problem is you don’t have time now because you’ve actually got to play in the game where it counts, right? And I think if you watched him play the last two weeks, he gives you kind of an outlook of what he can become.

"Chase (Lucas) played good down the stretch. I visited with both of them and told them…I said now, tell you something when the season starts next year, we got two pretty good corners that have played a lot of football and there’s going to be an expectation from you guys. I mean when you think about the Pac-12, you got two…starting corners coming back again. Chase has been playing what three years now…Jack Jack…all of a sudden now he’s got some history. They’ve got experience. That helps you. You know and they’ve got a lot of confidence. Now they’ve played together. And that’s going to help you so we’re…excited about that.”





Marvin Lewis…Candidate to be the DBs coach?





No, no, no, no, no, no, no…I’m not going to have Peggy mad at me. I said, it’s just this week and he’s going to be ok. I had to go to the radio show last night and had to leave at seven and I’m sitting in there and I’m looking.at Marv and he goes we’ve got a lot of work to do and I said oh this is not good…Because…he leaves here about 4:30, five o’clock. He said he didn’t leave until about nine last night and I said woah that’s not good. I’m going to get the phone call from Peggy. You know it’s all good though. He’s a blessing…We have a great friendship and I’m just so glad that he’s here because he’s helped a lot of guys.

"He’s helped a lot of coaches and he’s got a lot of wisdom. And he’s a ball coach…Marvin has no ego if you know him. He’s a great guy and he brings a lot to our young coaches when you think about knowledge. So, it’s just fun to watch him in the room now that…he can actually have a voice now. Before he couldn’t have a voice and the players are kind of looking at him…like yeah, he can talk. He can coach.”

