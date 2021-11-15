Edwards not surprised with the fourth-quarter resilience shown in UW win

On Saturday night, the Sun Devils found themselves staring at a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter amidst the rain and cold of the Pacific Northwest. With the Huskies in the lead, the Sun Devil sideline was cool, calm, and collected. The week before, ASU manufactured two touchdowns in the final quarter to put away USC. Against UW, they scored three, but the comeback didn’t shock the team’s head coach, Herm Edwards, who knows precisely how resilient his team can be.





“I think if you know the players and staff that we’ve assembled here and how this journey has gone, it’s not much of a surprise,” Edwards told reporters on Monday. “I’ve been doing this for too long, and you’re going to hit some lows. How do you come out of those? It’s a testament of a team that believes in each other. If you stay together, you get through those valleys.”





“They found a way to stay steady and make plays to win this game. It started out not good… I just had the sense on the sideline watching the players that they would keep playing. They were very calm. They did keep playing, and they played through it. In the fourth quarter, they (outscored UW) 21 to six and ended up winning.”





With the rain falling, creating wet conditions nearly impossible for Arizona State’s passing game to thrive, Edwards and Co. turned to their best playmaker, redshirt senior running back Rachaad White, to make a difference. Junior quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for just 90 yards, including a touchdown and an interception on Saturday night. White had 53 of those receiving yards, but his impact when toting the rock on the ground was sensational, running for 184 yards and two touchdowns.





“Number three is running really hot right now,” Edwards said of White, who garnered his second straight Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors after the Washington game. “He’s doing good; he’s making a lot of plays in the passing game and running game.”





For Edwards, White draws comparisons to an old friend and a college football great, Marcus Allen. During his final year at San Diego State, Edwards helped recruit Allen to the Aztecs, but Allen, of course, ended up at USC, and the two have kept tabs with each other all the way across both of their careers. Edwards told Allen about White.





“I whispered to him about (White),” Edwards explained. “I call (Allen) Cutty because he always used to cut when he got into open field. There’s a lot of similarities (between the two). Height-wise, catching the ball, running style. Marcus was a tall running back, but he ran beneath the pads. He was a great pass protector, a great blocker… We have been friends for a long time.”





For the past two weeks, White’s offensive output has far surpassed the total yardage put up by the ASU passing attack. Before Daniels threw for 90 yards against UW, he only threw for 145 against USC. ASU is the second-worst passing offense in average passing yards per game in the Pac-12. Newton’s Third Law of Motion states that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction, which the ASU offensive discrepancy reflects. Edwards wants to defy physics and get his air attack back into form.





“We have got to make more explosive plays in the passing game; that has to be a part of our approach,” Edwards asserted. “We’ve got a hot hand running right now, and sometimes when you get that, you (determine) that you have to (keep) running it. We just have to be able to make explosive plays in the passing game… You always want options offensively. You have to make defenders defend the field, not just the box, so you can spread the ball and throw it some. That’s important.”





On defense, the Sun Devils were every bit as resilient as the offense, if not more so on Saturday night. After yielding two early touchdowns to UW on its first two drives, the defense turned a massive corner, forcing three straight punts. Washington scored 16 more points across the duration of the contest, but the Sun Devils had woken up, and it was Tyler Johnson who got them out of bed.





Johnson scooped a fumble from UW redshirt freshman running back Cameron Davis in the third quarter, taking it back for 32 yards and an eventual touchdown by the offense. After the game, White said Johnson’s recovery was what got the team back in the game.





“I think everyone knows Tyler is just Tyler,” Edwards chuckled. “I’m glad he’s here, and he’s having a tremendous season; he really is. He’s a big part of our defense, and we’ve seen his improvement. He’s a big-play player. He makes an impact for you defensively; he’s always around the ball, he always makes plays.”





Another defensive player Edwards sang the praises of on Monday was senior linebacker Darien Butler. Originally listed at 5-foot-11 his freshman year, Butler wasn’t the tallest or strongest linebacker to enter the program. He was a blueshirt – or a player who was “unrecruited” but put on scholarship once he arrived on campus and didn’t count towards ASU’s scholarship total, as long as he didn’t play. Edwards didn’t take that route.





“He wanted to prove himself; he wasn’t a highly recruited guy,” Edwards began. “He had to do this blueshirt deal and wait and it kind of worked out, then he came to camp, and it was like ‘Uh oh.’ In the first week or two, I went to (defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce) and said number 20 looked interesting… We kept going, and before you know it, we were starting him and (senior linebacker Merlin Robertson) as freshmen.”





A captain and leader on the team, Butler, has become one of several vital members of the Arizona State defense since his days as an undersized freshman recruit. As a senior with legitimate NFL interest, he’s proven his worth to scouts and his peers alike. After eight tackles, one for a loss, and a pass breakup against UW, Butler leads the team in tackles, TFLs, and interceptions.





“He’s a different player,” Edwards said. “He is always going to be that guy that has to prove himself because he’s not the biggest. All I know is when the ball is thrown or when it’s ran; Butler is around. He shows up. That’s the bottom line. When guys watch him on tape, they ask, ‘Who’s 20?’ and the scouts come in and say, ‘I just needed to see him in person.’ They all look at him and watch him, so it will be interesting when the season’s over where he stacks up.”





Next up for Arizona State is the second leg of its Pacific Northwest road trip against Oregon State, a familiar trip for the team that’s traveled to Corvallis for what will be the third consecutive time on Saturday. Only six Pac-12 teams have made back-to-back trips to the region since the conference expansion ten years ago, and none of them have come out with two wins. With a formidable challenge ahead, Edwards wants to be the first.





“They will be a very difficult opponent,” Edwards said of the Beavers. “We have our work cut out for us. I think our players understand the opponent we are about to face. It always goes down to the fourth quarter against those guys. We are excited for the opportunity.





“The most important week is the week you are about to take on… There is nothing else you can do but play this game; there are no other games. The most important game is the one you play this week, and if you win, it takes care of itself. We are going to prepare to win.”









