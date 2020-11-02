In Tempe, a strange feeling floats in the air. Looming overhead, the feeling crawls into the minds of ASU Football’s players and coaches. The emotion the feeling carries has been a long time coming. The subtle charge and tension in the air usually come during the late days of August, but in an unprecedented year, the feeling has come in the first week of November.





It’s Week One; Sun Devil Football is back.





It’s been 307 days since the last seconds ticked off the clock in El Paso, Texas in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl matchup between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Florida State Seminoles on Dec. 31, 2019.





Now, only five days remain before the morning glow of the Saturday sunrise paints the L.A. Coliseum in rays of shimmering light, setting the stage for the first Pac-12 football contest of 2020.





On Nov. 7, Herm Edwards will march out to battle in his third season opener at the helm of the Sun Devils, leading a hoard of eager, amped-up warriors donning maroon and gold into the almost 100-year-old concrete bowl in South Central L.A. to face the mighty No. 20 USC Trojans.





For Edwards, the time for talk is over; now all that remains are last-minute preparations and the final call to action for himself, the ASU coaching staff and the players.





“(Football) is here, and you can feel it,” Edwards said on Monday. “(In) five days we are going to play a football game, and you can feel it. There’s a different switch now because the reality of a football game is about to take place for us. And with that, I think details, the focus (is emphasized). Conversations aren’t very long anymore with the players. It’s not a conversation; it’s almost, ‘This is what we’re doing. We don’t need to talk about (anything else), this is what we’re doing.’”





In an unprecedented 2020, Edwards and the Sun Devils, like the rest of the world faced the challenge of conducting their daily lives amid a global pandemic. Collegiate student-athletes were faced with postponements and cancellations, while still meeting their academics and athletic-shape through a quarantine-like environment.





ASU’s typical six-to-seven-month offseason turned into a 10-month wait. While other conferences kicked up action earlier this fall, ASU and the rest of the Pac-12 sat idling, waiting for their opportunity to strap up and play.





The Sun Devils kicked the dust off their boots on Oct. 9, when full-team preseason practices began. Like many other programs, the team implemented rapid-testing while also carrying over strict social-distancing rules from the summer in order to keep the entire roster healthy.





It’s no secret that college football has encountered issues in combating the coronavirus. Teams from every corner of the country, at a variety of levels, have encountered numerous exposures to the virus, with games seemingly being rescheduled, postponed, and canceled every week.





For Edwards and the Sun Devils, an outbreak within the ranks of ASU would be a disaster. In order to keep his players healthy, Edwards and the coaching staff have stressed the vitality of minimizing interactions outside of the team.





“(The threat of an outbreak) is not so much (about) when you’re here, it’s about when we leave you,” Edwards explained. “What are you doing, who are you socializing with, who are you allowing in your circle. That’s the critical one. I think, for the most part, our players, our coaching staff, and all the people involved have done a nice job. You're talking about the trainers, the equipment guys, the weight coaches, everyone. Everyone leaves the building. And once they leave, you know this morning we're safe. We want to continue to be safe. Who you socialize with when you leave the building, it's kind of important.”





ASU’s matchup with the Trojans is the first of a six-game slate that the Sun Devils will play in 2020 and is one of three games away from the confines of Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. With a shortened schedule against only in-conference foes, the magnitude of each contest rises.





“They’re all important to win,” Edwards said. “Whether you play six or you play 12, they are all important to win…There’s not a lot of margin for error, I think every team that’s involved in this Pac-12 situation, we understand we have six of them. They're all important; every win you get, you feel like you're in the race. You always want to control your destiny, but when you don't win, all of a sudden, you got to count on other people controlling it and helping you out. So, if you can win, you control it. If you don't, and you got to look for other people losing.”





2020 saw a changing of the guard within the ASU coaching staff, as offensive coordinator Zak Hill was brought in from Boise State to head up a complex, pro-style approach for sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels and the plethora of weapons, both new and old, around him.





On defense, linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator Antonio Pierce was promoted to co-defensive coordinator alongside Marvin Lewis, who stepped away from his role as Special Advisor to Sun Devil football to complete the duo. The pair scrapped former defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales’ 3-3-5 in favor of a 4-3-4 base look.





The tactical changes of the new Sun Devil schemes are enough to jumble and confuse any football mind. On top of that, each contest’s must-win priority in order to stay in control of their destiny makes the situation even tenser for ASU.





Edwards, who’s been coaching football since the late 1980s, spoke of the mindset he’s tried to create for his players to relieve the immense pressure of the task that lies ahead.





“You want to make sure the players are clear-eyed and not (over)thinking, that’s the key now moving forward,” Edwards presented. “It's not the volume of things you'd like to do; it’s being efficient in what you do… This week simplification is critical.”





Adding to the mix of tension is the task of wringing out the first-week woes; shaking off the cobwebs of nearly a year without live football action.





“Now that we are going to play a game, the rotation of the players of who’s going in and in what situations, that is very important. We haven’t done that; we haven’t played a game,” Edwards reported. “The signals that are being called from the sideline now on offense and defense, we have not done that lot. So, all these things are part of it, how we communicate to the coaches in the box to coach on the field, all those things as well, so it's the first time, and they'll probably be a couple of misfires, but we'll adjust, and we'll be okay.”





Entering its first game of the season, Arizona State is tasked with corralling one of the most powerful offenses in the Pac-12. The Trojans return a group led by sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis, who threw for 432 yards and four touchdowns (all four TD’s were in the first quarter), torching the Sun Devil secondary in their last date with USC in 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium, a game in which ASU fell 31-26.





Edwards, boasting a new defense under Pierce and Lewis, expects USC to run the same system as years prior and hopes to stop the high-flying attack with the new-look group standing in the Trojans’ way.





“Last time I checked, they’re a pretty good offense. They don’t really worry about the opponent’s defense so much as it’s how they run their system. They have certain routes that run when they read the coverage. They know these are the routes, these are the things that are open, these are the things that quarterback’s going to go to.”





In response, Edwards reassured the Sun Devils’ readiness and willingness to adjust despite the offensive threat.





“We are going to run our defense too, by the way, that's what we're gonna do,” he said, slyly. “We are going to run our coverages; we are going to run our fronts, we are going to do what we do…. And as the game is played out, there's always going to be some adjustments. We don't know exactly what they're going to do. We have a pretty good idea, but they haven’t played yet…. I think this game early on, once we find out the rhythm of the game and end up in the flow of the game, that's where the adjustments come in from the sideline.”





For both teams, the challenges and pressure swing both ways. For instance, both teams will need to be awake and ready for the earliest kickoff time of the college football season thus far.

The contest is scheduled for a 9 a.m. local time kickoff (10 a.m. AZ time), but the players and coaches will need to be up and stirring long before that. ASU’s pregame meal is slated for 4:45 a.m., something that Edwards has already been preparing his team for.





“(Preparation for the early start begins) not the night before, it starts today. I told them they need to start getting their sleep, and that’s important,” Edwards remarked. “I told them these things will come on you fast, and you need to get your rest. Young people like to burn a candle at both ends, but you’re an athlete, you got to play, and you got to get up early on Saturday morning to play this game and to function, so it's both teams sitting in the same situation.”





Nevertheless, the wise Edwards, who played for in the NFL for 10 years and has coached ever since prepares to open another chapter in his football story which is chock-full of lessons that serve as teachings for the sport, but also for life.





For the Sun Devils to succeed on Saturday morning against the Trojans, they will need to negate the pressure and maintain their focus on the task at hand. For the Sun Devils to be successful in 2020 as a whole, that focus is essential, but it’s not as important as a lesson that can be taken from their head coach.





“I’ve been in this for over 30 years,” Edwards reflected. “I’ve learned something every time I walk on the field, and if I don’t, shame on me. I mean, that's just that's what this game gives you; you're always learning… I joke that I’ve forgotten more about football than most people can remember (because I’ve) been around it so long, but you’re always learning. I'm a real believer that every day, you need to learn something, and you can if you pay attention.”

